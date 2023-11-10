Supporting The Carrillo Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $25,863
Campaign funds will be received by Marisol Carrillo
Charles (dad) and I are setting up a campaign on behalf of our son Charles, (Charlie) and his family. Charles is a hard working husband and daddy to his amazing miracle twins Liliana and Eliana.
On November 6th his twins who were hospitalized were released from PICU at Pres, both twins had respiratory infections. Shortly after on November 8th my son had a seizure at 2 am. He was transported via ambulance and hospitalized and diagnosed with a brain tumor that is about 4 cm in size. It is unknown whether the tumor is cancerous or not and whether it is or isn't will be determined after he has had brain surgery and it is removed.
Charlie is a compassionate and loving husband and father, he works very hard as a blue collar worker and husband to support his amazing family. Unfortunately after the surgery he will be out of work for an unspecified amount of time, and as the sole provider for his family this puts a strain financially to provide, on top of hospital bills. We are hoping to raise enough money to at least alleviate the financial side of things
May 16th, 2024
Hi all, it’s been awhile since I’ve made an update about Charles (this is his wife making the update). Throughout December Charles has post op complications, we also found out I am pregnant with our 3rd baby. In January 2024 he had some complications that resulted in another brain surgery that was a burr hole to remove some blood and reduce swelling, recovery went well for that. But in February after talking to the oncologist, he felt that there was residual tumor that could be removed which would increase the chance of survival, and sent Charles to the Barrows Neurological Institute for a second opinion. March 28th 2024 Charles had a full craniotomy again to remove more tumor. They were able to remove 97-98 percent of the tumor but wasn’t able to remove the last bit due to it being dangerous. Charles was also bumped from a grade 2 astrocytoma to a grade 3 astrocytoma which is more invasive. Charles hasn’t been to work since before this 3rd surgery in March and was officially let go from his job April 26th 2024, and will be out of work for at least another couple of months. Charles started treatments today for his cancer, we’ll need to travel 45 minutes away from our home every day for 6 weeks to do radiation treatments, on top of that I have weekly ultrasounds to check our baby’s heart for heart blockage due to having a high risk pregnancy. Due to my high risk pregnancy working is unfortunately not an option for me, so right now there isn’t a stream of income coming into our home.
November 30th, 2023
Hi everyone, we finally have another update on what’s going on with Charles. The tumor was cancerous, & he is being sent to oncology. Neurosurgery thinks he will need treatment, but we won’t know for sure until we meet with oncology. We’re waiting for them to call us to schedule the appointment. So right now we don’t have any other answers aside from what I’ve put above.
This is so much to take on in general, but with the girls birthday & our first Christmas together as a family, it feels so heavy. Please continue to keep Charles & our family in your prayers.
📸: Taylor Rayne Photography
November 18th, 2023
Hi everyone, a lot of people are asking for updates & it’s just been hard to give them right now.
Charles is really struggling with recovery, it’s a lot harder than anticipated. As of right now all of his scans look good so that’s great. We’re still waiting on pathology results to know what the tumor was.
Please lift Charles up in your prayers that recovery gets a little easier for him so he can come home to his family ❤️
November 16th, 2023
Charles is doing great with recovery. He’s awake, talking, starting to stand up on his own, & eating. He’s in quite a bit of pain since the pain meds are being kept to a minimum. But they’re considering moving him off the ICU floor already. He’s been in & out of sleep since surgery happened which is to be expected. The tumor was taken out COMPLETELY. Y’all, they said this thing was the size of a golf ball!! Absolutely WILD. They sent it off to pathology & that will be a couple weeks to get those results. For anyone wanting to visit, we’re going to hold off a little longer, he’s not ready for visitors right now. But feel free to reach out to me & I can let you know if/when he’s ready!
We’re praying so hard for his pain levels, recovery to stay going good, & that the tumor was non cancerous. Charles is so overwhelmed with all of the love & support we’ve gotten, it’s blown him away! Thank you all so so much ❤️❤️❤️
November 16th, 2023
Hi everyone, the surgery finally took place today, Wednesday 11/15! Charley is doing well with recovery, it is a little more rough than anticipated starting out but he’s doing well. The nurses say surgery went well but we’re waiting to talk to the doctor himself to find out exactly how the surgery went. Charley is awake and talking off and on, he’s very much in and out of sleep for the most part. We’ll update again once we know more!
