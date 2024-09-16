Bring Emma and Arya Home

The Matthew and Wilairat Hernandez family has been torn apart due to false accusations of child abuse against the mother by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS). This situation is not unique, as every year in the United States, approximately 3 million reports of child abuse are made involving more than 6 million children. However, studies suggest that up to 10% of these cases may be unfounded or unsubstantiated (source: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services). In this case, there is strong evidence and testimony of many family members and friends that indicate Mrs. Wilairat Hernandez has been falsely charged and arrested of abusing their seven-month-old daughter, Emma, and her family unjustly separated. Their children, Emma and Arya, 3-years-11-months old are currently in foster care with only their father, Matthew Hernandez, being allowed to see them occasionally on a supervised basis. The children are not allowed to be with him in the family home. Wilairat has not seen her two girls for nearly 6 months because of the unjust bond conditions.

The impact on families from such false accusations can be devastating - emotionally, financially and socially - often leading to long-term psychological trauma for both parents and children alike (source: American Psychological Association). It's time we stand together against such injustices and support those families who have been wrongly accused of child abuse.

As family and friends of the Hernandez family, we believe in fair trials and justice for all citizens. We urge authorities to thoroughly investigate this case with fairness and transparency at its core.

We need to raise money to pay attorneys, pay the court system, and bond. we need more expert witnesses, run laboratory tests, pay for the transcripts of documents, and all classes that DFCS requires, to name a few. All of this is an enormous financial burden for them,

please help Hernandez family in any way you can so we can get Emma and Arya back home.

letter by Fredric M.Ham,Phd

https://pjmedia.com/megan-fox/2023/12/13/medical-kidnap-in-georgia-another-childrens-hospital-and-child-welfare-embroiled-in-controversy-n4924702



https://www.facebook.com/reel/908165847570673?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V&mibextid=Ls6BEq

http://www.change.org/p/help-support-the-reunification-of-the-hernandez-family?

https://reason.com/2024/07/06/i-just-dont-understand-how-thats-the-system/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR3CDh9Fl7K7eEPZlyLPZuHsEPjAcSS1nrWdxscq0EKvBmCMgEJ3gQf1oIs_aem_AQ457NQw_wAvfL0wyDwyYQ



