Help for Veronica’s Stroke Recovery

On Thursday December 14, 2023, Veronica Zow unexpectedly suffered a massive stroke due to a brain bleed, which resulted in paralysis on the right side of her body. She is currently in the ICU and gradually making progress. Her husband, Al Zow, of 36 years, son and daughter are seeking financial assistance and support to help cover medical expenses, rehabilitation, home care, and other living expenses. Veronica is a true believer in Christ, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and we know that she is fighting to get back to full strength. Veronica’s last act just minutes before her stroke was a family group text sharing a Christian Broadcast report of 300,000 souls being saved in India. We thank you in advance for your prayers and donations. Please share Veronica’s story with your friends and family. It is greatly appreciated from the Zow Family. May Jesus be lifted up and glorified in this tribulation. (Romans 5:3-5)



