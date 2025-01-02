Stroke Recovery Fundraiser for Tommy Leavitt

Goal:
I had a Stroke on April 19,2019. I was discharged from the Hospital while having a massive staggered stroke that the Hospital missed. The Hospital Emergency Room Physicians Apologized the next day but I was deemed permanently disabled with loss of use to my left side of my body ,left arm wrist,hand and left leg and left foot . I was now a Hemiplegic.
I have regained the ability to walk and drive with assisted devices and I have done better than my Doctors expected . I am at a 65 on the stroke Recovery scale and that is 5 percent better than other recovering stroke victims at this stage of my recovery .My therapy will be ongoing I am raising money to help with my weekly therapy and and to buy equipment to continue to push myself back to a point where I will be able to work again as I recover from my stroke. My Goal is too walk again,without a Cane and pain and use my left arm and hand and use my experience to show how my faith and God's Love have transformed my Life. I shouldn't be here if not for the Grace and protection of God and the Holy Spirit in my Recovery.
January 2nd, 2025
I have been given a new tool that now monitors my glucose levels that eliminates the need for sticking my fingers every day 3 to four times a day. Couple that with the actual braces which I paid for and my copay is a couple hundred dollars a month and no more finger testing kit my costs are down essentially just my copays for specialists and doctors visits till therapy starts again. God is good. My copays are down to a around three to four hundred dollars a month depending upon my meds it is doable. If I factor in transportation costs and my My overall cost are around 10 thousand a year projected. This will be the last post on this givesendgo. My insurance although the premium is higher now covers a lot of my bills since I switched States I would like to thank everybody who's been praying for me and supporting me. God is Good thank you for everything.
Thessalonians 5:16-18
"Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus".
December 27th, 2024
The Campaign was down for a couple of days as it has no donations over the past Ninety days but I will continue to post and pray for all of you in the Hope that God's Will in my Life continues.
Revelation 14:12: A call for the endurance of the saints, those who keep the commandments of God and their faith in Jesus
Meditation, reading my Bible, Prayer have and will continue to be the standard for me over the next phase of my recovery and in my daily life always. Being thankful for what I have and Hope I will be blessed with in my recovery in life drives me. Hope you All had a wonderful Christmas and continue to enjoy the holidays
Growing up we would leave our tree up till Little Christmas all
Nollaig na mBan 2025 will take place on January 6th, the 12th day of Christmas (counting from Christmas Day on December 25th).Dec 3, 2024. January 6th is also traditionally celebrated as the Feast of Epiphany or Three Kings Day, when the wise men followed the star and brought their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the newborn king.
Enjoy Celebrating the Birth of Christ and Thank You All for your Prayers and Support.
December 23rd, 2024
Hi Everyone it's the fourth week of Advent and The fourth candle of Advent represents Love, the ultimate love of God that He might send His only Son for us. Called the “Angel's Candle,” the fourth candle of Advent is lit the Sunday before Christmas, and it is the color purple, leading us to eagerly await the new Kingdom of God on earth.
In our last week of Advent, we are invited to experience the love of Christ, as well share that gift with others. It is love that brings Jesus into our world and it is love that transforms our being. Advent has prepared us for the coming of Christ, and this last week brings it all together.
It is a time for family gatherings prayer hopes and wishes talking about dreams that you want fulfilled, promises that God has kept and fulfilled and dreams he has fulfilled, you often find yourself talking to relatives you only see once a year and they you in on the joy in their life and that blessings from God .The most important blessing we can receive is the one we celebrate on December 25th as a child my mom would always clean the house ,and it's ironic that I too have found myself helping as much as I physically could to prepare for because that blessing to us is greater than any blessing will ever receive.
Speaking about preparing I am now up to about 2 hours a day that I can actually move about before I have to take a rest and that has been the patent for the last year or so I can't go beyond that because if I do the whole left side hip down just Robin pain sometimes it starts after like 10 minutes but I can enduure it. Then I rest for a couple of hours it seems to be the pattern. Again I take the shots I take the pills I take the vitamins I walk a couple times a week the winter I do the stretching and I wear the braces and I wait for the okay on the Botox injections and then the decisions by the therapist and neurologist the physiatrist and PCP.
I hope you have all had a wonderful Christmas season as we celebrate the arrival of Christ and I thank you all very much all of your prayer and support I hope God's blessings fall upon all of you , your family's and Friends I leave you with this
Luke 2: 1-21 KJV
And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.2 (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)5 To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.6 And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.7 And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.9 And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.12 And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.15 And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.16 And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.17 And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.18 And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.19 But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.20 And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.21 And when eight days were accomplished for the circumcising of the child, his name was called Jesus, which was so named of the angel before he was conceived in the womb.
MERRY CHRISTMAS
December 17th, 2024
Luke 2:10-11 says, “But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” Lord, the good news of Jesus' arrival brings such joy to our world!
Through All the Spasticity and Lack of Energy this week is my favorite week of the calendar in the Advent ,Liturgical and Roman calender. I know what's coming a Gift Greater than any Earthly Possession and joy that has no bounds. The Blessings that come with that Joy!!!
A quick update I wait for approval of Botox into the muscles to activate and help create some skills on the left hand in arm I continue to use of overnight braces indefinitely for the left leg ankle and wrist and arm. Also the left arm and hand. During the day I usually braces For the left hand and elbow starting at a half hour on Sunday ending at 2 hours each on Saturday. It is time consuming but it stops from any digression in my mobility as long as I stretch I'm not going backwards fighting spasticity and tightness on the left side is constant ,the hope is that Botox once approved along with the Physiatrist, Endochnologist, PCP and therapists will make great strides in flexibility on the physically affected stroke side . Prayers and God's blessing for your Joy this week . Thank you all for your prayers and support.
December 11th, 2024
What does the second week of advent mean it means Peace as we Prepare for the coming of Jesus .Hillcrest Baptist Church says
The Second Week of Advent is the week of Peace. This verse tells us that Jesus came to be the Prince of Peace. The word peace is the Hebrew word shalom which means completeness or well being. Jesus did not come just to end wars, but to make us complete by saving us from our sinfulness.
Xavier University says that
God of power and mercy open our hearts in welcome. Remove the things that hinder us from receiving Christ with joy so that we may share his wisdom and become one with him when he comes in glory, for he lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.
Yesterday was my Birthday and I Leave you with All the thoughts I had towards that Peace I am trying to achieve in my Recovery as I battle the Spasticity. The Braces are helping my battle at night with the left arm. I hope God is with all of you
2 Peter 1:5-8
For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love. For if you possess these qualities in increasing measure, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Enjoy a peaceful week and read and meditate on God's Word. Make Time it will help you in your walk with God
December 4th, 2024
We are celebrating the four weeks of Advent with services as Christians that reflect the meaning of Advent by lighting a candle each week during the services to reflect the themes that prepare for the coming of the Savior Jesus Christ. The first candle reflects Hope it is called the Prophecy Candle.
I will share with you this from mercyhome.org Advent is a period of preparation and anticipation leading up to Christmas, marking the four Sundays before December 25th. Each week of Advent emphasizes themes such as hope, peace, joy, and love, helping us prepare our hearts and minds for the celebration of Christmas.
The word Advent comes from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming” or “arrival.” For Christians, Advent is an important part of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day. During this time, Christians engage in reflection, prayer, and spiritual preparation, often observing traditions like lighting an Advent candle
.What is an Advent wreath?
The use of the wreath and candles during Advent are a longstanding Catholic tradition that was originally adopted by Christians in the Middle Ages as part of their spiritual preparation for Christmas. An Advent wreath is typically made of evergreen branches and holds four candles, each representing one of the four weeks of Advent.
Where do I place an Advent wreath?
An Advent wreath is typically placed in a central or prominent place in your home — such as a mantel or the dinner table — where you, your family, and your guests can enjoy it and take time to reflect. When does Advent begin?
Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before the celebration of Christmas and ends at sunset on Christmas Eve (December 24th).
The Symbolism & Tradition Behind the Advent Wreath
What does the Advent wreath symbolize?
The wreath and candles are full of symbolism tied to the Christmas season. The circle of the wreath, which has no beginning or end, symbolizes the eternity of God, the immortality of the soul, and the everlasting life we find in Christ. The wreath itself, which is made of various kinds of evergreens, signifies continuous life.
Even the individual evergreens that make up the wreath have their own meanings to our faith:
Laurel signifies victory over persecution and suffering
Pine, holly, and yew signify immortality
Cedar signifies strength and healing
Pine cones that decorate the wreath symbolize life and resurrection.
The wreath as a whole is meant to remind us of both the immortality of our souls and God’s promise of everlasting life to us through Christ.
What do the candles on an Advent wreath represent?
The four candles on the Advent wreath represent the light of Christ entering the world. One candle is lit each Sunday, marking the progression of the four weeks of Advent.
What do the colors of the candles represent?
Three candles are purple, and lit on the first, second, and fourth Sundays of Advent. They represent a time of prayer, penance, sacrifice, and spiritual reflection.
The fourth candle is pink, and lit on the third Sunday of Advent. This candle represents joy, and marks a shift in the tone of Advent from penitential reflection to joyful anticipation, inviting believers to rejoice as Christmas draws nearer.
What are the names of each Advent candle?
Each candle represents a theme for each week of Advent — hope, peace, joy, and love.
The First Candle, called the Prophecy Candle, represents hope and the anticipation of Christ’s coming, recalling the prophecies about the Messiah and the hope He brings to the world.
The Second Candle, called the Bethlehem Candle, symbolizes peace and preparation, reflecting Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem and the peace that Christ’s birth brings.
The Third Candle (this is the pink candle), is called the Shepherd’s Candle, and represents the joy felt at the birth of our Lord, as well as the joy we have in anticipation of His return.
The Fourth Candle, called the Angel’s Candle, symbolizes love and the message of God’s love that the angels announced at Christ’s birth.
As we prepare for arrival of the Lord ,May we all reflect with Joy the Ultimate Gift that the Lord Gave us. I Hope you are all at Peace and Celebrate with Joy the birth of our Savior.
While the Bible doesn't say anything about observing the tradition of Advent, this tradition has existed within the global Christian church for centuries. It is nearly as old as the church itself, with the earliest mentions of the tradition happening as early as 380 AD at the Council of Saragossa.-Abridged NIV NOTES
This past Sunday was the first service of Advent and many churches read from the old Testament
1st Sunday of Advent: Hope - Isaiah 9:2-6
For as in the day of Midian's defeat, you have shattered the yoke that burdens them, the bar across their shoulders, the rod of their oppressor. Every warrior's boot used in battle and every garment rolled in blood will be destined for burning, will be fuel for the fire.--- NIV
The Birth of Christ and Anticipation of that Arrival Gives us as Believers Hope. Which leads to Peace and preparation in week two then Joy in week three and finally Love in week four.
Enjoy the weeks and the Month as you are about to receive the Greatest Gift from the Lord .
November 26th, 2024
Chronicles 16:34
"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever."
Thanking God For All of his a blessings and being here to share them . Happy to be here .
October 31st, 2024
Psalm 121:5-8 KJV
The LORD is thy keeper: The LORD is thy shade upon thy right hand. The sun shall not smite thee by day, Nor the moon by night. The LORD shall preserve thee from all evil: He shall preserve thy soul. The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in From this time forth, and even for evermore.
I got fitted from my ankle brace today and I have to wear the brace until I improve 32°. So when will we go continuing to progress.
October 21st, 2024
Romans 5:1-5: Tribulation produces perseverance, which in turn produces character, and character produces hope.
Continuing with home care and therapy and I got fitted with my overnight splint to Battle Spasticity .next stop Physiatrist then Neurologist. God is Good
September 18th, 2024
After my last posting I was informed that I had a setback in my grip due to the ingesting from the gasoline pump exploding on me and ingesting gasoline. The Doctors and therapists test me every three months so I have been on a Dynasplint system that has been used 7 days a week two splints on my left wrist and arm since The middle of August. Couple that with Therapy and walking , Faith and Perseverance and I am moving towards the goal to use the arm and wrist again .
Psalm 118:6
"The LORD is with me; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me? The LORD is with me; he is my helper".
Thank You for Your Prayers and Support
July 6th, 2024
June 28th, 2024
Hello Everyone I am back on track with my meds exercise and recovery Finally back to a regular schedule. I am walking a couple times a week and taking my meds. My new meds are in and eating accordingly. More veggies and vitamins pills shots and stretches. I am extending the left leg more and not pushing it. I am walking on the opposite side of the pathway to compensate for the drag on the left leg and slower so I do not overcompensate for the right side and have lat,shoulder, hip injuries .
Lately more and more I am talking to older friends and relatives and it's more and more about illnesses sickness injuries and death. I have a friend who is very pragmatic and he opted out of the last few years of work left his retirement on the table and has enough to live on his investments so he could enjoy his mid 60's on. He was concerned that the options of stress wear and tear would overwhelm any financial gains. It's proven to be a Great choice as he has purchased two homes travels at his pace and enjoys life. He has always had a plan and that's how I feel about my recovery.
If a Doctor says to do something I listen if I fail I try a different way . If I can't use the body part I have been taught alternate ways of doing things . I may never recover to what I once was physically but I will never stop trying. I do know that my patience understanding and perception skills have improved. God teaches us to appreciate everything he has provided including Opportunities to improve and I feel that my stroke has become a teachable moment to everyone that I have encountered since the stroke occurred. At Spaulding they teach you your in recovery, and if I in any way can help other patients in recovery via NIH STUDIES talking or encouraging them or their families to enjoy every improvement and savor every victory that's progress . You have to look at your life post stroke like the tide it comes in and goes out everyday but the wind and weather and storms on and offshore effect how it goes in and out ,the same with recovery . A setback adjust and keep going. The opportunity to recover modern technology and medicine therapists who are truly devoted to their work are blessings to my Recovery. Support from all those that Pray and support me my wife and children continues , I push forward , thank you all. I will keep you all in my Prayers and enjoy your coming 4th of July week. God Bless you All and Thank You Again
I Leave you with this
1 Samuel 17:45
David said to Goliath, "You are coming to fight against me with a sword, a spear and a javelin. But I'm coming against you in the name of the LORD who rules over all. He is the God of the armies of Israel. He's the one you have dared to fight against
June 14th, 2024
Romans 12:12 (NIV)
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”
God teaches us through the scripture to be patient and faithful. It was a difficult week and a half . I had to rest the left and right back last as the right lats healed but I got the meds approved that I was excited about and the go ahead to get the therapy to battle the gas exposure.
Sometimes it seems overwhelming but sticking to the plan. Meds ,exercise eat right stretch,prayer meditation ,music meditation. The Turtle always wins. I hope your all having a Great Spring ,it is supposed to be Glorious in New England over the next few days, Enjoy The outdoors if you can . God Bless you All and Thank You to Paul and John and Joanne. Your support is immeasurable and the Support and Prayers from all of you is invaluable. Thanks again be safe .
Matthew 22:37-39 (NIV)
“Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’”
June 7th, 2024
1 Corinthians 10:13
13 No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it
I had to skip therapy this week because I pulled the right lat muscle lifting something with my right side ,I shouldn't push myself as much the therapist warned me if this last December, I got my schedule for my new meds they start in September and I did have a good week in terms of walking before my right lat hurt. I got in seven miles walking in 4 days with the cane .
As for my overall health I did not tell you this or post it because on February 22nd I had a gas pump explode on me as I pumped my gas . Pumping gas slowly ,it is one of the few things I'm very happy to share that I can do. but as I turned around the gas pump was a hissing sound in my rear as I faced my vehicle and it was spraying the back of my head jacket legs pants straight up and I didn't realize it when I turned around I got blasted with gas right in my face like a jet stream from a really strong sprinkler I ingested 4 oz of gas which proceeded with Spasticity attack on my whole left side of my body my left arm and leg both violently ,as I stabilized myself against the car it took about 30 seconds, and then the I hobbled into the gas station . The attendant managed to go out and look at the pump and frantically run back into the building and turn the pump off !!!
I of course ended up in the emergency room and what follows was a litany of doctor's visits .Poison control was worried about CO2 levels and my lungs. Thank God I had glasses on. On March 15th I thought I was going to die because I felt so bad with intestinal problems and headaches but slowly my digestive got better and the meds they gave me for the nasal infection from the gas spraying cleared up my nasal infection.
I got the okay last week on the upper GI and now I wait the neurology visit so after five or six doctors visits ,filling out multiple reports for state,federal,and local dot,police,fire,and insurance plus 3 and half months of stress and changing my diet to accommodate the gasoline explosion I await the neurology visit. My biggest concern is the increase in spasticity at night and sweating from it .
I always remember that my mom used to say God will not give you anything that you cannot handle and he will take you out of bad situations ,Thank God for the Grace of God ,the gas station did not explode that day well I look forward to walking again next week as my lat muscles feels better and I hope you are all well.
Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
1 Thessalonians 5:18
I Thank You All For Your Support and Prayers.If not for you support I would not be Progressing Forward. Be Safe , Remember God Loves You.Special Prayers for my Buddy John as he faces many challenges
May 31st, 2024
May 24th, 2024
Just a quick update on the arm and leg and left side. i an walking three days a week and i am pushing hard two days a week with a mile and a half walks with cane bookended with a one mile walk in the middle and one day for chores plus two therapy visits and doctors visits.
Well 5 years ago i was walking about 100 feet a day assisted so now an average of a mile a day unassisted with the cane thats a fifty times as much improvement. i am now using the weights 3 times a week to push forward at the proper standing position reps of 10 three times and at 1 to 3 pounds on the left side. Planks ,stretches ,cat and cow modified yoga, and left arm stretching constantly all sum up the average week.
i have not posted in three weeks because i have been busy with my schedule and dealing with nasal infection meds and spasticity. i am asking for prayers for myself and wisdom as major doctors decisions and meds changes as well as family decisions in the next week. .Thank you all for your Prayers and Support and if you have time visit a fallen soldiers grave this weekend and Say a Prayer for their sacrifice.
Isaiah 40:31 - But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint
May 4th, 2024
Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. Romans 12:2
This verse is so True because God Opens your Heart to see what is True and shows us how to Please him in our Daily Lives. Once you have accepted Christ you sense God's Truth and the seeds of wisdom start to accumulate in your mind that leads to discernment which leads to success in your walk with God.
You become aware of all the Joy,Hope and Future that lays before you.when your walk with God is Right. Yesterday I got my Longest walk in with the cane since the Stroke 1.6 miles. I was aching last night but did some squats and today is a light physical day and some meditating as is everyday. As I walked I started to think about the Birds Chirping and flowers pollinating and Life beginning again. It reminded me of how abundant our lives can be with what is given to us on a daily basis and how rewarding just observing nature and the cycle of our journey. The scripture does not Lie, it's all there and the little things in our Daily life show us how God can have an opportunity to teach us and influence us on all things once our mindset is on the proper path for God's Will. Just a quick note but hopefully another step on a joyful Path that God is leading me on.Thank You All for your Prayers and Support and have a Great Week.
April 29th, 2024
Therapy was Great this week .I did two assisted knee pushups with the help of my Therapist .She held my hand down and elbow and I put weight on the left side of my body for the first time in that position in 5 years. I was assisted but I did them .The cat cow is working. I would have gotten three but the stiffness and Spasticity kicked in . It was the most intense workout I've had in my Recovery.
I just keep doing what they tell me therapy twice a week .Walk two to three times pills, shots eat right and we go onward. Thank You for Your Support and your Prayers. Your Help makes All of this Possible. I leave you with this
Psalm 121:5-8
“The Lord watches over you — the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm — he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”
April 19th, 2024
Therapy was Great this week . We worked on the Cat and Cow position modified from the Yoga world ,as i can now put weight on the left shoulder and do the cat cow yoga positions as i lean on a table.. The purpose is to loosen up the Lats and shoulders and neck on both Left and right sides of my body. They are very tight from the spasticity on the left side and sitting on the chair.
My instructions are 3 sets of Ten Repetitions if i can go that far everyday. Couple that with the walking a few times a week and we go forward.I Hope you are well. Thank You for Your Support.Thank You for Your Prayers
Have a Great Weekend
Isaiah 40:31
“…[B]ut they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
April 13th, 2024
I Hope you are All well and I Hope that you are enjoying Spring as the weather warms up I have been going to therapy weekly barring any hindrances such as the bad storm last week. Strength and mobility are the areas on the left side back to basics that we are working on in daily and weekly sessions of therapy. My therapist on the arm ,lats ,shoulder says the pattern is until the spasticity goes away I will have therapy every week until my A1C goes down lower so they can inject Botox in the shoulder arm and left hand.
I have lowered the A1C number two POINTS 2 more to go and that's where we are. I will continue to do as they tell me and keep you all posted . I see your updates and I want you to know your All in my Prayers and know that without your support I would not be here. Thank You. Continue to Persevere in all your endeavors and know that God is with you.
2 Corinthians 4:16-18 (NIV)
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
Thanks Again be safe and God be with All of You
March 30th, 2024
Matthew 28 1-10
March 20th, 2024
God Always provides the way in our lives. When we realize that God is the ultimate provider,then we do not have to worry anymore. Each night and morning as I Pray I realize knowing that Joy is the Best feeling in the world.
2 Corinthians 4:16-18
Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
Remembering this and letting my wife children friends and people I meet every day know it is our call. This is all Temporary in the Flesh. So if your having a rough Earthly Day , Remember your Heavenly Reward is Greater than anything the Earth offers, starting with the admission ticket that Jesus Christ paid for you. God Bless your All in my Prayers thank you for your support, and Prayers
March 10th, 2024
I have been praying and meditating on Endurance alot lately and with that comes the basic things that my faith has taught me patience, focus ,calming myself in stressful situations,and with that the reward of enduring obstacles that I would have not been able to overcome pre stroke.
When I have a crisis now I do not get upset emotionally , Whether physical pain or emotional reaction to a situation I believe my mind is slowly learning that Endurance is truly one of the Greatest of God's Gifts .
The walking path outside my Apartment now gives me the Opportunity to walk two to three times a week and now I am getting therapy a couple of times a week. I have had ups and downs but now I have orders in for therapy on the never ending tendernitis in my right elbow.
A quick shout of Gratitude to Jim for your continued Support in my recovery numerous times Dwight ,and Paul as well. All of you have blessed me with your financial support since I had my Stroke , your support enables everything from gasoline tolls meds specialists and adaptive tools and equipment . Most of all Thank You for Your Prayers.My Therapist is working with me on picking items up now with the left hand and placing them in a jar. It's not pretty but I finally did it ,very rudimentary but I did it. Another Small Victory. Well it's 3 weeks to Easter in the Western Calendar and a couple more in the Orthodox Calender. I hope the focus of Lent has helped all of you that observe it. I also Hope that for all of you ,your Prayers are being Answered. I Thank You All for your support and Prayers and again .Your in my Prayers and Meditation Daily
I leave you with this Romans 15:5 May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had
March 8th, 2024
Exodus 14:14
"The Lord will Fight for You; You need only to be still." NIV
I SEE IT EVERY DAY, EVERY TIME, AND GOD COMES THROUGH.
SPECIAL THANKS TO JIM FOR AN ANSWER TO MY PRAYERS. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ❤️🙏🏻
February 28th, 2024
Ecclesiastes 9:11-12 KJV
I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding.
Enduring has been a victory over the past almost 5 years , When I am down,and I overcome a physical obstacle such as putting on my shoes or driving to the store when the forward shoulder in the stroke side aches with pain from the spasticity or bursitis in the good arm is too much ,a simple prayer, meditation or praise music with the headphones on picks me up and keeps me going .Thousands of times mini victories by the Holy Spirit have happened over the past few years, because God wants me to win.
So when your down and your in recovery, every little victory , every day is the blessing of Endurance, and a Gift from God . I Hope your having a Great week. Thank you for your Prayers.
December 19th, 2023
December 12th, 2023
It was a very busy week last week . I got tested for range of motion on my lats on the left side my arm elbow wrist hip leg squats balance and ability to move without the cane. I am at a 65 on the recovery scale versus those in the same time frame of recovery about 5percent more improved than others and still going . I will take it ,it shows Progress.
Last year when I wrote of my journey around this time I had attended a wedding and I was in full recovery from that for two days. This year this past week I had my 60th Birthday this past weekend and my sister Patty and Husband Scott took us out to dinner Friday night , Saturday my son Joined the Orthodox Church and was baptized, and Saturday night I attended a Gathering of my College friends so on the scale of Busy I was exhausted Sunday but by 8pm Sunday I no longer was moving like molasses. A twenty hour recovery. No one is running Marathon at these events but handling stairs with cane and knowing it was easier than last year is part of the little daily bits of progress ,and not being totally exhausted in one day versus two days is progress
When I worked at the bank, mbna they always taught us the customer is always right,and if it can't be counted then it's not worth talking about , that may be banking numbers and language ,but that is what I use as the basis for my Recovery so the numbers I repeat are part of my recovery and life. Repetition, Repetition, Repetition count the carbs,sugar carbs,take the pills,get the shots, exercise daily ,get up at 4:30 AM make the coffee, make your list for the day get it done, to some it may seem like Groundhog Day but to me it keeps me going. The tough part for me was the opposite life. I usually worked between 12 pm to 3:30 AM and slept from 3AM till 6:45AM. NOW I Snooze BY 8:30 PM AWAKE AT 1 AM VIA SPASTICITY UP AT 4:30 OR 5AM.We are in the midst of #Hanukkah (The dates of the holiday are based on the Hebrew month of Kislev, which usually coincides with November-December in the Gregorian calendar. This year,#Hanukkah will be celebrated from Dec. 7 through Dec. 15) and #Advent (In the Western Rite of the Orthodox Church, and in the Anglican, Lutheran, Moravian, Presbyterian, and Methodist calendars, Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas (always falling between 27 November and 3 December), and ends on Christmas Eve on 24 December). so if you celebrate the Holidays I Hope God Bestows Blessings upon you. I Hope you are giving as well as receiving Gifts of time,friendship and caring. I also Hope you are Praying. I would like to Thank You for all your Support and Prayers and I will Leave you with God's Blessings and Peace .Joshua 1:1-9 After the death of Moses the servant of GOD, GOD spoke to Joshua, Moses’ assistant: “Moses my servant is dead. Get going. Cross this Jordan River, you and all the people. Cross to the country I’m giving to the People of Israel. I’m giving you every square inch of the land you set your foot on—just as I promised Moses. From the wilderness and this Lebanon east to the Great River, the Euphrates River—all the Hittite country—and then west to the Great Sea. It’s all yours. All your life, no one will be able to hold out against you. In the same way I was with Moses, I’ll be with you. I won’t give up on you; I won’t leave you. Strength! Courage! You are going to lead this people to inherit the land that I promised to give their ancestors. Give it everything you have, heart and soul. Make sure you carry out The Revelation that Moses commanded you, every bit of it. Don’t get off track, either left or right, so as to make sure you get to where you’re going. And don’t for a minute let this Book of The Revelation be out of mind. Ponder and meditate on it day and night, making sure you practice everything written in it. Then you’ll get where you’re going; then you’ll succeed. Haven’t I commanded you? Strength! Courage! Don’t be timid; don’t get discouraged. GOD, your God, is with you every step you take.”and Jesus Commissioned the disciples Matthew 28:16-20
The Great Commission 16 Then the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. 17 When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. 18 Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”I Hope God is with all of You in the coming week and know that even when you think God isn't, God is With You. He is your number one Fan.
