Campaign Image

Supporting Kenya Ministries

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $5,587

Raised this month:

 USD $50

Campaign created by Payton Carr

Campaign funds will be received by Payton Carr

Supporting Kenya Ministries

Since my junior year of high school, I have traveled to Ghana and Kenya, Africa, and experienced God move in miraculous ways. During my time in Kenya, I have experienced ministry in daily life, small interactions can have eternal impacts.  Since my latest trip to Kenya in March of 2023, God has continued to open doors for me. I have the opportunity to be in the ministry full time serving in Kenya. This opportunity has been stirring in my heart for the past two years and God continues make a way. There have been a lot of prayers, trials, and trusting throughout this process. I wish I could say how long God will have me in Kenya but that is not always how God works. Right now all I know is that God is leading and I have to follow. My heart’s desire is to deepen my faith and continue to take steps to make His name great. In order to make this possible, I need to develop a team of ministry partners consisting of people like you who are willing to support me through prayer and giving. Raising the necessary funds is one of my greatest step of faith in preparation for Kenya. Any amount the Lord leads you to give is the right amount and greatly appreciated! Thank you in advance for joining me in this call to the mission field! I will not be able to do this without you. I cannot wait to share with you the ways God moves in my life and the lives of others. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Payton Carr
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

God’s blessing!

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 291.00 USD
24 days ago

These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs.

Payton Carr
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God’s blessing!

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 291.00 USD
1 month ago

These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs.

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 291.00 USD
1 month ago

These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Love u so much!!! Your Heavenly Father is always with you!! He will never leave or forsake you!!

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 291.00 USD
2 months ago

These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs.

Payton Carr
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God’s blessing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Love u so much!!! Your Heavenly Father is always with you!! He will never leave or forsake you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Love u so much!!! Your Heavenly Father is always with you!! He will never leave or forsake you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

Love u so much!!! Your Heavenly Father is always with you!! He will never leave or forsake you!!

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 291.00 USD
5 months ago

These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

Love u so much!!! Your Heavenly Father is always with you!! He will never leave or forsake you!!

Faith Based Grant
$ 291.00 USD
6 months ago

Our "Fund a Grant" program provided this grant through our Giver Army Faith-Based Cause. May God continue to supply all of your needs.

Thomas Moesta
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
7 months ago

Love u so much!!! Your Heavenly Father is always with you!! He will never leave or forsake you!!

Maggie Campis
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Giver Army Grant
$ 291.00 USD
7 months ago

Hutch and Haley Andersen
$ 400.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for God’s blessings on you Payton! 🙏🏻❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo