Supporting the Bruce Family

In December 2023, Greg Bruce was diagnosed with high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma in his liver and stomach. Due to this aggressive cancer's effect on his body, as well as any medical treatments he will need going forward, he will be unable to work for the foreseeable future. Obviously, this diagnosis is causing immense emotional and financial turmoil for his wife and three children. As their extended family, we are doing everything we can do to support them all during this difficult time. But we know that as time goes on, they will need more than we can give, so we are calling on all open hearts to help in any way you can. Please consider a donation of any size to help the Bruce family with their medical and living expenses, now and in the future. Thank you very much.
God Bless the Bruce family
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruce family. Hoping for peace and comfort for family
I’m so sorry for your loss. I know it’s not much, but it’s all I have right now. If you or your family need help with anything even babysitting please tell Chris to get ahold of me!!!
We will continue to pray for your family. All our love to you and your family.
My condolences to the family. Greg was an awesome person and made an impact on everyone he met.
I am so sorry for you loss.
Greg, have you in our thoughts and prayers! Keep your head high brother!
Sending prayers to our St. Francis Family!
We LOVE you Uncle Greg!!
Sending love
A little help for Brianna and her family. Love Aunt Janet and Uncle Darryl
Sending our love.and well wishes. Please let us know how we can help❤️ Amy
Keep Fighting Bruce Family
We are praying for you and your family, please let us know if there is anything we can do (cooking, house work, open for chatting, etc)
Thoughts & prayers go out to your family during this time!
March 29th, 2024
Hello friends and loved ones,
On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Gregory Bruce left our world to be with the Lord. He passed surrounded by the love of his family, and will take that love with him to his eternal resting place. He will be so dearly missed by all who knew him.
Thank you all again for your love, support, and prayers. The Bruce family will continue to benefit from your generosity as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.
God bless you all.
March 14th, 2024
Today I want to speak briefly on behalf of Greg's wife. She wanted me to express to everyone how very grateful she is for all of you, and for your continued support and prayers. It means a lot to know that there are so many people out there who care.
Right now, Greg needs prayers as much as ever. He has completed his first four rounds of chemo, and unfortunately, his body is not responding to the treatments. The doctors have also identified another new growth that has appeared since the treatments began.
Anything you can give to continue helping the family is greatly appreciated, even if it is just your heartfelt prayers. Thank you all!
December 29th, 2023
Thank you all for your continued support! I wanted to let you know that your donations are already helping the family. Greg's disability payments will take weeks more to begin, so your generosity will help them make up for lost income in the meantime, particularly as they figure out their housing situation. Please continue sharing the campaign as much as you can, and know you are all so appreciated!
December 12th, 2023
Thank you to everyone who has donated already! We are so grateful for all of you. Greg had his first round of chemotherapy yesterday, December 11th. His pain medication is allowing him to eat more comfortably - a real blessing for him. Please continue to keep him and his family in your thoughts.
