Christy Ruckus For CO

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 150.00 USD 5 months ago 0

Carl Glaser - $ 50.00 USD 11 months ago I was glad I made the trip to Pueblo for the State Convention to be able to vote for Christy. 0

Patty - $ 50.00 USD 11 months ago Go get 'em Christy! 1

Bill - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Enjoyed your visit and presentation on Grand Junction. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 1 year ago Stay strong Christy. You are not alone in this fight. 1

Shaun - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago Your a politician now, better start asking for donations like one😄 1

Carol Curtis - $ 500.00 USD 1 year ago Thank you, Christy, for leading the way in taking Pueblo and ultimately Colorado back to their conservative roots! Stay strong. Colorado and our country need you. God bless you and your campaign. 1

old fart - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago You got this! HUGS! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago 100% behind your effort! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 85.00 USD 1 year ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 30.00 USD 1 year ago 1

Carol Curtis - $ 200.00 USD 1 year ago Thank you and God bless you Christy. We need you and others like you to stand up for our country and her values. 1

Brian Mater - $ 250.00 USD 1 year ago 1

Shawn Conti - $ 150.00 USD 1 year ago Excited for all the good things you’re going to do for Colorado. 1