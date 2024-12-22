Supporting Max through Liver Cancer Diagnosis

Goal:
November 2024 update - thanks be to God for all of our prayer warriors! Max is being asked to go to battle another time with tumors now in his head. He will head to Cincinnati Children's for treatment the second time around, since they are still managing his liver transplant from the first round. Please pray for healing and peace from Our Lord Jesus, and strength to take on whatever battles He wants us in. Thank you for your support and your prayers!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Maximus (Max) is a sweet smart 8 year old that got taken to the ER when he complained about back and stomach pain after a weekend of not going away. They found 2 tumors on his liver and one on his lung. He is being treated for liver cancer. This will be a long road for Max and his siblings and parents and anything can help keep their focus on Max healing, rather than the stress of figuring out finances on making sure he succeeds in his fight. Please offer prayers for Max above all else. We are only given what we can handle and Max is strong but prayer for healing, and the grace to handle the challenges he will be facing are most appreciated.
“ For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” - Jeremiah 29:11
We cannot imagine the pain you must be feeling, and we want you to know that our heart and prayers are with you during this unimaginable time. Please know that you are not alone, and we are here for you in any way you need. Sending you love, strength, and support as you navigate this profound loss.
We are so sorry for your loss but praise the Lord that Max’s passing was so beautiful. Your entire family is an inspiration in trusting God through EVERYTHING. I thank God I had the opportunity to meet Max and several of the family at OLHSC. It’s a gift i will treasure always.
Our deepest sympathy.
For Max’s memorial/prayer garden.
Your family's faith is truly an inspiration for all to see. God bless Max, and the entire Stephen family!
We continue to be with all of you in spirit. We love you and thank God for your faithfulness, and therefore, inspiration - what a gift to so many. May the blessed peace that Max has be with you always.
The brothers and sisters of Fort Jackson Fire Dept. are so sorry for your loss. Max was an amazing soul that brightened everyone’s spirits. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
We are so sorry for your loss! Max was such a sweet kid
“ Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these”
May God bring you peace in your time of great sorrow. Memory Eternal.
We are terribly sorry for your loss. Maximus and the Stephen family will be in our prayers.
May God's mercy and compassion lift you up from your sorrow and sadness at this difficult time.
Lifting your family in prayer for peace and comfort in this difficult time!
May our Lord grant you peace that passes understanding and may his soul rest in peace. God bless your family.
Although we've never met, we've been praying for your family. Your strength and faith is inspiring, and I'm grieving for you but am glad you are comforted in knowing your sweet son is in heaven with our Lord. Continued prayers for comfort.
We pray for Max and family daily. We love you all ❤️
December 27th, 2024
Merry Christmas!! We are on day 3 of the 12 days of Christmas celebration and we will be taking full advantage of it this year! Praise the Lord for coming to our rescue, to save us from our sins, and open heaven to all of His children. What a gift!! Just as Our Lord suffered and died for us to be able to join Him forever, Max took His words to heart, picked up his cross, and followed him directly to Calvary and entered into eternal joy with Our Lord forever in heaven. Praise the Lord for the gift of knowing where Max is spending his days....and that he arrived safe and all is well. Most people do not get that grace....we are so grateful Our Lord allowed Max to share those visions with us. There is no doubt where our Max is. He is with Our Lord. Thanks be to God.
We are still living in the glow of the celebrations of Max Sunday and Monday before Christmas. The viewing at Kornegay saw so many people that came to tell us how much of an impact Max had made on their lives. The funeral Mass on Monday was the best send off we never could have imagined. A full Church to worship Our Lord and give thanks for Max's short life. A tunnel of Firefighters from Fort Jackson to walk through. And a shut down town of the intersections in Camden for us to take Max's body to it's resting place. What a blessing. Our little town turned out for Max and it was humbling to see it. We can't thank you enough....for loving our Max as much as we do. And giving him the send off we wanted him to have. Special thanks to Fort Jackson Fire Department and Kershaw County Sheriff's office for coordinating the amazing day with Koregay Funeral Home, as well as Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for a beautiful Mass and reception.
We were blessed to be able to have a normal Christmas with Aurora, Anna, and Memphis. We went to visit Max and deliver a statue of the Blessed Mother to watch over his body until we can get a headstone ordered. All the extended family has gone and we are left with a quieter than normal house but we are all adjusting better than expected, thanks be to God for His grace and giving us the peace He promises to those that do His will. Our Lord has certainly taking care of us. We are so grateful.
Thanks be to God for giving us such a community that helps lift us up too. We have a favor to ask of you. We would like to consolidate stories about Max. The impact he might have made in your lives. Over the next few weeks and months, we would appreciate if you took the time to write down how Max impacted your life. Please email them to me at Amanda.g.stephen@gmail.com. One day, God willing, Max will be recognized in this world as the saint we know he is.
And remember what he taught us...."God loves you so much. And the best way to love God is to love others." Remember how Max taught all of us to approach our Lord, surrendering to His will, and being His light in this world when the world so desperately needs it, no matter how our path looks. It is the way His kingdom can be seen in this world. Be the hands and feet of Jesus you were to us and pick another family to bless. Say yes to Our Lord when He calls and He will be with you, no matter what you are lead through. Follow His voice, the truth, and He will never forsake you. And one day, you will be with Him in His Kingdom giving Max a hug too 😊 We will honor Max's memory by continuing what he taught us....we love you Max! Thank you for showing so many of us how to follow Our Lord in this life. And what He calls us to do. St. Maximus, pray for us!
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
John 18:36-37 [36] Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, then My servants would be fighting so that I would not be handed over to the Jews; but as it is, My kingdom is not of this realm.” [37] Therefore Pilate said to Him, “So You are a king?” Jesus answered, “You say correctly that I am a king. For this I have been born, and for this I have come into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice.”
December 22nd, 2024
Blessed be God forever! He continues to give us graces so we KNOW Max is well and in heaven. Max's Godmother, that lives in Cincinnati, texted me this morning at 5am to tell she had a dream last night. It was Max! He was in Our Blessed Mother Mary's arms, holding her hand, and saying to his Godmother "Tell my mom I'm OK! This was easy!" He was asking Mary questions and insisting his Godmother share his message as soon as possible to make sure I heard as quickly as possible. Thanks be to God for another wonderful grace! What a blessing to know Max is healthy and happy and no longer suffering.
Funeral arrangements are as follows for those that can attend, we would love to celebrate Max's life with you!
Celebration of Life with viewing will be Sunday, December 22nd from 5pm - 8pm at Kornegay Funeral Home in Lugoff, SC. Rosary will be said from 6:00pm-6:20pm.
Funeral Mass: Monday, December 23rd 12pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Camden, SC. We will be going to Quaker Cemetery in Camden for the burial, then returning to the church for a reception with food around 2pm.
Thank you for all the continued prayers and support you have given our family. We are so blessed by all of you! Thanks be to God for providing us so much to be grateful for.
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
John 14:27
[27] Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.
December 21st, 2024
Blessed be God forever. He has blessed us with such a son as a gift. Max is a fighter and the grace of God helped him continue to be a light in the biggest battle of his small life. He went downhill fast...from the time he couldn't get out of bed to the time he passed was only 6 hours. Just yesterday, he was still walking himself to the bathroom. But Our Lord knows better....and what a better way to say "do not fear Max is well" than to take him at 3pm on a Friday. Praise to You Lord Jesus Christ. He continues to provide graces during this awful sorrow and we are so grateful. Another grace was Our Lord offering Max a glimpse into heaven. Max was scared when we had talked to him about going to live with Jesus back in OH....he hadn't really known anyone in his every day life that had passed. He did not want to leave us and go to a place he didn't know. Well, Our Lord delivered. He sent His Mother Mary to come visit Max in his dreams a few times. They would talk and even played chess (his favorite game!). But a few nights ago, at 1am, Max shared his latest dream. He told Matt and I that he goes to heaven to visit Mary. He gets to walk through streets of gold. There were a lot of buildings and cars and a bright blue river that runs through the middle of it. There is a white bridge that goes over the river and on the other side of the river, there is a park! He meets Our Blessed Mother Mary there. He said St. Padre Pio was there playing with other children , St. Therese of Lisieux was drawing, and St. Dominic was the one he got to play chess with this time. Blessed be God!!! Matt and I could not believe it....what a gift. And the detail he could share! Max was so at peace telling us about how much fun he had with the saints and Our Lady up in heaven, how could we worry about how he would be now? There was no need to worry. He would be happily playing, making new friends, and watching over us with Jesus until we get to join him in heaven. And we cannot wait for that day. Thank you Lord for giving Max (and us!) a glimpse into his new home.
Thank you for all the prayers and support you have offered our family. We will continue to lean on you as we journey into being a family of 5 until we are all reunited with our wonderful son with Jesus in heaven. St. Maximus, pray for us!
We love you all and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Matthew 5:4 [4] “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.
December 20th, 2024
Maximus Lee Stephen passed at 3:01pm today, Friday. How fitting at the hour Jesus gave up His soul to Our Father, Max gave up his own. We prayed the Litany of Saints and right at the end, at 3:01pm, he squeezed Matt and my hands and breathed his last. Thanks be to God for allowing us to have Max with us for almost 9 years. What a blessing he is no longer suffering and in the arms of Jesus, Mary and Joseph and all the great saints. Thanks be to God.
We love you.
-Amanda & Matt
Revelation 21:4
[4] and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away.”
December 13th, 2024
Thank you Lord for giving us many days to enjoy Max....he is a fighter and is continuing to hang in there. He is weak and exhausted, but when awake, can still carry on all the conversations, say a Mass with his Mass kit, or play Mario. We have had many family visiting daily and in true Max form, he's not a fan of all the chaos lol but he is doing great at managing it. The hospice nurses also stop by daily and continue to tweak his meds to keep him comfortable. Max is pretty weak but still managing to get up and move around on his own, which is great!
Thank you for all the prayers and support and food and donations and places to stay you have been providing our family. I cannot express our thanks enough....but it is a true display of who His children are when we are so well taken care of by many of them across our town, state, and world. What a blessing to be a part of it. All for Max too. There are no words sometimes....and our gratitude cannot truly be described.
We received a wonderful surprise from our hospice care staff and hospital staff at Prisma. They arranged the SC state museum to come out to our house on Saturday and two of their astronomers will bring a telescope and help walk Max through the night sky and watch a meteor shower planned for tonight and tomorrow night!! We are hoping this will provide Max with something fun to look forward to and we thank everyone involved in getting this to happen as well! We will definitely share pictures :)
Please pray for peace and comfort for Max. As well as for the whole family. And thank you. Thank you for giving us space when we needed it and being there for us when we needed it too. Thanks be to God for blessing us with such a community! We love you all and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
“I see that God never tries us beyond what we are able to suffer. Oh, I fear nothing; if God sends such great sufferings to a soul, He upholds it with an even greater grace, though we are not aware of it. One act of trust in such moments gives greater glory to God than whole hours passed in prayer filled with consolation.”
-Saint Faustina
December 8th, 2024
Praise the Lord we are heading home!! Our hospice nurse will meet us there to get Max set up with his pain meds in his port. Thank you everyone for praying us safely back home! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 146:1
[1] Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord, O my soul!
December 7th, 2024
Max and Matt made it to Prisma Children's with no issues! Amanda and Susan managed to fit in some playtime at home with the other kids before Max arrived. And Peter and Hawkan are about an hour away. We have almost all the plans for tomorrow ...they will be giving Max the blood products he needs tomorrow AM and they'll basically send us home after that with all the oral medication. We pray for peace and comfort for Max.
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 56:4
[4] In God, whose word I praise, In God I have put my trust; I shall not be afraid. What can mere man do to me?
December 7th, 2024
Praise the Lord!! Everything falls into place when we listen to Him. The minute we got the call that told us it was time to bring Max home, everything moved fast. The teams here and home in Columbia worked so hard for Max that they have him booked on the med flight with Max tomorrow morning at 7:45 leaving the hospital. It is the fastest most have seen this coordinated. Thank you Lord for not making us wait. Everything lined up perfectly. Matt is flying back with Max (only one of us could go) and Amanda is flying back with Matt's mom on a commercial flight in the morning and Matt's dad and brother are driving Matt's truck home tomorrow. We are all ready to go. Please pray for a safe passage home for all of us and peace for Max as he is nervous about the flight. We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 34:18-19
[18] The righteous cry out, the Lord hears and he rescues them from all their afflictions. [19] The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed.
December 6th, 2024
Thanks be to God!! He has answered one of our prayers today. One of our requests has been to NOT have to make a decision regarding Max and next steps and having it on us the outcome of that decision. This walk has been the hardest of our lives but I refuse to have the burden of Max's end of life on us. Our Lord agreed. Today, we were told that treatment plans are just delaying the inevitable, potentially at the cost of Max not being able to make it home and really going downhill being subjected to more testing, more therapies that are not even guaranteed to work. There is no cure for this stage melanoma. Thank you Lord for delivering the reality check I needed to realize what Matt had already come to terms with last week....our only option is home. Our Lord has left us one path and that is to bring our son home just like he has been asking since we got back here. So that is what we are doing. The hospital here initiated the process here this morning. They are coordinating a hospital to hospital transfer and then Prisma at home is coordinating hospital to hospice transfer after 24 hours so Max has time to get one more blood transfusion and platelets before going home. He really can't go more than 24 hours without one so we are starting the clock from Columbia rather than Cincinnati in the hopes he gets to enjoy at least a few hours at home with our family before he feels really crummy. A lot of difficult conversations are being had. Please pray for peace for all of us as we figure out how this next phase will work and what Max needs to be able to function at home for a bit.
Today, we had many friends come by to tell Max they loved him and were going to miss him. He got another shopping spree so he could get his siblings Christmas presents (how can you say no to that!?). He hung out most of the day watching movies and visiting with his many admirers. Even nurses we've had only the last week and a half came over to see him and tell him he's awesome. Thanks be to God. Who would have known Max would make such an impact in such a short amount of time with so many people here. It is a blessing now to already see some fruits from the last week of suffering and living through all the bad news day after day. Even in the midst of the worse situation you never want to even have your worst enemy go through, we had peace and got to enjoy our sweet boy. We are in awe of him. Thank you Lord for blessing us to be his parents. If we manage to just get into heaven, it will all be because of Maximus.
We do not know timing yet but will update when we do. In the meantime, we will savor every moment with Max that we can.
A piece of good news as well: Max was able to be Confirmed into the Church yesterday! He is anointed with the Holy Spirit and officially a soldier of Christ! How appropriate right before his biggest battle, he is turned into a soldier. Thanks be to God. His full name now: Maximus Lee Pio Stephen, in honor of his patron St. Padre Pio.
We are so grateful for all the prayers and support everyone is giving our family the last year, let alone the last few weeks. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus. And for sharing Max's story and collecting so many prayer warriors for him. Thank you Lord for giving us so many soldiers for Christ, going to battle right next to us for His kingdom. What a blessing that amidst the sufferings, one finds so much love. This must be why Jesus told us all to take up our cross and follow Him. Without the cross, it would be hard to see Him and His love.
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
"Dear brothers and sisters, I pray God may open your eyes and let you see what hidden treasures he bestows on us in the trials from which the world thinks only to flee. Shame turns into honor when we seek God’s glory. Present affliction become the source of heavenly glory. To those who suffer wounds in fighting his battles God opens his arms in loving, tender friendship. That is why he (Christ) tells us that if we want to join him, we shall travel the way he took. It is surely not right that the Son of God should go his way on the path of shame while the sons of men walk the way of worldly honor: “The disciple is not above his teacher, nor the servant greater than his master.”
-from a letter by Saint John of Avila
December 5th, 2024
Thanks be to God we are stable enough to leave PICU. Max was so over the hourly checks and the bed that was constantly adjusting to minimize bed sores. Praise the Lord Max is stable enough to not need these things. We moved to A551, back on the oncology floor, while we wait next steps. We are supposed to get answers Friday. In the meantime, we are praying for a few uneventful days, one of which was today! Max had a great day...after sleeping the last 24 hours, he got up at 10:30 after PT came by and motivated him and his nurse to take a walk to the gift shop, where Max was given a shopping spree courtesy both sets of grandparents! By the time we went back to the room, the nurse commented that she had never seen that before....how joyful he was just to get out of the room. And we are reminded why we always fight against hospital stays if it is safe to do so. He just does so much better when walking to the kitchen or to the swing set in the backyard is his exercise.
Max had so many visitors today! So many people came by that got to know us over the time we lived here for so long. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and thanksgiving. It is only through Our Lord's grace that we were able to connect with so many people in a city we knew almost nothing about and connect with them enough that a lot of them are making time to come see us before we go. Thank you Lord.
No issues with Max today. Minus continuously needing blood products. But avoiding the high BP and low HR issues. We are praying we will avoid decision of when we are going and what our next step is. Lord, this decision is Yours. Not ours. Show us the path we need to be on and we will follow it. Please pray for Max to not have any other major issues....and no more medicine side effects! He has managed to get every side effect it seems and the side effects are rough.
Thank you so much for continuing to pray and support our family! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
"You complain because the same trials are constantly returning. But look here, what have you to fear? Are you afraid of the divine craftsman who wants to perfect His masterpiece in this way? Would you like to come from the hands of such a magnificent Artist as a mere sketch and no more?"
-Saint Padre Pio
December 4th, 2024
Thanks be to God we saw another end of radiation! Max has such a hard time getting that mask on that makes him lay still, he was glad he didn't have to go back tomorrow.
The morning started out rough. Max got woken up with meds and a need for more platelets. At the same time he was taking meds and they were getting ready for platelets, transport showed up ready to take him in an ambulance to radiation. In the chaos to get Max out the door, they had to push blood products into him quickly then Amanda and Max were rushed to radiation. By the time we got there, Max was all out of sorts. He laid down on the table and complained of not being able to breathe and about passed out. We had to sit him up, get monitors on him and check BP and HR and BP was crazy high again. Then he started complaining about nausea and so the doctor there gave Max some benedryl, which promptly gave him the worst headache he's ever had to the point he was crying. We scrapped the trip, got him stabilized, and brought him back to PICU. All glory to God He placed an angel there that saw Max's St. Peregrine medal and she had one as well. And when all this started happening, she prayed the Mary with Max and blessed him with Holy Water to help calm him down. In the midst of suffering, He always gives us what we need. Apparently, Max cannot handle any blood products being pushed into him quickly....it causes nausea, really high blood pressure and low heart rates. Now that we know that, all his blood products are being run over 1-3 hours. We had to try again this afternoon and thankfully it went without incident. Thank you Lord! I am not sure how things like this keep happening to poor Max. We just keep praying all of this suffering Jesus is using for so many benefits. And one day, we have the benefit of know the fruit of all of this.
A few conversations happened today regarding next steps. First, Max is not stable enough to be able to get on a flight. He needs fluids and blood products at least once a day, and with these episodes he keeps having, we hope they are under control but we don't know. And it would be especially dangerous on a private plan with no medical support except Matt or I. It is not worth the risk of Max dying in flight on the way home. We agreed. But they did say that Cincinnati Children's will transport Max doing a hospital to hospital transfer and they will eat the cost of it for us to get us home. So when we make the decision, that is how Max will get home. Thanks be to God. The hospital transporting means they will be staffed to handle any issues as well. It will be much safer. We are grateful to have this option. Praise the Lord....it was a stressor thinking about the possibility of something happening on the way home, in a car or plane, and being on our own to deal with it.
The last piece of news is that Max's pathology came back melanoma. There are a few immunotherapies for melanoma. But it requires genetic testing on the tumor cells to tell us what kind of cells they are. And if we have the therapy for the cells, the risk of organ rejection is significant. So we will need to very carefully consider risks if there is a therapy available. Life or death decisions for our son Max and there's no way to know for certain which answer is correct. The weight of the decisions we are at is debilitating. We give them all to You Lord. You know which decision we need to make so we give the decision making to You. Guide Max on Your path. Thanks be to God our oncologist also mentioned that none of his tumors are life threatening right now so she didn't think we were at end of life yet to have to make the decisions today/tomorrow.
Lord, You know what we need. Please take Max and all these decisions into Your living and caring hands.
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
1 Peter 2:20
[20] For what credit is there if, when you sin and are harshly treated, you endure it with patience? But if when you do what is right and suffer for it you patiently endure it, this finds favor with God.
December 3rd, 2024
Thanks be to God for Max's wonderful mood yesterday. Matt and I got to enjoy him all afternoon and evening until he finally fell asleep listening to stories from us. It was such a blessing. It has been very hard to live in the present moment when we are being asked to plan so much....but Jesus is in the present moment only. So that's where we try to stay and today was the result of that. Thank you Lord. Each of these moments we are treasuring with our sweet Max.
We received a lot of answers, many of them not good. First, pathology came back and Max has melanoma. When caught early, you have a good chance. When you have tumors all over including spine and brain, it is not good. His outlook hasn't changed from the liver cancer returning. There is not yet a plan for treating yet because they only got the news last night but today we will hear something. But it explains why the tumor in the brain is bleeding and why we are still in ICU....melanoma is known to bleed. As part of our going home plan, they are planning on 2 more radiation sessions for that tumor in the back. In this case radiation doesn't cause melanoma to shrink significantly but it does stop bleeding and it will give Max some relief. That tumor in the back of his head is sitting on one of his sinuses that allows the brain to drain fluid and lower pressure. A huge need for us to be able to fly home with pressure changes. So today and tomorrow will be an attempt at fixing that so Max can fly home Thursday. He still needs a lot of medical care and at this point we are having to give him daily red blood cells and platelets just to keep him at baseline so we will need to go directly to Prisma Children's in Columbia and come up with a plan to go home from there. They are already talking hospice with us. All of these plans are limited at best and high risk and honestly could change by the day so we lean into Our Lord, knowing He is the only one that will be able to change Max's course through the next 4 days. Lord, you know what's on our hearts a and Max's needs.
Thankfully, Max's wounds from various biopsies and surgeries have stopped bleeding again. They found a clot by the old port location and given where it is with such close direct access to his heart and lungs, decided to treat it with anti-coagulation. Well....Max made it 2 doses before every wound opened back up and wouldn't clot at all. So we stopped that drug but that means that clot is still untreated but we just can't treat it with all the work he's had done the last week.
Chemo has been canceled in light of the cancer type but we did get 2 days in. Unfortunately, Max seems to be blessed to be the one that gets all side effects of medications, because one side effect of one of the chemo meds is neurological issues, which is exactly what we saw Saturday and Sunday and part of the reason they brought Max to the ICU and were worried about seizures. The brain bleed is still a high risk too so they are leaving Max here for the moment but at least there's an explanation for the unexplained shifts in his mental state. The other side effect Max seems to have had is blood in urine. So thankfully now explainable and we have corrected it by not doing chemo now. We will see if his treatment plan includes it or not.
The last issues we've been working through is really high blood pressure and really low heart rate. The explanation we received yesterday was that the steroid he is taking to relieve pressure in his head causes these two changes in BP and HR. Also, since Max is having to get blood daily, all of that volume is causing those issues too. We seem to not be able to win with Max's poor little body. When we treat something, another few problems pop up. Lord, we rely on You. You are the only one that can fix this...please, if it is Your will, fix this. If it is Your will to bring Max home to You, then give us the grace to go day to day without sweet Max with us....but knowing the happiness He would be feeling with You in Paradise. And that it would be see you later, not goodbye.
Please pray for Max to be miraculously healed if it'd be His will. Pray Max is at least able to get back to Columbia safely Thursday so we are with our family and support system at home. Pray Matt and I are given the strength and the wisdom as we are faced with the hardest decisions of our lives over the next several days. Guide us Lord...we surrender it all to You. Take care of everything.
Thank you for praying with us and supporting us. What an extended family we have been blessed with. All glory to Him.
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Romans 6:22-23
[22] But now having been freed from sin and enslaved to God, you derive your benefit, resulting in sanctification, and the outcome, eternal life. [23] For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
December 3rd, 2024
All glory to God!! We got our son back. His body may not be showing The chaos but we see it in the blood tests.
Max had his MRI for the brain. No word yet back from that. They are planning 2 more radiation treatments so we may try is see if they can stabilize the tumor on the back of the head .
Mentally Max is doing great. Today was a wonderful day. It made today all the much better.
Please pray for Max to stabilize enough we will be able to fly him Thursday. And for peace.
I have been up since 5am so sorry in advance for typos! I will put all the updates up on the morning. For now pray for sign a from Our Lord.
We love you! We couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Isaiah 55:8-9
8] “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,” declares the Lord. [9] “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways And My thoughts than your thoughts."
December 2nd, 2024
Thanks be to God for giving us such wonderful memories last night. Matt and I are so grateful to have stayed up until 1am with him last night enjoying our sweet boy. Today was hard. Max was unstable most of the day. First, he started complaining about being really dizzy. And the blood work revealed some of the cause, which was his hemoglobin was 4. Below 7 and a blood transfusion is required. Max needed to get 2 blood transfusions. Then, after they fixed that problem and Max finally looked better, he started bleeding from his newly installed port. They had to take the dressing off and use quick clot to get it fixed before fixing the dressing. Max's body seems to not be clotting anymore because all his wounds from the many biopsies all started bleeding again. Then after receiving chemo, they had a hard time controlling his BP. It is through the roof. All of this was awful and poor Max spent another day stressed and overwhelmed. A few times it overtook him and they were worried about a neurological issue because he would be out of it for a bit. But the final move that took us to ICU is that Max has a brain bleed. One of the tumors on the back of his head is bleeding inside his brain. So they whisked us off to ICU where he had a dedicated nurse and hourly tests and monitoring so they can see if he gets worse and try to catch it. Matt and I are empty. Lord, again we lack the words. We surrender everything, including our son Max, to You. As Peter reminded our Lord himself, where should we go Lord? For you have the words of eternal life. So we sit in his presence and be still and wait for Him, because we don't know what else to do. Please pray for Max to have some relief from whatever will occur next. Lord, give him the grace to understand what You need of him. We know You have been here before. Carry him through this. Blessed be the name of the Lord.
We love you.
-Amanda & Matt
Matthew 26:39
[39] And He went a little beyond them, and fell on His face and prayed, saying, “My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me; yet not as I will, but as You will."
December 1st, 2024
Praise the Lord!! What started as the worst day is ending as one of the best days in the hospital. Max spent most of the day sleeping or in incredible pain. They put him on morphine and oxy to control the pain, which seemed to take the edge off. He was super dehydrated so he couldn't start chemo until 4:30pm. But once chemo was over at 8:30, he's been up, sitting in a chair, happily talking and playing the switch. This is the first time he's done this in 2 days! And his nurse even had him walk down the hall to look out the window to see the snow outside! He hasn't walked down the hall in 3 days. Lord, I don't know what the plan is. But giving us this time with Max is the greatest gift and we are enjoying every second of it. Thank you Lord. What a blessing.
Assuming he is doing this well, we will do chemo again tomorrow and Monday, then we will try to come home. It's all in His hands.
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
2 Corinthians 4:15
[15] For all things are for your sakes, so that the grace which is spreading to more and more people may cause the giving of thanks to abound to the glory of God.
November 30th, 2024
There are no easy words to say this. The doctors confirmed after the bone marrow biopsy and PET scan that the cancer has spread everywhere. Legs, stomach, back, in his spine. And it is NOT lymphoma, so the only other thing it could be is his liver cancer returned after having changed to not be detected under the tumor marker. He wants to start Max on a high dose chemo for the next 3 days in a row to see if he can get Max stable so he is able to come home. But there is nothing else they can do for him here. He apologized and said he is not sure why the cancer waited 6 months, typically it comes back right away. He has literally never seen this. But that didn't make it any easier to hear. Max is struggling after the bone marrow biopsy and LP, unable to really move from back pain and still not eating and getting nauseous. We kneel at the foot of the cross and offer up all of Max's and our sufferings to Our Lord. We will be doing a novena to Our Lady's feast day of the Immaculate Conception if you would like to join us, asking her to intercede for us in heaven where she stands next to her Son, Our Lord. To ask her to intercede for us like she did for the newlyweds at the Wedding at Cana, where Jesus listened to his mother to do his first public miracle.
Lord, you know our hearts. We don't have the words anymore. Please be with Max and keep him comfortable and give him peace.
-Amanda & Matt
https://www.praymorenovenas.com/immaculate-conception-novena
Psalms 34:17-18
[17] The righteous cry, and the Lord hears And delivers them out of all their troubles. [18] The Lord is near to the brokenhearted And saves those who are crushed in spirit.
November 29th, 2024
Thanks be to God Max made it through with minimal complications! His fate is in Your loving hands Lord.
-Amanda & Matt
November 29th, 2024
Thanks be to God for getting Max worked into surgery schedule before lunchtime! Now he will be able to eat once he gets out. They took him back 20 minutes ago and it should be for port install, bone marrow biopsy, and lumbar puncture. Please pray for the surgeons to be guided by Our Lord's hands and for no complications.
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Luke 21:19
[19] By your endurance you will gain your lives.
November 29th, 2024
Thanks be to God for bringing us almost to the end of a long week of investigations figuring out what is going on with Max. We are almost done information gathering and we pray Our Lord will provide some insight for our doctors soon. Our Lord also did exceptional in making us hope for a new port so we are excited for surgery today. Given that Max just had his out 3 weeks ago, this was a feat! Max has had 3 different IVs put in during the 5 days we've been here....and this one is giving them problems too. We have never had this many IV issues and honestly would probably be the only reason we would welcome a port. And He knew that. By this afternoon, Max will be ready for whatever is next from Our Lord in this path. Today, we pray for peace for Max as another surgery is the last thing he wants to do and he is anxious about it. It also is a hard recovery, having to not have food from midnight to feeling sick for awhile after. So we pray Max is spared from some of the sickness after as well. He has lost a few pounds already since checking into the hospital and he will not be excited if they mention a feeding tube. So we will do our best to keep trying to get calories in him to avoid that. But at the end of the day, we will continue to stay in the current moment, control what we can (which is little right now) and give everything else to Our Lord. He will guide us on the path we need to be on.
Thank you for your constant prayers and support, both for us up in Cincinnati, as well as our other children and grandparents down in South Carolina. We appreciate everyone so much and couldn't do this without your help. We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Matthew 6:34
[34] “So do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
November 28th, 2024
Thanks be to God for giving us one day to recover! Max has no appointments and almost no schedule minus meds and blood work every once in awhile so we will spend the day relaxing after the long few days we have had. We jump back in tomorrow with PET scan at 8:15 and getting a central line put it sometime in the afternoon, which will involve surgery and anesthesia again so we can start chemo asap.
The latest news is that his kidneys already looks better after a night of fluids so they will give him a 4 hour break from fluids and back off blood work until every 12 hours. They still do not know what the cancer is. The oncologist explained it this morning....pathology will look at the symptoms, location of tumors, and make their best guess on what it could be. Every one of their best guesses has been negative. So they have requested genetics testing on the biopsy to give them a better idea of what it could possibly be. That will be a few days delay. Which is why they need to start chemo asap. They will choose to go with the high level hard hitting chemo initially just in case, then readjust if needed in case results come back with something that doesn't require as much. We are still very much at peace, allowing Our Lord to direct the doctors and Max's path. He is not surprised that the doctors are surprised. We are grateful for a day to not think about testing and uncertainty but instead being able to focus on enjoying Max, who is in a great mood after getting visits from friends and from the local fire dept to cheer him up today!
Today we pray all of our wonderful prayer warriors get a day of family, friends, feasting, and giving thanks to Our Lord, through whom all good things flow! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
[16] Rejoice always; [17] pray without ceasing; [18] in everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
November 28th, 2024
All glory to God to delivering some more wisdom to our medical team! They decided to do a few extra blood tests this afternoon to verify how his body was doing post radiation and noticed elevated potassium, phosphorus, and LDH. High levels of those signifies that the body is killing off a lot of cells, usually from chemo but in Max's case, his steroids and radiation treatments. If left alone, they could cause kidney issues. So in the interest of being proactive on this front, Max will be on more fluids around the clock and they are adding an extra medication to help and he will have blood draws every 6 hours to monitor it. Please pray Max is able to rest through all of this and this intervention is exactly what he needs. We are reminded that every thing that happens is known by Our Lord and He is not surprised by anything. Today shows that we hold onto hope through Him through His love for us. All glory to God!
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Romans 5:3-5
[3] And not only this, but we also exult in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; [4] and perseverance, proven character; and proven character, hope; [5] and hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us.
November 28th, 2024
Thanks be to God for giving us the right perspective. Max is here and we are still getting to hear his laugh every once in awhile so we are good. Thanks be to God!
We all got sleep last night since Max was allowed to stay off fluids all night, which was amazing. Max rolled over, looked at the wall and said "I slept until 7:50!" And we realized it was the first time he could read the clock on the wall since we got here! We have been having him watch movies on the iPad because he can't even really see the TV. Hopefully his eye improves enough in the next 24 hours he will be able to see that again as well! The optometrists stopped in and said his eyes look great and he's back to 20/20 vision in that eye too! The radiation has helped reverse the course of that tumor and we are grateful God brought us up here quickly to get it addressed quickly.
So yesterday the team informed us that it was most likely PTLD and all their data points to that so far. This morning, we met the lymphoma doctor since we would most likely be moving to her team. Well, this afternoon, the attending oncologist and even our oncologist from the last 6 months came by to tell us that the pathology test for lymphoma is negative. Which means it is not PTLD. They have no idea what it is because it looks and acts just like it. So we are back to waiting on the remainder of the tests from the biopsy. And we have a PET scan Friday. And Max will be getting a central line put in again to be able to receive chemo as early as Friday evening. Now that it is not lymphoma, they have to treat it like a solid tumor cancer so they need to get chemo into Max asap as whatever it is is spreading. His MRI and CT scan confirmed there are more nodules in the chest cavity, near the stomach, liver, kidneys. If this was PTLD, all the locations are insignificant because its all treatable and responds to chemo regardless of where they are. At the end of the day, Max looks like a mess and there are no answers.....and yet...Matt and I have peace. And are not worried. A grace from God absolutely because thinking about this from our heads alone, we would be panicking with the doctors. Jesus, we trust in You! Please see Max through this....help him to see You, know You are here with him, and please guide the doctors on the path they need to take to bring healing to Max. Max is Your child. We place him at Your feet and leave his destiny in Your loving hands.
Today was a full day with MRI, CT scan, echo, EKG, and his last treatment of radiation so we got to get a break by 4pm to go for a walk and eat in the cafeteria again. Max is exhausted and ready to lay down and rest again. We pray tonight is another good nights sleep and that Max receives the peace Our Lord promises to all of His children that surrender to His will.
Thank you for continuing to pray for Max and all of us. We couldn't do this without you! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Surrender Novena: Jesus to servant Donlindo Routolo
"You see evil growing instead of weakening? Do not worry. Close your eyes and say to Me with faith: "Thy will be done, You take care of it". I say to you that I will take care of it, and that I will intervene as does a doctor and I will accomplish miracles when they are needed. Do you see that the sick person is getting worse? Do not be upset, but close your eyes and say "You take care of it". I say to you that I will take care of it, and that there is no medicine more powerful than My loving intervention. By my love, I promise this to you.
O Jesus, I surrender myself to you, take care of everything! (10 times)
November 27th, 2024
Praise Jesus for the end of the day today!! It was a LONG day, for all of us, and we are excited it is over. Sorry if I repeat some updates but here we go. Max started NPO in preparation for biopsy at midnight. They came to get him at 6:45 this morning to bring him to surgery center so they could do biopsy on his head and the liver. They took him back and an hour and a half later, the surgeon came out to deliver the news that it went great and he made the decision to pull 3-4 samples from the head tumor, just to make sure Max didn't have to go through this again, which is perfect. Max was in recovery for an hour then we headed back to the room. At that point Max was pretty awake and started his every 5 minute asking how much longer. Unfortunately, he was so upset he had to lay down, he cried the last 2 hours. By the time transport showed up to take him to the radiation appointment, he was exhausted just from crying. Once we got to radiation, he was asleep and we assumed it would be great but his eyes swelled from the crying so the super tight mask was too tight! They had to cut out the eye holes so Max could get it on. This appointment that should have taken 10 minutes now lasted 30 minutes. By the time we got back to the hospital, he was just done. He slept the rest of the day, didn't eat anything and really had no desire to even get out of the room. Tomorrow, we pray for Max to have a better day...more of a reason to get up and walk and eat some food.
Matt and Amanda had our own struggles today just trying to get one plan out of the team to see if we had a chance of getting home for the holiday. Final answer is no. It took all day to get that answer that we finally agree is the answer. The nature of Max's medical issue is that there are 4 doctors that all have to be in the loop and agree before anything is decided. Max is seeing all 4 daily and today, all 4 had a different update until they finally were all aligned by 7pm tonight. Here is the last updates we received after A LOT of discussion today and most of this may change once we get final biopsy results and a PET scan on Friday. The initial guess based on prelim head biopsy is that we are seeing PTLD. Essentially, it is a lymphoma cancer that is caused by transplant meds and an over reactive immune system response. The good news is that it is treatable and most likely will not come back. But bad news is we treat it like lymphoma, with chemo. So Max will go through more chemo. The combination of chemo and temporarily lowering rejection med doses usually takes care of it. Because we have to monitor rejection med doses and rejection with the liver, we probably will need to stay close to Cincinnati. Radiation can be used but typically is not in most plans. So after tomorrow, we do not have radiation on the plan assuming his tumors in his eye and head are stable and we get on a chemotherapy plan quickly. We do not have initial liver biopsy results back yet.
Because we have to have the PET scan that shows us all the areas where PTLD is, we will be waiting around to do that. We also will be waiting for biopsy results, which should be Friday as well. If anything changes, they will be able to reassess and react quicker, like doing the radiation on the tumors on his head to keep them from getting too bad while we wait to start chemo.
Sorry for the long update but there was a lot that happened today. Tomorrow is another busy day with Max's MRI and CT scan for his liver that were scheduled for next week. They are taking care of them while we are here now. We are also fitting in EKG,Echo, and GFR, a kidney test, to get baselines for Max before starting chemo again.
Please pray for peace. We had such peace this morning during surgery and it became a battle by the end of the day. Please pray Max has a better day tomorrow. Lord, You know our hearts, You know what we need. Jesus, I trust in You; Take care of every thing.
We love you and truly couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Deuteronomy 31:6
[6] Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.
November 26th, 2024
Thanks be to God for a successful biopsy and Max has one hour left of his lay flat time. Please pray for peace for Max....making him lay flat for 6 hours after dealing with so many hard appointments the last 24 hours is weighing on him. Lord, give Max Your peace.
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
John 16:33
[33] I have told you this so that you might have peace in me. In the world you will have trouble, but take courage, I have conquered the world.
November 26th, 2024
Thanks be to God for having this biopsy proceed without any further delay! It will be an hour and a half long and they will come get us when he is in recovery. He will be required to lay flat for 6 hours after to limit the risk of bleeding after the liver biopsy. Please pray for the surgeon and nurses to be guided by God's own hand and give us results we can act on to fix Max's liver and brain. Pray Max is kept calm and at peace and handles the surgery and recovery well. We will update when he is done. We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Philippians 4:6-7
[6] Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. [7] Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
November 26th, 2024
Thanks be to God for seeing to a wonderful end of day. We did not get the biopsy completed (they called for him to the OR while we were at radiation this morning) but it is scheduled for 7:30am tomorrow morning. Max was so excited to be done with his first radiation treatment that he spent the rest of the afternoon from 4pm until 8pm talking non stop, taking a walk to the cafeteria, shopping for whatever food sounded good, eating almost none of it because his eyes were bigger than his stomach :) But he was cracking jokes and asking a million questions and Matt and Amanda just enjoyed having our Max back, even for a little bit. Thanks be to God!!
The radiation treatment was a little rough getting used to the machine and the mask being on his face so he couldn't move but it was only a 7 minute procedure. They let Max pick songs he wanted to listen to and he only got through 2 songs before it was over! Tomorrow, we will do the same thing at 3:20pm and they have promised us it will only be 1 song long this time!
The biopsy scheduled for tomorrow will be of the tumor on the back of his head and his liver as well. They did not touch that tumor in radiation today, instead focusing on the eye one to get Max some relief from the symptoms and allow the biopsy to still be able to collect tissue sample to tell us what we are dealing with. Max is still successfully keeping the doctors guessing, by having none of his symptoms be the norm of prior patients. At this point, we just laugh when they say he isn't following the typical path. Our Lord is certainly directing Max's path. Thanks be to God! They are also opting to do the liver biopsy at the same time to take advantage of Max already being under anesthesia and to not delay finding out the issue with the liver. Right now, everyone is scheduling appointments with the expectation we will be able to go home for Thanksgiving Wednesday and come back Sunday to continue treatment Monday. We will see how the biopsy goes and what the results are to see if that is still possible. All in His hands and we will do whatever path He has us on.
Please pray for a smooth surgery tomorrow, that both samples will give us results on what is going on with Max's body. Pray for wisdom and guidance for the doctors and staff completing the surgery and reviewing the results to know best steps easily. And pray for Max to be able to handle the 6 hour lay flat time post biopsy with ease before tackling another radiation treatment tomorrow with less nerves.
Thank you for continuing to pray for Max and our family! We are so grateful for each one of you!
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Romans 12:12
[12] Rejoice in hope, endure in affliction, persevere in prayer.
November 25th, 2024
We are back from our first ambulance trip to get his radiation CT and mask done! Max did great! Thank you Lord! Biopsy was scheduled for 10:30 but just got pushed. We don't know when it will be so Max is still NPO with no food or drink. The Radiation Oncologist said that worse case, they will just hit the tumor on his eye to get him some relief and he will leave the back of the head alone so we could still get a clean biopsy later.
Please pray the Lord gives us the strength for the rest of the day. And give us discernment as updates come in from all the procedures today.
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
"If you suffer with Him, you will reign with Him. If you cry with Him, you will have joy with Him. If you die with Him on the cross of tribulation, you will possess the eternal dwelling place in the splendor of the saints. And your name, written in the book of life, will be glorious among men."
— St. Clare of Assisi
November 24th, 2024
Thanks be to God He has made His presence known again today! It is clear that He is with us and providing Max what he needs. We all got decent sleep last night, enough to handle facing the day of uncertainty. And Our Lord delivered a wonderful day! We have mentioned we have been able to physically watch Max's eye grow larger by the day. Today, it looks the same size it has been since last night. He has had increased pain today but that can be controlled with some pain meds so it seems we are going to be able to get a biopsy before having to intervene with radiation! Thank you Lord!! Everything that will happen in the next few days is waiting on that biopsy. It will confirm exactly what they are treating and how we need to proceed.
The optometrist came by and will be coming by daily to check on the function of his eye given the location of the tumor. They want to make sure they can see any issues coming before it gets bad. Right now, his eye function is all good. The tumor is outside the eye itself and only pushing the eye out of alignment, which is why he has the double vision. But the eye function itself is still all good thanks be to God. The radiation oncologist came by to confirm that we will do the radiation simulation tomorrow morning at 8am and he has already scheduled the first radiation treatment at 3pm. They will be fitting the biopsy in as soon as we get back from the simulation before the treatment. Radiation, for those not aware, is highly targeted treatment. It is faster than chemo at killing tumor cells too. Max will get a CT scan in the morning so the radiation oncologist can come up with a plan on which cells need to be targetted and Max will be fitted with a mask made for his face to wear during treatments to ensure he does not move at all and the radiation hits the bad cells, not any good cells, like his eye. The side effects they are having us plan for is some itchy skin but that is it.
Max is in good spirits and as long as they keep his eye pain under control, he even managed to eat a little breakfast and some dinner, which is more than he's had in a week!
Our Lord has delivered a team of doctors that have already openly stated they are praying for Max. Our picture of Jesus in our room might have helped :) Thank you Lord for arranging just the right team of people Max needs to move forward. We trust in Your will to deliver us, no matter how it looks from our perspective. We have had the peace without understanding all day and we know it is because of so many moments He weaved into our day to remind us He is here and He is moving. What a blessing!
Please pray for Max to get some relief from the eye pain and some sleep tonight. Pray for the tumor to continue to be stable so we can get to 3 pm tomorrow before intervening. Please pray for Max's nerves tomorrow as he rides an ambulance, gets fitted for a mask, goes through a biopsy, and back to the ambulance to start radiation, all in one day. And please pray for all the medical staff, that they be guided by the Holy Spirit to do God's will, and nothing more.
Thank you for your prayers!! We love you and truly couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Proverbs 3:5-6
[5] Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; [6] in all your ways submit to Him, and he will make your paths straight.
November 23rd, 2024
Thanks be to God for giving us the strength to make it through this day. Matt drove the whole way and got us here safely at 3:30am while Max and Amanda got to nap on the way up. Then we had to hang out in the ER for a few hours, complete a CT scan to be able to compare tumor sizes over the last 3 days. After we were moved to the oncology floor, Max and Matt were able to get sleep while Amanda handled updates, med changes and rounds. It has been a sprint since 10am and on little sleep for all of us. So thank you Lord for lending us Your strength.
There are a few issues all the teams are working on. All the teams include oncology, radiation, and liver. Max's liver has been unhappy again for 3 days. The tumors on his head are growing quickly, with more headaches and vision issues popping up each day, and his kidneys are also unhappy. The kidney issues they think is because he is dehydrated so they have started him on fluids to see if that solves the problem. The liver team scheduled an ultrasound at 11 to check on liver function and it all looks great. So the next step in the liver is testing for viruses to see if Max has one that could elevate his liver enzymes. If that doesn't help, we will need to proceed with a liver biopsy but we will deal with that as we need to. For now, things are stable, they will do the blood tests they need and just watch and see what happens over the next few days. The primary focus will be on the tumors on his head.
First thing they are scheduling is a PET scan. To make sure they get a full look at the body and see every problem area that needs to be addressed. Next, they got the initial blood test results back. It includes the AFP marker, which is Max's cancer marker from last year that was 2.5 million when we started this journey last year. It is <1. Basically zero. Which means whatever is in Max's head is not the liver cancer from last year. This was a surprise. Both the radiation doctor and oncologist were scratching their heads on this, saying Max is very atypical. Thank you Lord!!! So they trying to schedule a biopsy for the tumor on the back of his head so they know what they are dealing with. It will all come down to scheduling on when all this can fit in and how cooperative the tumor under Max's eye is, if it gives them enough time to have the biopsy before they need to intervene on his eye.
Now in terms of the tumors, they will do a PET scan to see if there are any more, they will do a biopsy if they have time to do one to see what it is. If the tumor by his eye grows too fast, they will need to intervene quickly with radiation. Radiation had a quicker effect so they could shrink the tumor and alleviate his symptoms but once they start radiation, they cannot do a biopsy because the tissue would be compromised. If we do go down the path of radiation, Max will need to have 10-14 days of it and see how it goes. So they are preparing all paths of treatment, and we will see what Max's body allows us time for. They can intervene quickly if the tumor gets too close to causing eye damage so it is such a blessing we are already here to make sure they can intervene the minute they need to.
Thank you for all the prayers. God is already working....Max has never been typical and it seems we are keeping with that trend thanks be to God! Please pray for wisdom for the medical team on coordinating all of these efforts and a treatment plan that will be effective for whatever it is that is in Max's head. Please also pray for strength and peace for Max and Matt and Amanda.
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Ben Sira 2:6-11
[6] Trust in God, and he will help you; make your ways straight and hope in him. [7] You that fear the Lord, wait for his mercy, do not stray lest you fall. [8] You that fear the Lord, trust in him, and your reward will not be lost. [9] You that fear the Lord, hope for good things, for lasting joy and mercy. [10] Consider the generations long past and see: has anyone trusted in the Lord and been disappointed? Has anyone persevered in his fear and been forsaken? has anyone called upon him and been ignored? [11] For the Lord is compassionate and merciful; forgives sins and saves in time of trouble.
November 23rd, 2024
Praise God we made it with no incidents and through some snow that slowed us down a bit. Will update when we have a plan! Please pray for peace....being back at the hospital and tired is making Max anxious. Please also pray for wisdom for the doctors to treat Max quickly and effectively. We are watching the tumor near his eye grow in real time and Lord, we need You.
Thank you for continuing to be with us on this journey! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Philippians 4:7
[7] Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
November 22nd, 2024
Praise the Lord what a send-off He sent us today! Just as last time, we were blessed with a special healing Mass for Max full of our friends and family and prayer warriors in the area and we will be smiling for days from the love that was there. What a blessing. Thanks be to God!
Max's blood work did not improve. And actually, he started going downhill, throwing up twice this morning and complaining of a constant headache. He slept most of the day after we got home from Mass and healing service so we made the decision to go now rather than wait until tomorrow. Matt ran to the pharmacy to grab another steroid to help with inflammation so Max could get some relief from the headache. Then we packed and are on the road. Both Matt and Amanda are driving up now, with Max, and Cincinnati Children's is ready for us. We are to go directly to the ER and check in when we get in and they will admit Max right away. We don't know much else except that a lot of things are happening quickly in the background, as Matt and Amanda keep getting phone calls from various departments we have yet to work with, like the neurosurgeon.
Please pray for safe passage to Cincinnati for us tonight. Pray for healing and comfort for Max. Pray for peace and strength for Matt and Amanda. And pray for peace and comfort for Aurora, Anna, and Memphis who are upset about being left at home and not getting to go to OH this time.
We love you and truly couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 46:11
[11] “Be still and know that I am God! I am exalted among the nations, exalted on the earth.”
November 22nd, 2024
All glory to God for still making His presence known to us. He is reminding us constantly that He is in control and He's got this. We lean into Him.
MRI was finally completed at 1pm this afternoon. We spoke to the doctor around 3 with not good news. There are 4 tumors in Max's head, one by his eye that we saw and that brought us in, two in the back of his head, and one behind his nose at the base of his brain. The doctor here is assuming it is the cancer that has returned given that there were no signs of this even a month ago and the type of cancer Max had was very aggressive. Although the tumors are pushing on the brain and eye, it is not yet an emergency situation as it is not affecting function yet so he opted to send us home for the night. We will have to return in the morning for blood work to check on other issues. His kidneys are going downhill and his hemoglobin is as well. The guess is that the anti rejection med level is too high but we won't know that until tomorrow morning. Next steps after tomorrow include followup blood work Monday and a PET scan Wednesday to see if the cancer is anywhere else. Then we will be heading to Cincinnati. Any treatment options that could be attempted would have to be up there.
Please pray for peace. Max is very tired after the last 24 hours and the prospect of going back up to Cincinnati for longer than a few days is daunting. But our family will do whatever God is asking of us. So please Father, if you are willing, take this cup from us. Still, not my will but yours be done.
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Luke 22:42
[42] saying, “Father, if you are willing, take this cup away from me; still, not my will but yours be done.”
November 21st, 2024
Thanks be to God for granting us a renewed perspective. He knew we would need a reminder! He has asked Max to once again to be brave and step up and Max is doing it so well. Amanda emailed our Columbia doctor this morning to double check on Max's bump and he agreed that something seemed off and preferred we came into the ER to get a CT scan. CT scan results showed 2 masses in his head. One by his eye and one on the back of his head. We do not know what the masses are yet but the assumption is that the cancer has returned. Max is admitted to Prisma Children's tonight and will be getting an MRI done and potentially a PET scan. Tomorrow, Prisma and Cincinnati will figure out a plan. Max is in God's hands and has already been at peace the whole day, even through the ER visit, which is a miracle itself given last time we were waiting in the ER, he didn't leave for 3 weeks! Praise the Lord Max doesn't seem to even think about that. He's just ready to get more pictures taken and get out of here. But he has reminded me a few times already that God is in control so everything is fine. If nothing else, an 8 year old having the grace to learn that lesson is worth all the prayers. What a blessing within the chaos.
Please pray for Max to keep the peace our Lord is giving him. Pray for Amanda and Matt to also have peace as they prepare for whatever God's will is next. And pray for Aurora, Anna and Memphis, that they may continue to be resilient while Max's needs take priority again.
We know all things work for good for those that love the Lord and do His will. We trust in Him to lead us through this as He has every other trial. And what an amazing group of prayer warriors He has lined up for us after the last year of our lives!
We love you all!
-Amanda & Matt
Proverbs 3:5-6
[5] Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; [6] in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.
November 19th, 2024
All glory to God!! We have no idea how we got here....but with God's grace, we did. We still regularly look at each other and ask if the last year has happened. Sometimes, it almost seems as though we were transported back to over a year ago and we are just going about daily life. But yet....everything has changed. Things in life that so keep us busy and occupied all of a sudden don't seem as important anymore. Normal events, like the changing of seasons, seem that much more joyful and awe-inspiring. Our perspective has completely changed. Thanks be to God! It seems He used this past year to re-orient us to what is truly important. May we always remember this important lesson. The world can so easily pull us away from what matters to what is important right now. In the absence of viewing our lives through the lens of eternity, insignificant annoyances can be devastating, let alone difficult trials. Lord, help us to remember to view things as You do. Through the lens of eternity. So that we may always have the proper perspective on what is important and spend our time on what matters for eternity!
Max's liver has finally started to behave. The last blood work we had last week post surgery showed it trending back down to normal levels. Thanks be to God! Max figured out that his port removal was actually the 7th surgery. God's perfect number of completion. His first surgery was to put his port in to get ready for chemo to treat liver cancer....and number 7 was to remove the port to signify the end of cancer treatment. What a blessing. God continues to show us He is with Max and we continue to praise Him for it! As we continue down the path of transplant maintenance, let us remember that no matter what may come, He is here and intervening when necessary to ensure His will is accomplished! And may we continue to say yes to His plan, no matter how difficult it seems, because His plan is always the best plan. How can it not be when we have such a loving Father orchestrating everything for us to be able to join Him for eternity!
We do have a few prayer requests. Max is so back to normal he had too much fun on his bike and crashed it, bumping his head and giving him a nice goose egg. Only because of the last year's events do we worry....but he is acting normal and his blood work is normal so we are praying for it to heal and everything to be well. His medications are making the healing process hard though so we pray Our Lord intervenes and heals Max. He has blood work on Monday before Thanksgiving. Last year, the Sunday before thanksgiving Max went into the hospital and didn't leave for 3 weeks. Please keep him and all of us in your prayers to give us peace as we venture into the hospital for a routine visit and health check Monday. And please pray the doctors are given the wisdom to know when to change Max's medication doses as we start venturing down the path of removing medicines he has been on for the past 6 months. Steroids should finally be weaned next week as well. Lord, we place Max's life in Your hands. Thy will be done.
Thank you so much for sticking with us for the year. What a blessing each and every one of you has been. We will never be able to repay all the prayers, kindness, cards, gifts, donations, meals, and babysitting but please be assured, if anything is needed in your life, reach out. We would love to help and return the kindness you gave us in our family's time of need. We love you and truly could not have done this without you!
Please enjoy this photo....an early Christmas picture taken by Amanda a week ago that perfectly captures our family's current joy :)
-Amanda & Matt
"Blessed is the crisis that made you grow, the fall that made you gaze up to Heaven, the problem that made you look for God!"
-Saint Padre Pio
November 11th, 2024
Thanks be to God!! He has delivered us an easy day and a day to rejoice that Max no longer had a port! What a celebration as we near our one year anniversary. Today, we rest up and Wednesday, we see how his liver is doing. Thank you for the prayers! Continued prayers today for his pain to be tolerable, as Tylenol isn’t good for his new liver yet and motrin shouldn’t be used with his high platelet counts, so he will be tough for the day! God, grant him the strength to make it through the day with minimal discomfort.
We love you and couldn’t do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
“Praise the Lord, for the Lord is good! Sing to his name, for it brings joy!”
Psalms 135:3
November 10th, 2024
Blessed be God! He has given us such reprieve the last few weeks that we have been able to enjoy all the October festivities like normal!! What a blessing!! We are so grateful for every day we have a chance to just focus on school, or friends, or chores, or building trails in the backyard :) all are signs everything is OK and we are all healthy and together. Thanks be to God!
Tomorrow, Max gets one more step away from the last year of our lives....hard to believe it has almost been a year! Tomorrow morning at 5:30am, we will report to Prisma Children's in Columbia to go into surgery for his port to be removed. Surgery should be around 7:30am. He is a more complicated case, as the surgeons put it, since he is a transplant patient and had quite a bit of medication, so they are fitting him in first so he gets full attention and as much time as necessary to remove his port. This is a great sign that chemo is far enough away and they feel comfortable in allowing Max to remove it! We humbly ask for prayers for the surgeons and staff to be guided by the hand of God and for Max to be given peace before and during surgery. We look forward to one less complication when the port is removed! Max will be discharged and coming back home after surgery, which he is excited about too. We see the surgery as a minor inconvenience to look towards the future of as normal of a Max as we can get, so he can be a living, breathing display of Our Lord and what He can do with our surrender in every part of our lives!
Thank you for your constant support and prayers for our family!! We could not do this without you!
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
2 Corinthians 4:16
[16] That is why we never give up. Though our bodies are dying, our spirits are being renewed every day.[16] Therefore we do not lose heart, but though our outer man is decaying, yet our inner man is being renewed day by day. [17] For momentary, light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison, [18] while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.
October 14th, 2024
Praise the Lord Max made it safely back home! And they are giving him a break from blood work by not making him go in this week so he gets to jump right back into normal thanks be to God! Thank you for all the prayers! It's a miracle Max is home with a healthy liver after it was bad enough mid week last week to need to drive to OH for a biopsy :)
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 146:1
[1] Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord, O my soul!
October 13th, 2024
Praise the Lord they are on the way home! The hospital gave Max the IV steroids first thing this morning and immediately discharged him so they could get on the road! They will be home tonight around 8. Please pray for a safe trip back home with us. Also pray for Max to have peace...the extra steroids are already taking their toll and he is struggling to manage the emotions that come with it. We pray being back home will help him adjust better to the difference in medications.
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Jeremiah 29:11
[11] For I know the plans that I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans for prosperity and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.
October 12th, 2024
All glory to God for delivering Max out of surgery and having no complications! He is back to normal energy levels, asking why he's there :) The initial result this morning showed no rejection but they weren't sure what the issue was then, so they were going to sync up and come up with a plan. Then by later this evening, the plan became giving Max IV steroids today/ tomorrow/ Sunday morning then send him home. There is not rejection, but Max's liver is unhappy. And unfortunately, they don't know why. So they are opting to give Max the steroid the next few days to fix the liver inflammation and be able to start over with a different med plan and see how it goes. The doctor mentioned this morning that Max is not following the normal transplant patient protocol...I think we can all guess why that is :) but it looks as though Our Lord is keeping the secret of what's plaguing Max's liver to Himself at the moment. We will learn the reason in His time, not ours. So we trust and wait. And pray they are able to stabilize Max's new liver soon.
Please pray for peace and strength to persevere for Max. And for his liver to respond to the steroids as they expect, to help it calm down. And please pray for a safe drive back home, God willing, on Sunday.
We love you and truly couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Isaiah 55:8-9
[8] “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,” declares the Lord. [9] “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways And My thoughts than your thoughts.
October 10th, 2024
Thanks be to God all went well and Max is out is surgery and awake and settled into his regular hospital room! Thank you prayer warriors!! Now we wait....Max will stay the night and God willing, we will know tomorrow what the issue and the plan is!
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 27:14
[14] Wait for the Lord; Be strong and let your heart take courage; Yes, wait for the Lord.
October 10th, 2024
Thanks be to God for the good trip and for fitting us in around lunchtime. Max is on liquid only diet until 10:30, then nothing. Reporting to the surgery center at main campus at Cincinnati Children's at 12pm.
Please pray for peace for Max for the day, that the surgeon is guided by God's own hand, surgery has no complications, and the doctors are guided by the Holy Spirit for an easy solution to whatever is plaguing Max's liver. In Jesus' name, Amen!
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 46:11
[11] “Be still and know that I am God! I am exalted among the nations, exalted on the earth."
October 10th, 2024
All glory to God and His angels for getting Matt and Max up to OH with no issues! There was quite a lot of traffic but no incidents thanks be to God!
Now we wait. Max is to be NPO starting at midnight and the surgery team will call first thing to let them know what time to check in. Thy will be done Lord.
-Amanda & Matt
Proverbs 3:5-6
[5] Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; [6] in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.
October 8th, 2024
Thanks be to God for making the plan obvious. Our transplant doctor agreed a biopsy is required. They do not have room in the schedule to place Max however so they are fitting him in some time on Thursday. What an opportunity Our Lord is giving us to learn to give up control and planning. We will get a phone call Thursday morning to tell us what time to show up at the hospital.
Please pray for safe travels for Matt and Max driving up to OH tomorrow. Also pray for the doctors to be guided with the biopsy results on what is causing the issue and how to effectively treat Max.
Thank you for sticking with us so far. We are so blessed to be a part of such a wonderful family of God that lifts us up when we most need it. Thank you Lord for ensuring we never have to face things alone! Not only are You here Lord but You send many children of God to assist us when we need it as well.
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
1 Peter 4:12-13
[12] Beloved, do not be surprised that a trial by fire is occurring among you, as if something strange were happening to you. [13] But rejoice to the extent that you share in the sufferings of Christ, so that when his glory is revealed you may also rejoice exultantly.
October 7th, 2024
All glory to God to give us periods of rest between chaos. It was a wonderful few weeks of "normal" and after the past year (few years really), we appreciate the normal so much! But God is calling us again and we will respond according to His will. For as Paul reminds us, when we are weak we are strong! Max's liver numbers spiked up in the complete wrong direction. Something is wrong. So we are mentally preparing for a trip to Cindy this week for a biopsy. We will hear the plan when Children's starts booking things, like the biopsy. It will require at least one overnight stay post biopsy. And if it is rejection again (Max is still on the steroids), they will keep him for a week just as last time.
We pray for peace. And for the strength to persevere. And as Jesus taught us in the garden, God, not our will but Yours be done.
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Philippians 4:6-7 NABRE
[6] Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. [7] Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
October 4th, 2024
Thanks be to God it has been a quiet few weeks! How it is already October, we have no idea. We get so excited to be able to just slip into "normal" or as normal as we can get anyway, that our days fill up with school, friends, activities, and doctors visits become just another activity on our calendar. What a blessing! Max is still on the steroid from the rejection episode a month ago, but they are slowly weaning him off of that. His liver has been unhappy the past few weeks though, so we have been scratching our heads trying to figure out why the AST and ALT keep going up. Last week, we got an answer as Max was positive for CMV virus! It seems like a bad thing but when we are talking about liver transplant patients, it is a great thing because it is treatable with medicine, and the last time this happened and Max had CMV, his liver improved within a few days. We were praying for the same result but it seems there is something else that may be going on as well. Instead of starting to decrease, Max's liver numbers increased again this week. Cincinnati called us yesterday to let us know they were giving Max's liver until Monday to correct itself. If that didn't happen, we would need to come up and do a biopsy and figure out what the issue is. So prayer warriors, you know what to do!
We humbly ask for prayers for Max's liver numbers to decrease, for his new liver to adjust properly to his body, and for doctors to be given the wisdom to know how to treat Max most effectively, if something is in fact wrong.
Thank you for sticking with us so long and for all of you that reached out to us the past few weeks about news! We appreciate you so much more than you know....and thank you for giving us patience and grace if you see our crazy crew out and about! We love you all and we truly couldn't do this without you.
-Amanda & Matt
"Consider it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing."
James 1:2-4
September 12th, 2024
All glory to God!! He has granted us good news to share that Max is still cancer free! Hallelujah! What a blessing it is to share with our wonderful prayer warriors.
The only small thing that was different on these scans was the pancreas being atrophic. Our oncologist this morning said she is not concerned at all. They see this fairly often in chemo patients. But they will order an additional test just to get a baseline for his pancreas and continue to monitor it. But she made it apparent that we would know if Max's pancreas had issues. We are so grateful that was the news. Yesterday's appointments included a hearing test, where Max is about the same so no concerns there. And a follow-up with the transplant team. There was a lot of conversation around rejection and what happened and it really is a matter of them learning Max's body and how he reacts to medication. They increased his tacro and sirilimus anti-rejection meds again to make sure his target range is a little higher since he has had rejection. And we will watch his numbers on Monday. Since he is back on the steroid, they mentioned that he will wean off of it faster than post surgery but slower than usual to avoid another episode of rejection so pending Mondays bloodwork, he will wean starting next week over 5-6 weeks. It is in God's hands and we thank Him for the opportunity to practice more patience and trust Him and His plan. He has never left us and we don't expect Him to now!
Thank you for all the prayers the last few days! They have given us peace and joy in the midst of what could have been a stressful time. We made it safely and even had a pretty fun, not crowded stop at a park for the kids to run off energy on the way up, a one bedroom suite at Ronald McDonald house, which made the stay so much easier with 6! And getting to see some familiar faces made this the "vacation" we were hoping it would....so Cincinnati trips don't turn into depressing trips for Max because they are only associated with hospital stays. Such blessings!! Thank you Jesus!!
We love you and couldn't do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
Jeremiah 29:11
[11] For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.
[11] For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
September 8th, 2024
Blessed be God we made it a few weeks before any major issues surfaced! Max is back in the swing of things and all the kids are finishing up the last of their school work before we dive into the new year. His blood work has shown some chaos the last week, but we already had his 3 month check-up and scans scheduled for September 9/10 so we head up to OH tomorrow for a few days. Prayers appreciated for safe travels for Amanda and the kids that will all join Max in making the trip this time! Max will have blood work Monday morning, MRI and CT scans Monday evening. And we have appointments with liver and oncology teams, as well as a hearing checkup. It will be a busy few days! We thank you for the continued prayers and support you continue to give us each day. What a blessing it is to be in this body of Christ together, persevering to make it to the end to joy! We hope God blesses you and your families! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
"We must often draw the comparison between time and eternity. This is the remedy of all our troubles. How small will the present moment appear when we enter that great ocean."
- Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton
August 24th, 2024
They made it! Thank you Lord and thank you prayer warriors!
-Amanda & Matt
“I will praise you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all the marvelous things you have done.”
Psalms 9:1
August 23rd, 2024
Max is on his way home thanks be to God!! His liver continues to be happy, with all of his numbers almost back in normal ranges and trending in the right direction. He’ll spend the weekend relaxing and go back on Monday for lab work to make sure all is still good.
Thank you prayer warriors for getting us here! All glory and praise to Our Lord!
Prayers for safe travels for Matt and Max and also for Grandma and Grandpa who ran down to see them before they came home!
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
“We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation. And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us, because he has given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with his love.”
Romans 5:3-5
August 22nd, 2024
All glory to God Max’s liver is finally happy again! The doctors received the final biopsy results that did in fact confirm it was mild rejection so the course of action they took starting Saturday was exactly what Max needed. He received high dose steroids via IV twice a day through today and God-willing, tomorrow he will be discharged to come home! His liver numbers, like ALT, AST, and GGT, are all almost back in normal ranges, having started their downtrend on Tuesday. He will come home on the oral steroid, just like post surgery. And we will have the same plan of weaning him off of it, although he will be weaned slower since last time was too soon for his body to adjust to the new liver.
We appreciate the prayers up until now! Physically, Max is doing great! Mentally, he is struggling. Being up in the hospital and those steroids are rough on most people and Max is no exception with the anger and the mood swings that accompany it. We would love some prayers for his mental health, that Our Lord limits the side effects of the steroids so Max can come home to peace and calm and enjoy being back in his environment without the added stress of the medicine changes. And please pray he is still released tomorrow and for safe travels back to South Carolina 🙏
Thank you prayer warriors for seeing us through the last 2 weeks! We truly couldn’t do this without you! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
P.S. we have heard that some folks have not been getting email updates, which makes it easier to hear if something happens! There is a “Follow” button under the updates where you can enter your email and every time we post, you will receive an email notifying you! It is free to do this so feel free if you would rather get emails than manually check the website. Thank you!!
“We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.”
Romans 8:28
August 17th, 2024
Blessed be the name of the Lord! No matter what happens, we know He is in control and all things work for good for those that love Him and do His will. So we continue to trust. As much as we didn’t want to hear today’s news, our Lord was not surprised and His providence will prevail. So we take a deep breath….and trust. And hope in Him that He will see us through and Max will be ok.
Rejection is a scary word when it comes to transplant. For a vast majority of the time, rejection does NOT mean a new liver is required. It just means that Max’s immune system has woken up to the fact that the liver is not his DNA and of his body and as it is designed to do, starts attacking the liver. It is a mild case of rejection so we caught it early. All that occurs is that the doctors suppress his immune system, calm it down with steroids, then send him back home with those steroids that we’ll work on weaning him off of again as before, although probably a little slower than last time. Max will have to be there until Friday. Our Lord always provides blessings during trials though and our favorite doctor is on the floor this week. She always looks out for Max and has assured him that he will not be stuck in the room and have plenty of day passes to get out and have fun while being there this week so he’s getting a list together already on what he wants to see while he’s back in town. She is good at cheering him up. Max is doing ok considering he’ll be in the hospital for a week, which is expected. His first words when he woke up from anesthesia were “I hate the hospital” and we cannot blame him. But, God willing, the doctors enthusiasm at making this a “fun” week, or as fun as it can be, most certainly will help.
Thank you for the prayers and support! We are so blessed to have all of our prayer warriors with Max and all of us. We know that Our Lord is with Max and us so we patiently wait for His plan to unfold, trusting there is a reason this is in the plan. Please continue to pray for peace for Max while he gets back on the steroid and deals with the hospital for a few extra days. And please pray for limited side effects this time around….steroids are rough on most people and Max is no exception. We love you and couldn’t do this without you!
-Amanda & Matt
“We must often feel weary and tired yet God brings us through all these things.” - Saint Mary MacKillop
August 16th, 2024
All went well thanks be to God!! Thank you for the prayers! We’ll post another update later when we know more info. Preliminary results should be in by tomorrow, final results take a week.
Lord, please be with us while we patiently wait for our next step. Give us wisdom to know the right decision for the updates that will be coming to us over the next several days. In Your name, Amen 🙏
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
“Patient endurance is what you need now, so that you will continue to do God’s will. Then you will receive all that he has promised.”
Hebrews 10:36
August 16th, 2024
Thanks be to God for giving Max such peace the last 24 hours. Max has been happy and positive, despite getting limited sleep and being back in Cincinnati reporting to the hospital. He has been fasting since late last night except for a few of his meds this morning so he is ready to go. Please pray for a successful biopsy with no side effects and no issues with anesthesia for Max and that it gives doctors the answers they need to decide what the next steps will be to getting Max better and back home. 🙏
Thank you for continuing to be there with us! We love you and couldn’t do this without you!!
-Amanda & Matt
“Remember the things I have done in the past. For I alone am God! I am God, and there is none like me.”
Isaiah 46:9
August 16th, 2024
Thanks be to God for seeing Matt and Max safely to Ohio. They will be reporting to the hospital at 9am for an 11am biopsy. We appreciate the continued prayers for a successful biopsy and an answer as to what is plaguing Max’s liver 🙏
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
“You see evil growing instead of weakening? Do not worry. Close your eyes and say to me with faith: “Thy will be done, You take care of it.” I say to you that I will take care of it, and that I will intervene as does a doctor and I will accomplish miracles when they are needed. Do you see that the sick person is getting worse? Do not be upset, but close your eyes and say, “You take care of it.” I say to you that I will take care of it, and that there is no medicine more powerful than my loving intervention. By my love, I promise this to you.”
- Jesus Christ through the Surrender Novena
O Jesus, I surrender myself to you, take care of everything!
August 14th, 2024
Thy will be done 🙏 and at times, it is hard to see which path is His will. But today, He took the guesswork out of it for us. Max’s liver numbers spiked so much that there is no doubt something is wrong and we need to go to Cincinnati to figure out what it is. So tomorrow we head north for the biopsy planned Friday and trust He is with us and will intervene when needed. If this does turn out to be a case of rejection, Max will be admitted to the hospital for a week and be given some high dose steroid to calm his immune system down and he’ll be back on steroids we’ll have to wean him from slowly again once the team feels it is safe to do so. We ask for prayers of safe passage to Ohio tomorrow and for it to be obvious to the team in Cincinnati what the issue is so it can be fixed. Thank you for the prayers!! They continue to sustain us and give us peace in what would be one of the most stressful times. We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
“For you have been given not only the privilege of trusting in Christ but also the privilege of suffering for Him. We are all in this struggle together. You have seen my struggle in the past and you know that I am still in the midst of it.”
-Philippians 1:29-30
August 13th, 2024
Thanks be to God He gave us peace today. And thanks to all of our prayer warriors for interceding on our behalf! He heard us and granted us a peace that can only come from Him when Max faces the prospect of another surgery (although small) to have a biopsy in Cincinnati on Friday. Right now, the biopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at 11am. Max will have to be at Children’s at 9am to ensure enough time to work with anesthesia and the surgeon before 11am start time. His liver team up there agreed to let us do one more round of bloodwork tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to collect some pre-op info and make sure his liver doesn’t recover enough to avoid us driving up there. We pray for His will to be done and for peace in whatever path Max needs to be on 🙏 ideally, his liver starts cooperating! But if there is an issue, we would rather have it fixed so we can move closer and closer to our new normal. Lord, see us through the next few days with as much grace as we need to handle the path Max will be on. We will update everyone tomorrow once we hear back on bloodwork on what the final plan is.
Thank you for continuing to be with us on our journey! We couldn’t do this without you! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
As iron is fashioned by fire and on the anvil, so in the fire of suffering and under the weight of trials, our souls receive that form which our Lord desires them to have.
-St. Madeline Sophie Barat
August 12th, 2024
Blessed be God forever! We may not know the plan….but we know He is with us through it all. It is an opportunity to lean in and trust in Him. Max’s liver is still unhappy. His AST and ALT both increased, the opposite direction we need them to go. Last week, Cincinnati warned us this would mean a trip up there for a biopsy to see what the issue is. We have not yet heard the plan to know if that is still what is needed. Please pray for patience and peace while we wait to see the Lord’s plan for Max in this next step 🙏
We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
“The righteous cry out, the Lord hears and he rescues them from all their afflictions.”
Psalms 34:18
August 6th, 2024
Blessed be God forever! Max's blood transfusion was canceled since his blood work was right in line with where it was last week! Even the lab tech commented that if she could have taken labs yesterday, we could have avoided a trip today. But its His plan and we are sure there is a reason. Max's liver numbers, however, are still elevated, meaning his liver is angry about something. After chatting with the Cincinnati team, it appears they are giving his liver one more week to adjust to the lack of steroids (it started increasing once he was weaned from them). If by next Monday, his numbers go up again, we will have to head to OH for a biopsy to see what the issue is. We continue to ask for your prayers. Prayers for perseverance and peace as we patiently wait for results and His plan to unfold.
Thank you for the continued prayers and support! We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
Psalms 27:14
[14] Wait for the Lord, take courage; be stouthearted, wait for the Lord!
August 6th, 2024
Blessed be God forever!! He has brought Max home and our family back together and for a few weeks, we had the opportunity to find our new normal. So normal that it included signing the girls up for dance and potty training a 3 year old! (Pray for us it's still ongoing lol) Max was able to get weaned off steroids 2 weeks ago and we finally got to see a glimpse of the Max from last summer after making it through the withdrawals a few days ago...he was patient, kind, helpful, and genuinely happy to be back in the chaos and adjusted to doing his thing in midst of the noise. What a blessing. It has been bumpy getting back into routine but our family lived two different lives for 5 months so we're expecting 5 months to get back in the swing of things. Lord willing, maybe it won't take that long. But the important thing is we've been able to spend the time trying.
We have been blessed to really just go in for blood work and appointments on Monday mornings and spend the rest of our week getting into our routine. Today, we were reminded that Max still has medical needs....and that we are not out of the woods yet with issues. But we always say this when last minute changes happen that throw off the day. God is up to something....He is intervening. So we trust and wait and see. Max went in for normal blood work today and for the first time, we were told we couldn't get blood work at the lab but instead had to go to oncology to get his port accessed and blood taken out there. His port has to be accessed every month and it had been over a month since the last time. The only issue is that oncology doesn't open until 8:30, which is Max's med time. The lab tech said oncology refused to allow them to do the labs so we had no choice but to go across the hall and wait. As a result, Max was 45 minutes late on blood work and his meds. The last time this happened, his blood work was all off before discharging us from Ohio and it was a mad scramble to get labs done the next day to make sure Max was good. Today was the same....all his numbers were so off they have him scheduled for a blood transfusion in the morning. We got them to agree to do lab work again and wait for results before proceeding. And we had a conversation to remind them the importance of transplant meds being on time and we have to go to labs to get it done so it is on time going forward. But we will see what tomorrow morning's numbers show.
We appreciate the prayers we continue to receive! They got us weeks of peace at home where we almost could forget the last 9 months of our lives. But we humbly ask for continued prayers. That Max's liver calms down and does its job and that Max is spared of any illnesses and he continues to improve. God is still with Max so we trust and wait and watch His plan unfold.
Thank you for supporting our family through the last 9 months! It has been such a blessing to see our prayer warriors and know you're all still with us after all this time. We love you!
-Amanda & Matt
[12] God blesses those who patiently endure testing and temptation. Afterward they will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him.
-James 1:12
July 17th, 2024
