Campaign Image

Violin for Lana

Goal:

 EUR €14,000

Raised:

 EUR €545

Campaign created by Tetiana Varvynska

Violin for Lana

This is Lana Herasymenko. Lana is 17 and she is a very talented violinist. Lana is Ukrainian. Like many Ukrainian kids and youth, after February 2022 Lana had to leave her home and seek safety abroad. She landed in Belgium with her mother, and in the scholar year 2022/23 she could complete her first year in the music academy in Brussels. Despite successfully completing this year, the academy couldn't admit Lana to the second year, as they realised she is still finishing secondary education. So this year Lana has to frequently travel between Brussels and Kyiv, in order to follow her academic and musical education, and also to participate in international musical competitions. And she really needs a good instrument to match her talent. Her old violin that she loved very much broke down and the repair is difficult, long and result is uncertain. A very sweet Belgian musical instrument dealer borrowed a very nice instrument to Lana, which is ultimately for sale. Let's help Lana to shine and grow as musician, let's fund a violin for Lana together! 

Follow the link here to listen to Lana and her singing violin

Recent Donations
Show:
Giedre Valentaite
€ 25.00 EUR
7 months ago

via paypal

Caroline Laure
€ 15.00 EUR
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
8 months ago

thank you Tikka!

Tetiana Varvynska
€ 50.00 EUR
11 months ago

Lilya Vorotylo
€ 50.00 EUR
11 months ago

Received in cash

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 year ago

Klaudia
€ 20.00 EUR
1 year ago

Good luck!

Tetyana Pronoza
€ 50.00 EUR
1 year ago

Yuliya Shutyak
€ 25.00 EUR
1 year ago

Lydia Zubryckyj
€ 25.00 EUR
1 year ago

Oksana Kozlova
€ 50.00 EUR
1 year ago

Natalia Ostach
€ 25.00 EUR
1 year ago

De la part de Noemi

Lyuba Karpachova
€ 50.00 EUR
1 year ago

Jacquemin Domagalo
€ 50.00 EUR
1 year ago

Natalia Ostach
€ 50.00 EUR
1 year ago

Good luck

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • To all kind people out there, please pray for Lana and for help for her to fund the violin!

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo