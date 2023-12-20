Campaign Image

Seattle4Freedom

Goal:

 USD $1,000,000

Raised:

 USD $4,128

Campaign created by Steve Collins

Seattle4Freedom

In October of 2021, 70 Seattle Firefighters started down the road of being terminated by the city they served. A city for which they had risked their lives for decades. We, that group of very committed individuals, had either a strong religious or ideological rationale to reject the injection of an untested and experimental substance. Most of us had already recovered from a covid infection as well. Remember, even then data clearly showed that the so called “vaccines” were ineffective and inadequate, and that the natural immunity acquired from a covid infection offered superior protection against additional covid infections. Regardless, those in charge conspired to deprive us of our 1st Amendment rights and rushed headlong to fire us. In fact, there is a surprising amount of evidence to support our claims of wrongful termination. Unfortunately, the City of Seattle can fight us using taxpayers’ dollars. Our funds come only from our own bank accounts. We have been fighting since October of 2021, and now are asking for help. All collected funds will be used exclusively to fight the tyranny and right the wrong that has been perpetrated against so many firefighters. Thank you for your support


