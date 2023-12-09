Supporting the The Gregory Family

Goal:
I was recently playing around with the numbers in 2023 and couldn’t help but continue to see the number seven.
2 + 0 + 2 + 3 = 7
20 + 23 = 43 | 4 + 3 = 7
In Scripture, seven often symbolizes completion or perfection, yet this past year especially these past seven months have been everything but perfect.
In the last seven months, we lost our vehicle in the middle of I-95 traffic due to a failed transmission, we were involved in a seven car motor vehicle accident, we discovered we were [once again] living with mold, we had a pretty significant hand in helping to care for my Grandmother with dementia (who entered eternal rest in October of this year), we were just involved in another motor vehicle accident two nights ago, and that’s just the beginning.
To say I’m emotionally exhausted would be an understatement. For those of you who don’t know me personally, I am a single mom and the sole provider of our household, with no current financial support. I work tirelessly day and night to spearhead a career for myself and use every resource to not only make ends meet but to create a good and sustainable future for my children.
We are praying for a breakthrough on the horizon, however, these past seven months have drastically exhausted our finances and in addition to both accidents ending in a totaled vehicle, I am severely behind on bills.
I am usually not one to ask for help, but I am humbly asking for your support. Any contribution, big or small, will make a tremendous difference in helping me get back on my feet and provide for my children.
Although I don’t understand, I know that God, in his sovereignty, is in absolute control of our situation. Thank you to everyone who shares or gives, from the bottom of my heart, I love and appreciate each and every one of you.
May The Lord bless you and your family!
Isaiah 41:10–So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. I’m praying you will feel the Holy Spirit walking alongside you as you navigate this trying time. May you know His peace and His love.
❤️
"Now the full number of those who believed were of one heart and soul, and no one said that any of the things that belonged to him was his own, but they had everything in common... There was not a needy person among them, for... the proceeds.... were distributed to each as any had need." Acts 4:23-35 Be blessed, Chantelle! Trusting Him for your needs + provision.
Praying for you all 🤍
Praying for your family!
God is with you. Just trust in Him.
Merry Christmas
