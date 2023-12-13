Grande Dunes LIFE Group

We are the Grande Dunes Women's LIFE Group, a multi-denominational women of faith who are committed to loving, inspiring, forgiving, and encouraging relationships and to promote harmony with others through the practice of unconditional love. We support local charities and help to meet their needs. The group is located in Myrtle Beach, SC as we meet monthly in the Grande Dunes area. All women are welcome who are seeking a deeper relationship with God, who loves Jesus, and is interested in supporting other women through Christian values and beliefs. We are raising funding to help pay for our monthly expenses, speakers, and incidentals so this vital outreach can be made possible. We appreciate any donation amount, which allows us to meet all our needs and continue our LIFE's mission.