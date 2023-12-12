Please help with Natty May's Recovery

📢 Urgent Help Needed! Support Natalie's Road to Recovery! 🙏





On December 2nd, 2023, Natalie's life was forever changed when she was viciously attacked by an off-leash dog while waiting for an Uber. With no owner in sight, she fought bravely but suffered severe injuries that have left her in critical condition.





The dog's relentless assault resulted in punctured veins and arteries, as well as multiple fractures in her wrist. Natalie was rushed to the general hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery to repair her broken bones. However, the extent of the damage to her blood vessels required her to be urgently transferred to the Civic hospital for specialized vascular surgery.





Currently, Natalie is fighting for her hand's blood flow, but unfortunately, on Tuesday, she will be having her hand and some of her arm amputated. Despite the immense physical and emotional trauma she has endured, Natalie's unwavering strength and optimism continue to inspire everyone around her.





We come together today to rally behind Natalie and provide the financial support she desperately needs. The cost of her extensive medical treatments, surgeries, and potential rehabilitation is overwhelming. This is where you can make a life-changing difference!





By donating to this campaign, you can contribute directly to Natalie's medical expenses, ensuring she receives the best possible care and the chance to have a prosthetic. Every dollar counts, and your generosity will provide hope and relief for Natalie during this challenging time.





Let's stand united and show Natalie that she is not alone in this fight. Share her story, spread the word, and donate whatever you can to help her on her road to recovery. Together, we can make a profound impact and empower Natalie to reclaim her life.





Thank you for your compassion, kindness, and support. Your contribution will make a world of difference to Natalie and her journey toward healing and strength.

#NattieMayRecover #StrengthInUnity