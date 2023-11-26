Make children's book My Difficult Dog a reality

Hello and God bless!

Thank you to all my supporters who made Brucie the One Eyed Wonder Dog a success! You can get it and hear a live reading here: https://stevegosney.com/products/preorder-brucie-the-one-eyed-wonder-dog-book

Because of this outstanding response, my second children's book needs your help to illustrate and publish the story.

Some of the most wonderful memories I have as a parent are reading to my son, Steven. We loved “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Goodnight Moon,” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.” Steven would laugh as we read, “Pumpkin Patch” and ask, at the end of the book, “Again!” So wonderful!



The Christian message here teaches the story of unconditional love. The endnotes of the book are a guide for the reader in how each page reflects a Biblically based Christian lesson. Just as we love our children, God loves each one of us, even though we are flawed. My Difficult Dog is a true story.

Here is the full text of the story:

Meet Jackson.

Jackson came to us from the shelter.

God gave him to us to love.

And we love him.





Jackson wanted a home, and we wanted him.



“We are so happy!”

He moved right in with us and became part of the family,

And we love him.





Jackson is fluffy and cute,

And he tries hard to be good.

But he can be a difficult dog,





As he is imperfect.





Jackson begs for food at our table.



“Stop begging!”

Jackson just does not listen.

But we love him none-the-less.





Jackson chews up our napkins.

“You have made a mess!”

We clean up the bits of paper.

But we love him none-the-less.





Jackson runs away.



“Jackson! Jackson!” we call.

Jackson finds his way back when he chooses.

But we love him none-the-less.





Jackson scratches the furniture.

“Stop that!” we scold.

Jackson does not understand our ways.

But we love him none-the-less.





Jackson howls at night.

“Go to bed Jackson!”

Jackson decides when to keep quiet.

But we love him none-the-less.





We look over you.

You bring us joy.

We know you are not perfect.

Be we love you none-the-less.





God looks after us.

We bring Him joy.

We are not perfect.We are just us.





But He loves us none-the-less.

Here are the Biblical quotes that the story follows:

1 Genesis 2:18-19 “The LORD God said: It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suited to him. So the LORD God formed out of the ground all the wild animals and all the birds of the air, and he brought them to the man to see what he would call them; whatever the man called each living creature was then its name.”

2 Luke 2:7 “and she gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.”

3 John 13:34 “I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.”

4 Psalm 36:7 “Your justice is like the highest mountains; your judgments, like the mighty deep; human being and beast you sustain, Lord.”

5 Psalm 145:9 “The Lord is good to all, compassionate toward all your works.”

6 John 10:14 “I am the good shepherd, and I know mine and mine know me,”

7 1 John 1:8-10 “If we say, ‘We are without sin,’ we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”

8 1 Corinthians 10:13 “No trial has come to you but what is human. God is faithful and will not let you be tried beyond your strength; but with the trial he will also provide a way out, so that you may be able to bear it.”

9 1 John 3:18 “Children, let us love not in word or speech but in deed and truth.”; 1 John 1:7 “But if we walk in the light as he is in the light, then we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of his Son Jesus cleanses us from all sin.”; Ephesians 2:8 “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not from you; it is the gift of God,”

10 Luke 15:32 “But now we must celebrate and rejoice, because your brother was dead and has come to life again; he was lost and has been found.”

11 Isaiah 55:8 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways my ways—oracle of the Lord.”

12 Titus 3:4-5 “But when the kindness and generous love of God our savior appeared, not because of any righteous deeds we had done but because of his mercy, he saved us through the bath of rebirth and renewal by the holy Spirit,”; Zephaniah 3:17 “The Lord, your God, is in your midst, a mighty savior, Who will rejoice over you with gladness, and renew you in his love, Who will sing joyfully because of you.”

13 Ephesians 5:1 “So be imitators of God, as beloved children.”; Ephesians 2:8 “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not from you; it is the gift of God,”

14 John 15:9 “As the Father loves me, so I also love you. Remain in my love.”

15 Romans 3:23 “all have sinned and are deprived of the glory of God.”











