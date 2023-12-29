Supporting Alfredo Aquino's Family

Ayúdanos a colectar una ofrenda de amor para nuestro hermano Alfredo Aquino que está en el hospital desde el mes de octubre hospitalizado, para ayudar no solo a el sino a su esposa e hijos que están pasando por momentos difíciles, emocionales y financieros. Que Dios te bendiga y gracias por tu donación.



Mateo 25:40

Y respondiendo el Rey, les dirá: De cierto os digo que, en cuanto lo hicisteis a uno de estos, mis hermanos más pequeños, a mí lo hicisteis.

Help us collect an offering of love for our brother Alfredo Aquino who has been in the hospital since October, to help not only him but his wife and children who are going through difficult, emotional and financial times. May God bless you and thank you for your donation.

Matthew 25:40

And the King will answer and say to them: Truly I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.















