Free Dr Reiner Fuellmich

Goal:
EUR €100,000
Raised:
EUR €61,213
Campaign funds will be received by Gisela Pelzer
**English**
ICIC.law is urgently seeking donations for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich following his unwarranted extradition from Mexico to Germany and forced detention in Göttingen, in order to support him in all necessary matters. Funds will be used to alleviate the overall situation that is affecting Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his family who are in a extremely precarious financial situation and will provide adequate resources for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich to be able to defend himself and expedite his release.
In the event of Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs' release, any unused proceeds will be made available to ICIC.law to continue ICIC.law's work in accordance with its mission statement and objectives.
On behalf of ICIC and Dr Reiner Fuellmich, we thank you for your support and donations !
Gisela Pelzer | gisela@icic.law
**German**
ICIC.law bittet dringend um Spenden, um Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, nach seiner ungerechtfertigten Ausweisung von Mexiko nach Deutschland und seiner erzwungenen Inhaftierung in Göttingen, in allen erforderliche Dingen zu unterstützen. Die Gelder werden verwendet, um die Gesamtsituation von Dr. Reiner Fuellmich und seiner Familie zu erleichtern, die sich in einer äußerst prekären finanzielle Lage befinden, und um Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ausreichende Mittel zur Verfügung zu stellen, damit er sich verteidigen und seine Freilassung beschleunigen kann.
Im Falle der Freilassung von Dr. Reiner Fuellmich werden alle nicht verbrauchten Erlöse ICIC.law zur Verfügung gestellt, um die Arbeit von ICIC.law gemäß seiner Aufgabenstellung und Ziele fortzusetzen.
Im Namen von ICIC und Dr. Reiner Fuellmich danken wir Ihnen für Ihre Unterstützung und Spenden!
Gisela Pelzer | gisela@icic.law
May our Almighty God bless you, protect you and providentially provide for you and your family from these dark forces attacking you and your family. HE is the truth and light that shines in dark places.
Have courage
Keep fighting the good fight, you’re almost there!
Dear Reiner, may your light, courage and integrity shine forever! 🌟 A commendable example for humanity to follow. 🌈
Thank you for your support of Dr. Reiner.
Thank you. Praise God.
May you be blessed with strength, courage and love, Reiner. You stand as an extraordinary example for humanity.
Wishing Happy New Year together with your family.
Courage, merci pour votre aide et l espoir que vous avez suscité. Je prie au retour de votre liberté plus fort. Compassion pour vous et vos proches touchés par cette épreuve également
We are your ardent supporters Reiner, do not weaken! God, right and truth is with you.
As a Canadian, I have admired and loved Reiner Fuellmich since I first viewed and transcribed a video of his way back in 2021. He has my greatest respect and I truly see him as a hero, who has sacrificed so much! I do intuit his future as bright, and with patience and faith, he will escape all the injustices that have been heaped upon him. His “service to humanity is (his) service to God!”
You are in our prayers. God is, God is, God is. May you be surrounded with light and love Thank you for your dedication to truth and humanity.
Reiner is a hero and a great man who has given so much for humanity. May he be victorious !
My deepest gratitude and regards to a real man of honour who proved to Be Mr Reiner, a man who had the courage to fight for the truth in a time when almost everybody was silent, when his investigations saved us from one of the greatest crimes against humanity. We stand by him and pray that he'd be released soon, but moreover we pray that he'd be saved into the Kingdom of God!
Let us all help the gentleman, who from the outset, dared to face & fight hard, to stop the abhorrent crimes against humanity. I wish I had the means to give more. #Free Reiner Fuellmich Now.
Thank you for all your sacrifice & bravery on the side of truth, Sir. Wish I could give more.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.