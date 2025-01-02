Stroke Recovery Fundraiser for Tommy Leavitt

I had a Stroke on April 19,2019. I was discharged from the Hospital while having a massive staggered stroke that the Hospital missed. The Hospital Emergency Room Physicians Apologized the next day but I was deemed permanently disabled with loss of use to my left side of my body ,left arm wrist,hand and left leg and left foot . I was now a Hemiplegic.

I have regained the ability to walk and drive with assisted devices and I have done better than my Doctors expected . I am at a 65 on the stroke Recovery scale and that is 5 percent better than other recovering stroke victims at this stage of my recovery .My therapy will be ongoing I am raising money to help with my weekly therapy and and to buy equipment to continue to push myself back to a point where I will be able to work again as I recover from my stroke. My Goal is too walk again,without a Cane and pain and use my left arm and hand and use my experience to show how my faith and God's Love have transformed my Life. I shouldn't be here if not for the Grace and protection of God and the Holy Spirit in my Recovery.