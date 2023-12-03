Grace Place Properties 2024 Annual Fund Raiser

Grace Place Properties began in 2011 as a ministry to help participants start a new chapter in their lives and to address the challenges faced by those leaving addictions and/or incarceration. Those primary challenges are:

1) Securing a spiritually healthy place to live,

2) Finding a place to provide accountability and to help them to walk a new path in life, and

3) Finding good job opportunities to work with companies that are willing to give offenders a 2nd chance.

Over the last decade, we have learned through experience what does and does not work in a ministry like this, and each year we work to improve and build on what we learn to more effectively minister to our participants.

If you would like to support this ministry financially, you can send your support in one of several ways:

Via Zelle to our email at jenny@gppinc.org,

By mailing a check to Grace Place Properties, PO BOX 381640, Duncanville, TX 75138-1640, or

By credit card using the link below. (We do incur a 3% processing fee for credit cards, so for larger donations, options 1 and 2 allow GPP to use the full amount, but we know that the convenience of paying via credit card is worth it for many.)

Here's the short version on where the funds will be used. Below this is a more detailed update:

Our apartments are 60 years old. Each year they require tens of thousands of dollars to update and maintain.

Property Insurance – our property insurance went up significantly, as it has for everyone, and we've already been told that we are going to be hit with a significantly higher property insurance premium in 2025,

And lastly, to have the necessary operating balance needed for unexpected expenses

If you're interested in a little more detail about the ministry, you can continue reading here...

Our website will provide some pictures to go along with the narrative below:

https://graceplaceproperties.org/

As with any ministry, this takes funds, both to pay our staff, who are of course absolutely critical to the ministry, as well as the financial needs of our participants as they often come to GPP with minimal resources. God has continued to bless us with the necessary resources and one of the ways we believe that God has blessed this ministry is through our end of year fund raiser. We know that many use December as the time of year to make end of year contributions and we ask that you prayerfully consider how God may be leading you to support this ministry.

After discussing our ministry’s needs and opportunities to serve, our fund-raising goal for this year is $150,000.

Historically, our end of year fund raising has provided 44% of our annual giving, and 25% of our total revenues. Our participants provide 47% of the funding for the ministry through their participation fees; we want those that support the ministry to know that our participants have “skin in the game” and are also an important part of funding the ministry.

Here is an overview of how these funds would be used:

Our apartments - they are 60 years old, and every year it requires tens of thousands of dollars to update, repair, and/or replace the expected and unexpected work that needs to be done to maintain the property.

Vehicles – these are important for getting our participants to jobs and to church services. We would like to get a pickup for GPP that could be used to help create work opportunities for our participants.

Property Insurance – like everyone else, we know that we are going to be hit with a significantly higher property insurance premium this year, and these funds will help us to cover that additional expense.

And lastly, to be financially responsible, it is helpful to have the necessary operating balance needed for unexpected expenses, so any additional funds after the above expenses are covered would help us to provide for future needs.

We continue to trust that God will work through our supporters to provide this ministry with the funds necessary to help those who are attempting to chart a new path of discipleship.