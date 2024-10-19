Help Sgt Gregory Yetman with J6 Legal Fees

Raised:
USD $43,657
Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Yetman
We respectfully are requesting your support to create a fund in order to assist Gregory Yetman, who was with the peaceful protestors on Jan 6th at the capital these funds will be used to cover his legal and financial obligations while he is incarcerated.
On November 6th the FBI among other agencies surrounded the Yetman Family Home to "execute a warrant". with no regard of due process or the constitution, law enforcement then proceeded to endanger and traumatize the Yetman Family. Afraid of being falsely imprisoned, like many other Jan 6th protesters, Greg fled. This caused an excessive manhunt for him, with military weapons, flash bangs, dogs, helicopters and drones surrounding the area as if he was a hardened criminal. He shortly turned himself in safely on November 10th after eluding the fierce barrage of manpower.
Gregory is a Military Veteran who would do anything to protect his loved ones and his country. He served 13 years in the Army National Guard he was a Military Police Sergeant. He was tasked with training lower enlisted Soldiers under his command. A UPL (Unit Prevention Leader) tasked with conducting educating, testing, and assisting Soldiers to comply with the Army Substance Abuse Program. Law and order operations both in CONUS( within the continental United States) and overseas. Attached to Homeland Security for a Homeland Response Force (HRF) to help ensure civilian security and safety. Trained for helping safeguard against Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear, and Explosives, and for helping in the event of a natural or man-made disaster. Trained lower enlisted Soldiers around and under his company's command. Protected valuable security equipment, personnel, ammunitions, weapons, and other military equipment, both overseas and in the United States. Also, conducted combat operations overseas, providing security for high valued personnel, as well and convoy security for military and civilian vehicles, personnel, and equipment. Conducted security operations, law and order missions, peace keeping missions, and humanitarian missions overseas. Provided security for the base where he was stationed, protecting entrances and exits, expediting the entering and exiting of military and civilian personnel on and off base, using metal detectors and body and vehicle scanning equipment to protect against weapons, drugs, or explosives from entering base, or for military equipment trying to be taken off base without proper authorization. While Greg was in Kabul, Afghanistan for Disaster and Humanitarian Relief this is a statement from him about his time " An amazing experience working with other Soldiers, Marines, and Airmen, helping bring supplies and aid to men, women, and children in the city of Kabul. We brought aid and supplies to orphanages, hospitals, schools, and women's shelters. Mostly to individuals who were hurt by explosions, orphaned, abused, or homeless. An experience that changed me and made me appreciate the life I have been fortunate to live, so much more." Greg continued his education after the military and received an Associate's degree in Criminal Justice/ Police Science as well as a Bachelor's degree Public Safety Administration and Criminal Justice.
Anyone who has the pleasure of knowing our brother, they know he will give you his shirt off his back. Loving life and making the most of every moment in life was the way Greg lived his life. He always has a smile and has a great way of making everyone laugh. He is, and will be missed by us all tremendously and we want to help him get the representation he deserves.
Thank you to everyone who contributes to his cause, we all deeply appreciate all of you and any and all support. Please pass our brother's story around to friends, family, and news reporters! And if you can donate, he needs all the support possible.
Thank you,
The Yetman Family
We have much Hope for an end to your ordeal.So so many of us hope you can stay strong--we're sure you can as you've demonstrated your faith, courage and resolve already. Have you heard the call for J6ers to run for Congress?We support that idea totally and hope you will give it some thought.The truth is coming out in small bits, but it is shocking:26 FBI agents at the Capitol Jan 6th!Stay strong.
Thank you, Lord for Trump's overwhelming victory. May he remember, "promises made--promises kept." Thank you most of all for Jesus!
God Bless you and keep you. Praying for your swift release. You and all of the innocent political prisoners.
God bless you. I believe Trump will win the election and pardon all of you, and you will soon be free. Stay strong, you have so much love and support out here.
Continued prayers. . .
Very much hoping to get a favorable court update which will mean release very, very soon! Hard to stomach (and believe) this injustice with more people being charged even now. Please stay strong and remember that you are NOT forgotten in spite of all the craziness that is going on at this time. Thank you very much for your service to this country.
Justice for J6 I was at an event wearing my Justice for J6 t-shirt. Several people approached me and said I can't believe this is happening here. J6ers are not forgotten.
October 19th, 2024
Today marks Greg's 48th birthday. This occasion is likely to be one of the most challenging for him, given that he has been incarcerated for nearly a year. As well as the elections are coming up and that is scary for all the J6ers in prison. Please keep Greg in your thoughts and prayers. If you are able to contribute through a donation, it would greatly assist him during this challenging time. He remains grateful for your support and strives to maintain a positive outlook.
June 20th, 2024
As the days narrow down till Greg is seen in court. Its a lot of mixed emotions. Happiness because we will know a release date. Sadness because we know that its already been too long and scared because we have felt more safe knowing Greg is with fellow J6ers but once he leaves that will not be the case in the prison he will be transferred to. One thing that doesn't ever get talked about with people in prison is the cost of everything. They truly rob these families. There bills don't just stop and everything still needs to be taken care of. The financial burden is huge. Please prey for our Family and Greg to keep continuing to fight and stay strong. This world is becoming unrecognizable. We all send you our love and our thanks for all your help.
May 15th, 2024
Greg is still in the DCDOC his court date is in July! He as well as all of us are stressed out about the outcome. He has now completed 6 months in prison, in my opinion that is way enough time - but who am I to say. Greg has watched many J6ers come and go out of the DCDOC. Its nice that they get to stay together until sentencing is over. We worry what the next prison will be like for him since so many people think badly of J6ers. Greg has been staying positive praying that the election goes the right way. Please everyone pray for the best outcome for all these men! We didn't even fathom how much prison would cost from the lawyers fees that are one thing but - phone and commissary really add up. Its a real sad state of affairs how this is going to ruin most of these guys lives due to the financial burden and debt they have accumulated it will most likely be life long to recover from. Please help out even a $1 helps at this time. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping at this time the world is a crazy place and we all need to show that we do still have love in our hearts!
February 5th, 2024
Hello Everyone, It's been too long since I've updated you with tales of Greg's Unfortunate Times. My sincerest apologies for the delay. Not much to say about any changes. Everything has been the same. He hates it, but is trying to stay strong. Some days he sounds GREAT other days you hear him and wanna cry for him. The food is more like a punishment! The prisoners in the general populating wing that have done horrible crimes get better food!! Greg's body is going through the wringer from previous military days - even catching some Z's on a metal bed is like a wrestling match with pain. This poor guy's anxiety is off the charts, so much so that he's absentmindedly yanking out his own hair. Yikes! It's like a dagger to the heart how these dudes are getting such a raw deal! The whole situation is such a downer. I strongly urge you to consider sending letters of love and support to him. Such a gesture would be invaluable to him during this time. Our Brother seriously needs you more than you can even imagine! Looking to support Greg even more? Donating to Greg’s Give Send Go could be your ticket to uplifting his soul and taking some financial weight off his shoulders. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you.
January 8th, 2024
Saturday, January 6, 2024, marked three years – or 36 months From the day this all began.
Washington’s federal courthouse remains flooded with trials, plea hearings and sentencings stemming from what has become the largest criminal investigation in American history. And the hunt for suspects is far from over. I believe the government wants us divided and Jan 6th has done exactly that. It is beyond sickening what is happening in the U.S. We have true criminals who have molested and murdered people that have served less time than some J6ers will. Greg will be in court on February 27th please keep him in your prayers as the day comes closer.
This week Greg had a day much needed for him. The prisoners finally got clippers he got to cut his hair and nails. He said " I feel human again".They now wait and see when the next time they are allowed clippers.
Lots of conversations with Greg are about how horrible the food is. Breakfast non flavored off brand cheerios - Lunch, Bologna sandwich made with the PINKEST bologna as Greg called it with what seems to be week old hard bread and diner is never any better everything is full of salt and soy! Greg said, "I wouldn't give this crap to my worst enemy." I am worried about his health. He always ate very healthy and was cautious of what he put in his body and was very into vitamins. He took very good care of himself, never smoking or doing drugs. This food has been a major shock to his system. Commissary is what most of these inmates are living on. Please if you could make a donation to help with his commissary that would help very much!
Thank you again for all of your support!
Natalie
January 2nd, 2024
I spoke to Greg many times this week and was worried how he was going to handle the holidays. Thankfully the love and support of his fellow J6 inmates and the amazing people who do Freedom Corner the nightly vigil to support the January 6ers. The nightly singing and calls really are uplifting to all the J6ers who are suffering at this time in prison.
The inmates have a horrible choice of food and have been trying really hard making meals from their commissary. They made Pizza - Tortillas with sauce, Jalapeno Cream Cheese and Summer Sausage. They have access to a microwave to warm it up. New years they made burritos. They have no healthy options on commissary. It's extremely sad that they can't even get some fruit or at least some cheese options; the jalapeno cream cheese is the only option. They do order mac and cheese and use that cheese sometimes to make meal options. But these choices are disgusting. Greg has been at a couple prisons during this fiasco and he stresses so badly how horrible the DCDOC’s food is. The amount of soy that is put into all the food that is given is in my eyes proof that they are trying to make inmates weak. Oh , and don’t get me started on meat chicken vienna sausages is the healthiest they get that's telling you a lot!
New Years Eve was pretty sad hearing how sad Greg was. Greg loves get togethers and people laughing and smiling and BEER so it was definitely him. During these times when we are with family we all need to remember that many families are missing a family member that is in prison and they are missing family as well more than we could ever imagine.
Please if you can send Greg letters send him love and prayers.
Gregory Yetman 387615
SMART COMMUNICATIONS DC CENTRAL DETENTION FACILITY
1901 D ST SE
WASHINGTON, DC 20003-2534
Thank you again for all of your support!
Natalie Yetman
December 21st, 2023
Greg is now in the J6 pods and loves the guys he is with. It is so sad to hear the stories of the way they are being treated.
Some J6ers have been in the prison for almost 3 years and still are waiting a trial. These are all men that trespassed with no violence charges and they are getting served more time than guys who have attempted murder. It truly is really sick. Please let that sink into your hearts and understand how hard this is for the J6ers in prison and their families and friends knowing how unfairly this has all been for everyone.
Every night from 7-9 pm you can watch the vigil for the J6ers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDlEZYDHNzA #freedomcorner a group that never misses a night supporting and taking calls from inmates it is so awesome hearing these prisoners first hand. Every night they sing God Bless the USA with the prisoners on the phone. The first night I watched this and they talked to Greg I cried so bad hearing Greg talk to them. What they are doing for these guys is so much appreciated . They are true patriots and deserve good to come to them for all they do! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNqyyQOT_VM
I have collected many phone numbers of friends for Greg and he has been reaching out to them. I want to thank you all for your support for Greg as this is the time for him to know who his true and valued friends really are. Your support means so much to him, he speaks so highly of everyone with the best stories of fun times with yall.
Justice for J6!!
Natalie
December 15th, 2023
Week 5 started out like the last couple talking to Greg about how his day was. That was short lived Greg didn't call Tuesday. Wednesday came and went as well as Thursday. Today we heard from Gregs lawyer he has been transferred to Washington DC. I wish I had more information but this is all I know. I can imagine Greg is in a bad place mentally he doesn't do well not talking to anyone. Please if you could all pray for him and send your love and strength he needs it.
Please if you could share this fundraiser in support of Greg as well that would really help.
Natalie
December 11th, 2023
I can't believe its been 4 weeks already. We all have our good days and our bad, Greg as well. On Tuesday Greg said his commissary was zeroed out so he knew he was going to be transferred any day. He was not told anything but he told me that if he goes MIA that is why. On Wednesday when we didn't hear from Greg we knew it meant he has been transferred. Greg called us on Thursday to let us that he was transferred to the Oklahoma City Transfer Center. He said its GROSS, the food is disgusting and they only allow 120 mins a week to talk on phones and they only have 4 phones for 60 guys. On Friday when Greg called I was o the phone with his mom and was able to have them both on speaker phone so they could talk. As a mom the emotions I felt for them was intense. She just kept saying I love you and please stay strong. She told him she was praying for him. You could hear in Gregs voice he was choking up. I can't imagine the feeling of missing your family so much and knowing your mom is elderly it has to be really hard. It's so unfair that they both have to go through this. I pray everyday that they get to see eachother again.
We love and miss you so much Greg. Can't wait to see you again
No Matter How Long These Days May Be - Just Remember You're 24 Hours Closer To Being HOME!
Natalie
December 7th, 2023
Greg has been transferred to his dorm area and it has completely made his mood 1000x better.He is with about 70 other inmates. Greg said that he has been learning a lot from some of the guys.He has been given a tablet so he has been excited to listen to music again. If you know Greg he is a hardcore music fan, He goes to concerts every chance he can get. He will be transferred to Washington Dc soon to await his hearing.He has expressed how bad he doesn't want to go to DC. That when he does he won't be able to have connection again with anyone for a little while. We still have no exact court date so everything is still a waiting game.
Thank you again for all of your support!
December 3rd, 2023
Week 2 of Greg being @ the Essex County Jail was a hard one on the heart.
Greg is sounding not like himself. He sounded defeated like the government is going to ruin his life and make a point out of him. Greg was still in isolation he hasn't showered or been able to do anything except, on some days he gets an hour on the phone. Towards the end of our conversation he started to cry. This moment for anyone that has a loved one serving time for an unlawful prison sentence fills you with anger as well as extreme sadness. Greg is a military vet who is emotionally strong and very confident in himself. Hearing him break down was a shock and truly showed us how he is really feeling. We stayed strong during the call and we just fell apart once we hung up. We did not want Greg to get more upset with us crying we did not want anyone to see him like this. We are praying everyday for our brother and encouraging him to stay strong.
Greg let us know that next week he should be transferred to his dorm area. That made us excited for him as he is a social butterfly and really needs to interact with other people to keep himself mentally strong as being locked away with nothing just his mind makes it that all he can do is overthink about everything.
psalms 25:15,16
Natalie Yetman
November 23rd, 2023
Greg’s first week was spent in quarantine for covid at the Essex County Jail in NJ. He is awaiting his transfer to Washington DC. Greg turned himself in on November 10th after he arrived at his Step Mothers house in Monroe NJ. Once the family all heard he turned himself in, it was a huge sigh of relief as we were all worried that he would be killed while he was on the run. Greg had his initial federal court appearance in Trenton, New Jersey, on Monday the 13th, and was ordered held without bail. Greg’s brother Russell and 83 year old mother Carole were both at the courthouse to see Greg, but they were not allowed to speak to him. However, his mom did get to wave to him. This has all been especially his Mom as she has been so worried about him and is devastated, because as she stated to us as she cried “ I’m never going to be able to hug my son again. I will be dead by the time they release him!” Hearing my Mother in Law say this has been so hard, she in no way deserves all of this. The day before Greg turned himself in, the FBI went to Carole’s house and interviewed her. She expressed to them how hard this is on her and how does anyone blame Greg for running when he walked out of his house with 30 guns in his face like he was a TRUE CRIMINAL, and knowing he didn’t hurt anyone. Carole has not been able to sleep much and cries so often throughout the day. For days she was not able to look at any news, as they made her son look like a dangerous fugitive that deserves death. Carole knows her son like we all who know him, as a loving man who would never hurt anyone for no reason. Carole has been praying that her son does not get sentenced to a harsh punishment for being at the capital, as many other non-violent J6 protesters currently are.
On Thursday November 16th we received our first phone call from Greg. Hearing his voice was different from any other conversation we have ever had with him. Not knowing how he was, if he's depressed,what he is doing all day, not knowing anything was very all of us. He told us that he is sitting in a cell for 23 hrs a day in quarantine and all he can do is think, he has no books or anything to occupy himself. I couldn’t even imagine what that must feel like. He sounded in good spirits but we knew it was just to make us not worry about him so much. He asked us to get his affairs in order for him and gave us a list of names to tell his close friends what had happened. He was worried they had been wondering what happened to him. We have not and will not while Greg is in prison tell him how everyone knew, because they plastered his name all over the news in the entire U.S. like he was a dangerous fugitive. We will do everything to protect Greg as much as we can emotionally while he is in prison. He is going through way too much as it is.
Greg’s older brother Russel who lived with Greg has had a lot on his plate the last week as their house was ransacked by the FBI and he is trying to help with Gregs bills. Russell has heart issues and this situation scares us with his health. This has been a nightmare for all of us involved and so many other families that are dealing with this J6 nonsense.
My husband Jon who is Greg's younger brother and I along with their Nephew Matthew and his wife Chelby have been working hard getting this campaign out to everyone we can to support Greg, as well as many of his friends.
I want to thank you all from Greg, for all your support.
Greg needs all the support and prayers he can get at this time. Please look up Luke 6:38 and help Greg with what you can, it does not go unnoticed. Please continue sharing and supporting him as this road is not over.
Thank you,
Natalie Yetman
