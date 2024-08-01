LIFESAVING SUPPORT for Astarah Kelly Blackledge

[Update by Allison - Jan 13, 2025] New year brings new challenges; your help is urgently needed

Dear ones - for more than two years, my beloved friend Astarah Kelly has faced enormous - and at times, life threatening - health challenges. As we start the new year, her goal is for stability and healing . Yet her physical health is still precarious, stability has been elusive, and financial and emotional stress continue to lead to flare ups.

Recent test results show dangerously severe anemia. Her weight hovers at 80 pounds. And she just learned that she needs to move again. We’ve been doing a lot of praying.

This online fundraiser has been a true lifeline - and Astarah Kelly still urgently needs our support. She hasn’t had a steady income for the past two years, which has taken all her energy and resources to focus on staying alive and recovering.

Your financial support will help save her life by covering the costs of her critically needed treatments - and her pending move.

It’s impossible to convey my immense gratitude for all the support provided so far. Please, please help keep this going. Our financial goal of $10,000 this month is a big lift, but one that's reachable with the power of prayer and the power of your gift. Please help - donate here today .

With profound gratitude,

Allison

____________________________________

From Astarah:

I’ve been a very healthy, conscious person, who has been focused on natural health and healing for the last 30+ years. So two years ago, when I knew something was amiss, the advanced cancer diagnosis was a shocking surprise.

With help from talented practitioners and using natural methods, I am now cancer free. I’ve also found the root cause - chemical poisoning - and after a year, I have detoxed them out.

I’m now left with life-threatening symptoms of severe Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. I have been mostly housebound for the past six months as I’m challenged by severe pain, little energy, and extreme weight loss (I currently weigh 84 pounds). It’s very difficult to care for myself.

I don’t feel it’s my time, and am holding onto the intention of fulfilling my life mission and coming back better than ever to help others on their healing journey. Right now, I really need your help. I haven’t been able to work in almost 2 years, my savings are long gone, and my credit cards are maxed out. And I just had to move again.

I urgently need financial support for continued treatments and living expenses. Thank you for listening and for your support. I am truly grateful!

