Support Danilo's medical care

We are seeking funds for Danilo's recovery, he was involved in a hit and run accident while riding his motorcycle in Brazil. All funds will be sent directly to Danilo. He had back surgery and is now at home, he needs help with medications and rehabilitation therapy.
He is a 24 year old who loved to work out, helped take care of his grandmother and nephew. He's made a lot of sacrifices in his life.
The funds will go to his medical bills, physical therapy, and some living expenses while he recovers.
Any donations are greatly appreciated along with prayers.
Prayers to Danilo and family
God bless my nephew🙏
God bless you Danilo good luck with your recovery
December 14th, 2023
Danilo is in good spirits, he doesn't have any feeling yet below the injury. They did a trm thoracic surgery. The Dr says he may be able to walk again in 1 to 2 years after rehab but no promises.
We're looking to get him a wheel chair, a bed and other items to assist with the recovery and life adjustments he'll need to make.
He hasn't been released yet, he'll be there a while for observation and to heal up the bed sores he got while lying on his back so long. We're hoping he doesn't have to spend Christmas in the hospital.
Thanks everyone for all the donations, prayers and good wishes it really helps more than you'll know. Please if you have time forward or post this site, that would be a tremendous help for him.
Marl and Alex
December 13th, 2023
Danilo is out of surgery, the nurse said it went well. We will update once we have more information.
December 13th, 2023
They just took Danilo in for surgery a few minutes ago, we're praying for a successful outcome.
December 11th, 2023
We're hoping that Danilo will get his surgery this week, it's going on week four! We hopeful that he will have surgery this week so that Marli can assist him with a great start to his recovery.
There is a shortage of everything there, supplies, nurses, doctors, patient care techs, everything. If you have the opportunity please share this site it really helps a ton.
Danilo is very thankful to all the people who have shown their generosity, it also lifts his spirit to know that people all over are pulling for you.
The prayers are very much appreciated, please keep them coming.
Thanks for all your assistance,
Marl & Alex
December 2nd, 2023
Marli went to Brazil to help with Danilo's hopstial stay. The Patient Care Techs, Nurses and Doctors are all swamped - she is taking care of some of the things they can't do for Danilo. She's taking care of the other patients in the Neurology room too. She gave the nursing students at the hospital a class in Patient Care Techniques from her experience in the US. Not surprising if you know Marli.
No such thing as private or two to a room at the hospital, all of the patients for spinal surgery are in the same room.
