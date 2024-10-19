Help Sgt Gregory Yetman with J6 Legal Fees

We respectfully are requesting your support to create a fund in order to assist Gregory Yetman, who was with the peaceful protestors on Jan 6th at the capital these funds will be used to cover his legal and financial obligations while he is incarcerated.

On November 6th the FBI among other agencies surrounded the Yetman Family Home to "execute a warrant". with no regard of due process or the constitution, law enforcement then proceeded to endanger and traumatize the Yetman Family. Afraid of being falsely imprisoned, like many other Jan 6th protesters, Greg fled. This caused an excessive manhunt for him, with military weapons, flash bangs, dogs, helicopters and drones surrounding the area as if he was a hardened criminal. He shortly turned himself in safely on November 10th after eluding the fierce barrage of manpower.

Gregory is a Military Veteran who would do anything to protect his loved ones and his country. He served 13 years in the Army National Guard he was a Military Police Sergeant. He was tasked with training lower enlisted Soldiers under his command. A UPL (Unit Prevention Leader) tasked with conducting educating, testing, and assisting Soldiers to comply with the Army Substance Abuse Program. Law and order operations both in CONUS( within the continental United States) and overseas. Attached to Homeland Security for a Homeland Response Force (HRF) to help ensure civilian security and safety. Trained for helping safeguard against Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, and Explosives, and for helping in the event of a natural or man-made disaster. Trained lower enlisted Soldiers around and under his company's command. Protected valuable security equipment, personnel, ammunitions, weapons, and other military equipment, both overseas and in the United States. Also, conducted combat operations overseas, providing security for high valued personnel, as well and convoy security for military and civilian vehicles, personnel, and equipment. Conducted security operations, law and order missions, peace keeping missions, and humanitarian missions overseas. Provided security for the base where he was stationed, protecting entrances and exits, expediting the entering and exiting of military and civilian personnel on and off base, using metal detectors and body and vehicle scanning equipment to protect against weapons, drugs, or explosives from entering base, or for military equipment trying to be taken off base without proper authorization. While Greg was in Kabul, Afghanistan for Disaster and Humanitarian Relief this is a statement from him about his time " An amazing experience working with other Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen, helping bring supplies and aid to men, women, and children in the city of Kabul. We brought aid and supplies to orphanages, hospitals, schools, and women's shelters. Mostly to individuals who were hurt by explosions, orphaned, abused, or homeless. An experience that changed me and made me appreciate the life I have been fortunate to live, so much more." Greg continued his education after the military and received an Associate's degree in Criminal Justice/ Police Science as well as a Bachelor's degree Public Safety Administration and Criminal Justice.

Anyone who has the pleasure of knowing our brother, they know he will give you his shirt off his back. Loving life and making the most of every moment in life was the way Greg lived his life. He always has a smile and has a great way of making everyone laugh. He is, and will be missed by us all tremendously and we want to help him get the representation he deserves.

Thank you to everyone who contributes to his cause, we all deeply appreciate all of you and any and all support. Please pass our brother's story around to friends, family, and news reporters! And if you can donate, he needs all the support possible.

Thank you,

The Yetman Family