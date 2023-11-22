Campaign Image

Supporting Daily Cross Ministries

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $4,050

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Fred Yates

Campaign funds will be received by Fred Yates

Supporting Daily Cross Ministries

Your contributions go to Daily Cross Ministries as it helps to share the Bible Life channels on Roku TV and hopefully others to come as to what I believe to be God's word from the Bible. This is not what everyone else teaches as the Greek and the Hebrew texts are utilized to find the original meanings of these words and of the original doctrines of the Bible such as predestination, election and the sovereignty of God. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
2 months ago

For the needs of the ministry

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Keep up the good work Fred.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for all you do with bringing us the unvarnished Truth.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Homer Walker
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Joe Collette
$ 450.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Thanks for your teaching, learned alot more than i already knew from Jim Brown from Grace and truth ministries in Hendersonville TN Jim was first i heard about predestination. I cotinue to follow him ad his teachings. And dubscribed to your youtube channel

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

thanx fred. agape kai phileo

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Ministry support
$ 350.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi Fred, I finally found this way to send. Keep up the great work. Have a Blessed life. Bill

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo