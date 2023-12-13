Campaign Image

Christy Ruckus For CO

 USD $1,830

Campaign created by Christy Fidura

Campaign funds will be received by Christy Fidura

As the Colorado Republican National Committeewoman, I want to be the voice of the Colorado Republican Party and represent the state on a National level for resources and support.  I humbly ask for your support to be your next Colorado Republican National Committeewoman.  Thank you.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Carl Glaser
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

I was glad I made the trip to Pueblo for the State Convention to be able to vote for Christy.

Patty
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Go get 'em Christy!

Bill
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Enjoyed your visit and presentation on Grand Junction.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Stay strong Christy. You are not alone in this fight.

Shaun
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Your a politician now, better start asking for donations like one😄

Carol Curtis
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you, Christy, for leading the way in taking Pueblo and ultimately Colorado back to their conservative roots! Stay strong. Colorado and our country need you. God bless you and your campaign.

old fart
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

You got this! HUGS!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

100% behind your effort!

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Carol Curtis
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you and God bless you Christy. We need you and others like you to stand up for our country and her values.

Brian Mater
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Shawn Conti
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Excited for all the good things you’re going to do for Colorado.

DEBBIE CORCORAN
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you Chrissy..i wish i could afford more because what you are doing is priceless…

