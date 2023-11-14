Campaign Image

Help out The Head Sned

Dear Amazing Supporters,

Dave has been a guiding light in our lives, fostering a sense of community and family through his uplifting content. Now, our incredible friend faces unique challenges through censorship, demonetization and life's tragedies that befall us all. Despite this, Dave has gifted us with 1,000 shows and 5,000 hours of enlightening content, all shared generously with the world.

 Let's come together to help Dave continue his mission. Your contribution, no matter the amount, will fuel the positive impact he has on so many lives.

Ways to Get Involved:

• Donate: Support Dave's journey with a meaningful contribution.

• Spread Kindness: Share this campaign with your friends and family.

• Connect: Join our community www.DavidSnedeker.com and be part of the positive movement.

Together, we can amplify Dave's voice and spread more positivity. Thank you for being a part of this journey!

Like Dave would say...I love you.

C Munden

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Great work Dave, I don't know how you have the energy after such a long ,tough, battle , battle. Tom from Texas.

Mary Phelps
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

2025 will be an amazing year! So ready for all the exposures.. Wishing you many blessings in the New Year!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Huntersabo
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas aka Huntersabo

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Great work Dave, I don't know how you have the energy after such a long ,tough, battle , battle. Tom from Texas.

dompolchin on rumble
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

merry christmas and thanks for all you do. as of 12/10/24 I have been censored from your site after donating 200.00 this year, I thought you were against cenorship.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Great work Dave, I don't know how you have the energy after such a long ,tough, battle , battle. Tom from Texas.

Anonymous Giver
$ 27.00 USD
3 months ago

Gerard
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you Dave for all you do, Keep up the great work! Keep us inspired and informed, and sometimes also very entertained! God bless you and your efforts, Gerard

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
4 months ago

In honor of Dex & Dojo, I know Barney's Great Day will warm my heart.

Audie5
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Break a leg!

Gerard
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you Dave for all you do, Keep up the great work! Keep us inspired and informed, and sometimes also very entertained! God bless you and your efforts, Gerard

E H Hardt
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Thanks David for your many hours of valuable content ! I started watching you in 2020 and missed you when you were gone . It’s been really great to have you back

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for all you do! I’m totally addicted to finding out more with Q. Thank you Dave

Gerard
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you Dave for all you do, Keep up the great work! Keep us inspired and informed, and sometimes also very entertained! God bless you and your efforts, Gerard

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

AussieSharon74
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Lindsey H
$ 17.00 USD
8 months ago

Summer StJohns
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Excellent Mike Gill rumble video - lots of hard work.

Robert Liberte
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Thanks for everything you do brother! You’re by far the most credible Q guy I know. WWG1WGA

