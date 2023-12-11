SVMH Healthcare workers with Religious exemptions

In October 2021, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital placed dozens of healthcare workers with approved religious exemptions on unpaid leave due to not receiving the covid vaccinations.





The employees were told they’d be able to continue to work with approved exemptions as directed by the California State Mandate but later fired the employees after 9 months of unpaid leave.





Dan Watkins is a Christ follower that believes strongly in religious freedoms and is now representing us legally against Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. His law firm is in need of help to continue the fight against SVMH’s decision to terminate their employees with sincerely held religious beliefs.

Please consider donating.





Prayers for Dan, his law team, and our group would be greatly appreciated.