Free Dr Reiner Fuellmich

**English**

ICIC.law is urgently seeking donations for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich following his unwarranted extradition from Mexico to Germany and forced detention in Göttingen, in order to support him in all necessary matters. Funds will be used to alleviate the overall situation that is affecting Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his family who are in a extremely precarious financial situation and will provide adequate resources for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich to be able to defend himself and expedite his release.



In the event of Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs' release, any unused proceeds will be made available to ICIC.law to continue ICIC.law's work in accordance with its mission statement and objectives.

On behalf of ICIC and Dr Reiner Fuellmich, we thank you for your support and donations !

Gisela Pelzer | gisela@icic.law

**German**

ICIC.law bittet dringend um Spenden, um Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, nach seiner ungerechtfertigten Ausweisung von Mexiko nach Deutschland und seiner erzwungenen Inhaftierung in Göttingen, in allen erforderliche Dingen zu unterstützen. Die Gelder werden verwendet, um die Gesamtsituation von Dr. Reiner Fuellmich und seiner Familie zu erleichtern, die sich in einer äußerst prekären finanzielle Lage befinden, und um Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ausreichende Mittel zur Verfügung zu stellen, damit er sich verteidigen und seine Freilassung beschleunigen kann.

Im Falle der Freilassung von Dr. Reiner Fuellmich werden alle nicht verbrauchten Erlöse ICIC.law zur Verfügung gestellt, um die Arbeit von ICIC.law gemäß seiner Aufgabenstellung und Ziele fortzusetzen.

Im Namen von ICIC und Dr. Reiner Fuellmich danken wir Ihnen für Ihre Unterstützung und Spenden!

Gisela Pelzer | gisela@icic.law