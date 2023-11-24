Supporting Kenya Ministries

Since my junior year of high school, I have traveled to Ghana and Kenya, Africa, and experienced God move in miraculous ways. During my time in Kenya, I have experienced ministry in daily life, small interactions can have eternal impacts. Since my latest trip to Kenya in March of 2023, God has continued to open doors for me. I have the opportunity to be in the ministry full time serving in Kenya. This opportunity has been stirring in my heart for the past two years and God continues make a way. There have been a lot of prayers, trials, and trusting throughout this process. I wish I could say how long God will have me in Kenya but that is not always how God works. Right now all I know is that God is leading and I have to follow. My heart’s desire is to deepen my faith and continue to take steps to make His name great. In order to make this possible, I need to develop a team of ministry partners consisting of people like you who are willing to support me through prayer and giving. Raising the necessary funds is one of my greatest step of faith in preparation for Kenya. Any amount the Lord leads you to give is the right amount and greatly appreciated! Thank you in advance for joining me in this call to the mission field! I will not be able to do this without you. I cannot wait to share with you the ways God moves in my life and the lives of others.

