Freedom for Anthony (Tony) Olienick

649 Days in a Remand Center with justice denied. Anthony (Tony) Olienick is an only child to his mother Tessie Olienick.

Tony has been locked up since February 14,2022. Transferred from Lethbridge Correctional Facility to Medicine Hat Remand Center, to Calgary Correctional Facility on charges from his attendance at the Coutts border blockade. Tony is currently being held at the Medicine Hat Remand Center.

Tony owned a company called Iron Rock Enterprises Ltd, building his business from the ground up. Tony's love for equipment started when he was a young boy. His company services included, hauling, track hoe services, dozers, bobcats, demolition, landscaping and snow removal services. Tony was involved in the clean up of the High River flood. Tony ran his business with exceptional pride. Tony is a man who knows the importance of supporting local, his way of giving back was always reducing the rates for the little guy. Tony has been greatly missed by the locals and local business as he offered exceptional service. Since this injustice Tony has had to sell all his equipment and has lost his business in order to pay his legal fees.

Tony is a man who knows the importance of keeping our "GOD GIVEN RIGHTS". Leaving the world a better place for future generations. Tony is a man who fought back against mandates and government overreach.

Tony has faced ill-treatment of weeks on end solitary confinement, being denied proper health care and is in an uphill battle with the legal system.

Please help support Tony in this lengthly battle. There are no words to thank everyone for your appreciation and commitment to freedom. Your donation will be supporting legal fees and all other costs.

Please share this, every donation makes a difference and one day closer to TRUE FREEDOM.