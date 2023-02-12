Support Danilo's medical care

We are seeking funds for Danilo's recovery, he was involved in a hit and run accident while riding his motorcycle in Brazil. All funds will be sent directly to Danilo. He had back surgery and is now at home, he needs help with medications and rehabilitation therapy.

He is a 24 year old who loved to work out, helped take care of his grandmother and nephew. He's made a lot of sacrifices in his life.

The funds will go to his medical bills, physical therapy, and some living expenses while he recovers.

Any donations are greatly appreciated along with prayers.