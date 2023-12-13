Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Grande Dunes LIFE Group

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $10,835

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Grande Dunes LIFE Team

Campaign funds will be received by Janice Wilson

Grande Dunes LIFE Group

We are the Grande Dunes Women's LIFE Group, a multi-denominational women of faith who are committed to loving, inspiring, forgiving, and encouraging relationships and to promote harmony with others through the practice of unconditional love. We support local charities and help to meet their needs. The group is located in Myrtle Beach, SC as we meet monthly in the Grande Dunes area. All women are welcome who are seeking a deeper relationship with God, who loves Jesus, and is interested in supporting other women through Christian values and beliefs. We are raising funding to help pay for our monthly expenses, speakers, and incidentals so this vital outreach can be made possible. We appreciate any donation amount, which allows us to meet all our needs and continue our LIFE's mission. 

Recent Donations
Show:
LIFE Auction
$ 3000.00 USD
27 days ago

Auction
$ 7000.00 USD
27 days ago

Jeff Jacoby
$ 600.00 USD
28 days ago

Karren Hill-Torres
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Life Group-Silent Auction Beach Bag

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

This group is a blessing that keeps on giving!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Let's get this started!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo