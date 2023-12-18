Help for Veronica’s Stroke Recovery

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,156
Campaign funds will be received by Veronique Zow
On Thursday December 14, 2023, Veronica Zow unexpectedly suffered a massive stroke due to a brain bleed, which resulted in paralysis on the right side of her body. She is currently in the ICU and gradually making progress. Her husband, Al Zow, of 36 years, son and daughter are seeking financial assistance and support to help cover medical expenses, rehabilitation, home care, and other living expenses. Veronica is a true believer in Christ, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and we know that she is fighting to get back to full strength. Veronica’s last act just minutes before her stroke was a family group text sharing a Christian Broadcast report of 300,000 souls being saved in India. We thank you in advance for your prayers and donations. Please share Veronica’s story with your friends and family. It is greatly appreciated from the Zow Family. May Jesus be lifted up and glorified in this tribulation. (Romans 5:3-5)
I'm praying for a full recovery love you
Grateful to hear Mrs. Zow is healing at home. Still believing for a full recovery in Jesus name! Sending our love to the entire Zow family.
The Stone family keeps you in our prayers.
Con mucho amor y esperanzas🙏🏾
The Martin Family support our dear friends Al and Veronica Zow and we are believing God with them for a full recovery mind, body, soul and spirit.ay God strengthens and comfort you!
Praying for Mom's swift recovery. Stay strong family!
Prayers for speedy recovery
My prayers and love are with uou
We are praying for a full recovery.
Praying for your healing
Sending Prayers.
Wish your family well
Loverules2
December 14th, 2024
December 14, 2024, marks one year since my mom’s devastating stroke, we are so grateful to God for HIS faithfulness, grace, mercy, and lovingkindness. While the past year has been a difficult season of physical, emotional, and financial challenges (medical expenses), we are grateful to each of you for your love, support, and prayers!
Veronica has made tremendous progress in her speech and therapies. However, she currently still requires a wheelchair on her road to full recovery. Therefore, we must purchase a wheelchair accessible minivan to travel to medical appointments, occupational, physical therapy, and overall transportation/mobility needs. Unfortunately, wheelchair vans are incredibly expensive.
The cost of a wheelchair-accessible van can vary widely depending on the model, make, and features, but it can range from $15,000 to over $100,000. A basic conversion can cost between $10,000 and $20,000 in addition to the price of the van, but more specialized equipment or extensive customizations can increase the cost to over $60,000 or $100,000. Our goal is to raise $15,000 (or higher).
Any contribution and/or referrals to wheelchair accessible minivan owners/sellers would be such a blessing, and even just sharing this message with your network means the world to us. We thank you for your generosity as we continue walking by faith towards restoration and victory. Happy Holidays to everyone!
With love,
The Zow Family
April 14th, 2024
On December 14, 2023, Veronica Zow suffered a life-threatening stroke which impacted her speech and right-side of her body. By God’s grace and mercy, her husband and children’s unyielding love and the fervent prayers of family and friends, Veronica survived multiple days in ICU on a ventilator. Eventually, she was transferred to an Acute Care Rehabilitation Center for speech, physical and occupational therapy. After weeks of extensive care, she was discharged on January 31, 2024.
Members of our close-knit community have supported our family during this devastating season in Veronica and our family’s life. Our friends have been asking how they can help. Please consider donating to offset medical expenses, home health services, home modifications, adaptive durable medical equipment, and physical therapy.
We are eternally grateful for funds raised during Veronica’s hospitalization. We face similar financial challenges on her road to recovery as we trust God by faith to heal Veronica to eventually walk and talk again. We prayerfully ask for your support and thank you for your generosity.
With love,
The Zow Family
December 28th, 2023
We are pleased to provide everyone who has supported Veronica and our family through prayers and donations with a Praise Report! Veronica was taken off the ventilator after four days in ICU. Next, she was eventually downgraded from ICU to an acute intermediary room. After several days, she was placed in a regular room due to her progress and stabilization. Veronica has now been moved to the Acute Rehabilitation Center for occupational, speech and physical therapies to address the deficits caused by the massive stroke. Please continue your support as we start the journey of rehabilitation which will be determined by the assessment of Veronica's medical team. We honor and love each of you for your heartfelt support. May God bless each of you abundantly for your kindness and empathy.
With love,
The Zow Family
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.