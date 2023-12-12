Please help with Natty May's Recovery

Goal:
📢 Urgent Help Needed! Support Natalie's Road to Recovery! 🙏
On December 2nd, 2023, Natalie's life was forever changed when she was viciously attacked by an off-leash dog while waiting for an Uber. With no owner in sight, she fought bravely but suffered severe injuries that have left her in critical condition.
The dog's relentless assault resulted in punctured veins and arteries, as well as multiple fractures in her wrist. Natalie was rushed to the general hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery to repair her broken bones. However, the extent of the damage to her blood vessels required her to be urgently transferred to the Civic hospital for specialized vascular surgery.
Currently, Natalie is fighting for her hand's blood flow, but unfortunately, on Tuesday, she will be having her hand and some of her arm amputated. Despite the immense physical and emotional trauma she has endured, Natalie's unwavering strength and optimism continue to inspire everyone around her.
We come together today to rally behind Natalie and provide the financial support she desperately needs. The cost of her extensive medical treatments, surgeries, and potential rehabilitation is overwhelming. This is where you can make a life-changing difference!
By donating to this campaign, you can contribute directly to Natalie's medical expenses, ensuring she receives the best possible care and the chance to have a prosthetic. Every dollar counts, and your generosity will provide hope and relief for Natalie during this challenging time.
Let's stand united and show Natalie that she is not alone in this fight. Share her story, spread the word, and donate whatever you can to help her on her road to recovery. Together, we can make a profound impact and empower Natalie to reclaim her life.
Thank you for your compassion, kindness, and support. Your contribution will make a world of difference to Natalie and her journey toward healing and strength.
#NattieMayRecover #StrengthInUnity
We hope you successfully heal, and are able to move past this unfortunate incident.
Keep up the good fight and push through the tough days. Not every day will be easy but not every day will be hard. Take it one day at a time.
Natt is an awesome person that deserves the best.
Praying for you Nat!
Love and blessings 🙏 ❤
Wishing you a speedy recovery.
Feel better fast
Thinking of you sister. I love you
December 12th, 2023
We are raffling 4 ticket in pairs to the Nov Taylor Swift concert in Toronto email kdlrmusic@gmail.com to enter the raffle
Raffle #1 200 slots at $50 per slot
Raffle #2 100 slots at $100 per slot
Email to enter
Have a bless day
December 12th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
We will soon announce all the details and how you can participate in raffle
Thanks again so much for everyone's support
December 11th, 2023
