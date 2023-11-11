Campaign Image

Sharing His Heart

Monthly Goal:

 USD $750

Total Raised:

 USD $18,321

Raised this month:

 USD $575

Campaign created by Patricia Teichroew

Campaign funds will be received by Patricia Teichroew

Sharing His Heart

I love to seek the Lord and post my journal entries that I hear from Him. I also do video interviews (with Diana Larkin) which I share these encouraging words from the Father. I have requests to begin an account so that people could send offerings to my ministry.

Recent Donations
Show:
Diana Larkin
$ 155.00 USD
3 days ago

thanks for all you do!

Diana larkin
$ 120.00 USD
11 days ago

happy New Year!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Toni Muscillo
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you!

Ken Pavlik
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Diana Larkin
$ 41.00 USD
18 days ago

blessings! Enjoy your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 190.00 USD
24 days ago

Xoxo

Diana Larkin
$ 500.00 USD
25 days ago

sharing a gift! Merry Christmas!

Diana Larkin
$ 120.00 USD
25 days ago

thanks for being part of our Team!

Diana Larkin
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year!

Diana Larkin
$ 130.00 USD
1 month ago

thank you for all you do!

Diana Larkin
$ 143.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings on your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Tithe till I find a church thank you for helping me grow spiritually

Diana Larkin
$ 120.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings!!!!

Diana Larkin
$ 185.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings on your week!

Anonymous Giver
$ 220.00 USD
1 month ago

My tithe until I find a church

Diana Larkin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy and blessed birthday to my wonderful friend!!!

Diana Larkin
$ 170.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all you do!

Diana Larkin
$ 170.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Tithe till I find a church Love you 😘

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo