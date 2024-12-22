Supporting Max through Liver Cancer Diagnosis

November 2024 update - thanks be to God for all of our prayer warriors! Max is being asked to go to battle another time with tumors now in his head. He will head to Cincinnati Children's for treatment the second time around, since they are still managing his liver transplant from the first round. Please pray for healing and peace from Our Lord Jesus, and strength to take on whatever battles He wants us in. Thank you for your support and your prayers!

Maximus (Max) is a sweet smart 8 year old that got taken to the ER when he complained about back and stomach pain after a weekend of not going away. They found 2 tumors on his liver and one on his lung. He is being treated for liver cancer. This will be a long road for Max and his siblings and parents and anything can help keep their focus on Max healing, rather than the stress of figuring out finances on making sure he succeeds in his fight. Please offer prayers for Max above all else. We are only given what we can handle and Max is strong but prayer for healing, and the grace to handle the challenges he will be facing are most appreciated.







“ For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” - Jeremiah 29:11







