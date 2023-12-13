Christy Ruckus For CO

Raised:
USD $1,830
Campaign funds will be received by Christy Fidura
As the Colorado Republican National Committeewoman, I want to be the voice of the Colorado Republican Party and represent the state on a National level for resources and support. I humbly ask for your support to be your next Colorado Republican National Committeewoman. Thank you.
I was glad I made the trip to Pueblo for the State Convention to be able to vote for Christy.
Go get 'em Christy!
Enjoyed your visit and presentation on Grand Junction.
Stay strong Christy. You are not alone in this fight.
Your a politician now, better start asking for donations like one😄
Thank you, Christy, for leading the way in taking Pueblo and ultimately Colorado back to their conservative roots! Stay strong. Colorado and our country need you. God bless you and your campaign.
You got this! HUGS!
100% behind your effort!
Thank you and God bless you Christy. We need you and others like you to stand up for our country and her values.
Excited for all the good things you’re going to do for Colorado.
God bless you Chrissy..i wish i could afford more because what you are doing is priceless…
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.