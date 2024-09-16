Bring Emma and Arya Home

Goal:
USD $90,000
Raised:
USD $18,801
Campaign funds will be received by wilairat hernandez
The Matthew and Wilairat Hernandez family has been torn apart due to false accusations of child abuse against the mother by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS). This situation is not unique, as every year in the United States, approximately 3 million reports of child abuse are made involving more than 6 million children. However, studies suggest that up to 10% of these cases may be unfounded or unsubstantiated (source: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services). In this case, there is strong evidence and testimony of many family members and friends that indicate Mrs. Wilairat Hernandez has been falsely charged and arrested of abusing their seven-month-old daughter, Emma, and her family unjustly separated. Their children, Emma and Arya, 3-years-11-months old are currently in foster care with only their father, Matthew Hernandez, being allowed to see them occasionally on a supervised basis. The children are not allowed to be with him in the family home. Wilairat has not seen her two girls for nearly 6 months because of the unjust bond conditions.
The impact on families from such false accusations can be devastating - emotionally, financially and socially - often leading to long-term psychological trauma for both parents and children alike (source: American Psychological Association). It's time we stand together against such injustices and support those families who have been wrongly accused of child abuse.
As family and friends of the Hernandez family, we believe in fair trials and justice for all citizens. We urge authorities to thoroughly investigate this case with fairness and transparency at its core.
We need to raise money to pay attorneys, pay the court system, and bond. we need more expert witnesses, run laboratory tests, pay for the transcripts of documents, and all classes that DFCS requires, to name a few. All of this is an enormous financial burden for them,
please help Hernandez family in any way you can so we can get Emma and Arya back home.
letter by Fredric M.Ham,Phd
https://pjmedia.com/megan-fox/2023/12/13/medical-kidnap-in-georgia-another-childrens-hospital-and-child-welfare-embroiled-in-controversy-n4924702
https://www.facebook.com/reel/908165847570673?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V&mibextid=Ls6BEq
http://www.change.org/p/help-support-the-reunification-of-the-hernandez-family?
https://reason.com/2024/07/06/i-just-dont-understand-how-thats-the-system/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3CDh9Fl7K7eEPZlyLPZuHsEPjAcSS1nrWdxscq0EKvBmCMgEJ3gQf1oIs_aem_AQ457NQw_wAvfL0wyDwyYQ
After almost a full year, Arya and Emma were thankfully placed with their loving aunt and uncle. Which means no more moving around from foster home to foster home. The Department of Family & Children Services requested to be removed from the case if the girls were placed with family. They no longer wanted to be responsible for "resources to help the family". The judge placed the girls with their family and agreed to let DFCS off the case.
The parents lost all phone/video calls with their girls and are no longer allowed at any doctor appointments. This is because of the no contact bond condition placed on the parents against the aunt and uncle. Matt and Tuckey see their girls twice a week now at a visitation center that is fully supervised. They are in charge of paying for: court ordered visits, court ordered therapy for Arya, couples counseling and court ordered child support to the aunt and uncle. This totals to $3,600 per month.
The parents have tried to get the no contact bond modified three times. This would help a lot with being able to communicate with the caregivers regarding the girls health, daycare, school and visits. Plus, it would allow the parents nightly phone calls to their daughters.
The first time this was attempted, the judge only allowed the bond condition between Matt and Tuckey to be dropped. This was huge blessing as Matt and Tuckey had suffered through this horrible nightmare without being able to speak to one another. Which resulted in Tuckey being homeless. (Matt had stayed in their family home because only Tuckey was arrested when this all started. The hope was Matt would stay in their home and get his girls back. Sadly, seven months later, Matt was indicted through a grand jury) So, after ten months Matt and Tuckey had their no contact order dropped and Tuckey was able to move in back home and they could finally lean on one another for emotional and physical support during this time.
The second time the parents went to court, the translator didn't show up. She emailed the court that morning that "she was sick". It was rescheduled to three weeks later where the translator didn't show up because "she got into a car accident". It has now been rescheduled again three weeks out.
The aunt and uncle thankfully have had more control over Emma's health now that caseworkers are no longer able to interfere. We hope to update more on Emma's health when the time is right.
The parents must prove their innocence in criminal court now. This includes paying multiple criminal attorneys. Locating and paying expert witnesses to go over Emma's records, write reports and testify in court. All of this is sadly very expensive but, also very necessary.
Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and financial support.
