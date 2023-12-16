Nelson Family Hope for Cancer Fund

My sister-in-law has been bravely fighting cancer for 7 years. She and my brother, Greg, have been determined that their 9 kids live their best lives throughout this cancer journey.

And now I, along with other family and dear friends, want to ensure that Nikki lives her best life, and is able to play with many grandchildren.

The best person to explain their situation is Greg:

Dear family, friends, and friends of friends,

Since 2018, Nikki has been battling tumors that have grown in various regions. She is now battling growth that has spread to her brain and spine. She is persistent, but we find that we need assistance to make mobility possible and to transition her in-and-out of her wheelchair.

We are hoping that the new steroids and chemotherapy will reduce the brain swelling, so she can become a candidate for radiation. She also continues to eat healthfully and to take supplements. We are hoping that all these efforts will allow her to walk on her own.

We are so grateful for the love and support from our friends, family, church community, and people we hadn't met until they came to our aid. Your prayers are also a source of strength for us.

Thank you all, on behalf of Nikki, myself (Greg), and our 9 children.

Many blessings to all of you.



