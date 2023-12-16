Racing Heroes

Racing Heroes is an organisation dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities, providing them with avenues to reintegrate into professional careers via the exciting world of motorsport.

Our program is exclusively designed for veterans honourably discharged due to disabilities. We offer comprehensive retraining and education both within our racing team and in off-track roles, culminating in accredited qualifications. Upon completion, graduates can advance their careers in various motorsport teams, including the pinnacle of racing, Formula 1. As alumni progress, we ensure a continuous cycle of opportunity by welcoming new disabled veterans into the program.

This ongoing initiative aims to secure as many gainful employment opportunities as possible for disabled men and women. Participants receive a full salary during their training, equivalent to that of regular race mechanics.

This educational program is government-funded, reflecting a commitment to supporting veterans in their new career paths.

The program also extends to other domains, such as:

Hospitality:

Trainees interested in hospitality will receive a top-notch education and hands-on experience through our collaboration with esteemed partners.

Logistics:

Participants will gain expertise in logistics, ensuring that those who move on to new opportunities will be succeeded by a fresh cohort of disabled veterans eager to learn.

Truck Driving:

Our focus is on employing veterans who have been discharged due to disability, valuing their dedication and service.

Innovation is also a key part of our mission. We are actively engaged with injured and disabled veterans to develop adaptive hand controls for both racing and road vehicles, driving forward inclusivity in the automotive industry.



