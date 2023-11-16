Empower Jayuya's Health Give to Garden of Eden

Dear brothers and sisters,



The Garden of Eden Health Center is profoundly grateful for your participation and faithful partnership. Together, we are a beacon of hope in the rural area of Jayuya, Puerto Rico, and beyond, bringing light to those who have faced the darkest of times due to hurricanes, floods, wars, and health crises.





Your support has been a lifeline for those who have lost so much. You have been a source of strength and encouragement when their world came crashing down. Here are just a few ways your generous giving has made a tremendous impact this year:





You delivered food to outreach centers, feeding neighbors who would otherwise go hungry.

You provided critical aid to those devastated by deadly storms in Jayuya, Puerto Rico.

You mobilized disaster relief efforts, including food, hygiene supplies, and medical aid.

You sent a powerful message of hope and prayers of salvation to those in need.

You rescued the sick and suffering through medical volunteers, clinics, and medicine distribution.

When Hurricane Fiona struck, severely damaging many families in our area, your support enabled us to provide the urgent help they needed. Many, with tears in their eyes, expressed their deepest gratitude:





"In many years, I can’t say I appreciate anything more than what you have done for us."





Many lives have been saved because you cared enough to give and extend God’s love. May God richly reward you for your faithfulness!





As I thank God for all He has accomplished through His people this year, I am also mindful of the challenges ahead. Our ministry faces rising costs, and our resources are stretched thin as we strive to keep the clinic operational and continue our mission. As we approach the changing weather in Puerto Rico, the local needs for food, shelter, and care will only grow. Your kindness and generosity have been a cornerstone of our mission. Will you join me once again in supporting the Garden of Eden Health Center?





Since 2017, through your support, GOEHC has been able to share God’s blessings with those in need. My friends, will you join me in this vital work again this year? If so, please make your Blessed giving gift at:









Thank you for considering this opportunity and for all you have already done to share the love of Jesus. I pray that the Lord will grant you a glorious holiday season filled with His love, peace, and protection over you and your loved ones. God bless you always!





Yours in Christ,

Alicia Rodríguez Dávila

PRESIDENT-CEO

407-414-5511 / 939-403-4226

www.gardenofedenhealth.org



