Seattle4Freedom

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $4,128
In October of 2021, 70 Seattle Firefighters started down the road of being terminated by the city they served. A city for which they had risked their lives for decades. We, that group of very committed individuals, had either a strong religious or ideological rationale to reject the injection of an untested and experimental substance. Most of us had already recovered from a covid infection as well. Remember, even then data clearly showed that the so called “vaccines” were ineffective and inadequate, and that the natural immunity acquired from a covid infection offered superior protection against additional covid infections. Regardless, those in charge conspired to deprive us of our 1st Amendment rights and rushed headlong to fire us. In fact, there is a surprising amount of evidence to support our claims of wrongful termination. Unfortunately, the City of Seattle can fight us using taxpayers’ dollars. Our funds come only from our own bank accounts. We have been fighting since October of 2021, and now are asking for help. All collected funds will be used exclusively to fight the tyranny and right the wrong that has been perpetrated against so many firefighters. Thank you for your support
I’m praying for you guys to get justice.
God bless - a C&C Army member
Ye guys are wonderful and we could not live without ye. Please pray for Ireland. God Bless and keep ye in the Palm of His Hand.
Donating again. Disappointed that more haven’t given since the last time I donated. If I were from wealth I’d make a one time donation to fund your entire goal. I wish I could. Keep at it. Keep getting the word out! God Bless.
Praying for you and your team. C&C Army
Good luck. I’ll share to help awareness.
Good luck
Praying for you all
C&C army.
My husband was forced to retire early from Denver's FD--he received an exemption, but they hounded him over the mask! He realized they were going to make an example out him, so we chose retirement over them penalizing him by taking all his sick and vacation time monies. (He's much happier now anyway.) Praying for your win!!
Godspeed to you!
💯 with you
Stay strong and keep up the good fight !
God bless all y’all!
May God Bless this righteous campaign. C&C Army member.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.