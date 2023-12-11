Supporting the Bruce Family

In December 2023, Greg Bruce was diagnosed with high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma in his liver and stomach. Due to this aggressive cancer's effect on his body, as well as any medical treatments he will need going forward, he will be unable to work for the foreseeable future. Obviously, this diagnosis is causing immense emotional and financial turmoil for his wife and three children. As their extended family, we are doing everything we can do to support them all during this difficult time. But we know that as time goes on, they will need more than we can give, so we are calling on all open hearts to help in any way you can. Please consider a donation of any size to help the Bruce family with their medical and living expenses, now and in the future. Thank you very much.