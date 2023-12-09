Supporting the The Gregory Family

I was recently playing around with the numbers in 2023 and couldn’t help but continue to see the number seven.

2 + 0 + 2 + 3 = 7

20 + 23 = 43 | 4 + 3 = 7

In Scripture, seven often symbolizes completion or perfection, yet this past year especially these past seven months have been everything but perfect.

In the last seven months, we lost our vehicle in the middle of I-95 traffic due to a failed transmission, we were involved in a seven car motor vehicle accident, we discovered we were [once again] living with mold, we had a pretty significant hand in helping to care for my Grandmother with dementia (who entered eternal rest in October of this year), we were just involved in another motor vehicle accident two nights ago, and that’s just the beginning.

To say I’m emotionally exhausted would be an understatement. For those of you who don’t know me personally, I am a single mom and the sole provider of our household, with no current financial support. I work tirelessly day and night to spearhead a career for myself and use every resource to not only make ends meet but to create a good and sustainable future for my children.

We are praying for a breakthrough on the horizon, however, these past seven months have drastically exhausted our finances and in addition to both accidents ending in a totaled vehicle, I am severely behind on bills.

I am usually not one to ask for help, but I am humbly asking for your support. Any contribution, big or small, will make a tremendous difference in helping me get back on my feet and provide for my children.

Although I don’t understand, I know that God, in his sovereignty, is in absolute control of our situation. Thank you to everyone who shares or gives, from the bottom of my heart, I love and appreciate each and every one of you.