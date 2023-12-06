Eric Christie J6 Disaster Relief Fund

On December 22, 2022, in the Los Angeles San Fernando Valley, the FBI busted open the front door to my home, shot out the sliding glass door in my upstairs bedroom and shot out the skylight on the second floor. SWAT had guns drawn on me from the adjacent property and they surrounded me with a swarm of armed United States law enforcement personnel. After flying a drone inside my home and throwing in tear gas and a flash bang, they put me in handcuffs and took me to the Los Angeles metropolitan detention center in downtown Los Angeles and a month later moved me to the DC Department of Corrections in Washington DC (the Gulag, as it is dubbed). They charged me with two misdemeanor counts (1752 - restricted grounds) with a felony enhancement. On August 8, 2023, the judge convicted me of everything. On December 1, 2023, at sentencing, I was released from the Gulag with time served. All this for attending the “Stop The Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 and exercising my 1st amendment rights.

My attorney is appealing the conviction. My successful appeal will help those yet to be charged with or tried for 18 US Code Section 1752 being on restricted grounds. I am home now trying to deal with the destruction of my life and the destruction of my home. I was working at a local bank before the arrest. I had a 20-year career in the commercial mortgage industry as a portfolio manager. What I went through was a living nightmare as a political hostage and I am still tied to that nightmare through supervised release (probation) and a criminal conviction which makes it harder to get back on my feet. After working my entire life, California Employment Development Department denied my unemployment insurance claim. After appealing that decision, the Administrative Judge, reversed the decision and approved my 6-month benefit. Although it helps it’s not nearly enough and will run out soon. I send out tons of resumes and seems like by the time I get a response the job has already been filled. I haven’t even gotten to the part where I have to discuss J6 and felonies with an employer. Don’t know how that’s going to go.

Take a look at the YouTube I’ve uploaded to this GiveSendGo campaign of Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba in New York and you’ll have an idea of what happened to me and other J6’ers in court (click arrow next to my photo for YouTubes). Why aren’t there any journalists covering J6 trials in DC?

I remain thankful and grateful to God for all his blessings throughout this physical and spiritual battle.

Thanks,

Eric Christie

ericchristiej6@yahoo.com