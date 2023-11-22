Supporting Daily Cross Ministries

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Total Raised:
USD $4,050
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Fred Yates
Your contributions go to Daily Cross Ministries as it helps to share the Bible Life channels on Roku TV and hopefully others to come as to what I believe to be God's word from the Bible. This is not what everyone else teaches as the Greek and the Hebrew texts are utilized to find the original meanings of these words and of the original doctrines of the Bible such as predestination, election and the sovereignty of God.
For the needs of the ministry
Keep up the good work Fred.
Thank you for all you do with bringing us the unvarnished Truth.
Thanks for your teaching, learned alot more than i already knew from Jim Brown from Grace and truth ministries in Hendersonville TN Jim was first i heard about predestination. I cotinue to follow him ad his teachings. And dubscribed to your youtube channel
thanx fred. agape kai phileo
Hi Fred, I finally found this way to send. Keep up the great work. Have a Blessed life. Bill
