This is Lana Herasymenko. Lana is 17 and she is a very talented violinist. Lana is Ukrainian. Like many Ukrainian kids and youth, after February 2022 Lana had to leave her home and seek safety abroad. She landed in Belgium with her mother, and in the scholar year 2022/23 she could complete her first year in the music academy in Brussels. Despite successfully completing this year, the academy couldn't admit Lana to the second year, as they realised she is still finishing secondary education. So this year Lana has to frequently travel between Brussels and Kyiv, in order to follow her academic and musical education, and also to participate in international musical competitions. And she really needs a good instrument to match her talent. Her old violin that she loved very much broke down and the repair is difficult, long and result is uncertain. A very sweet Belgian musical instrument dealer borrowed a very nice instrument to Lana, which is ultimately for sale. Let's help Lana to shine and grow as musician, let's fund a violin for Lana together!

Follow the link here to listen to Lana and her singing violin