Supporting The Carrillo Family

Charles (dad) and I are setting up a campaign on behalf of our son Charles, (Charlie) and his family. Charles is a hard working husband and daddy to his amazing miracle twins Liliana and Eliana.

On November 6th his twins who were hospitalized were released from PICU at Pres, both twins had respiratory infections. Shortly after on November 8th my son had a seizure at 2 am. He was transported via ambulance and hospitalized and diagnosed with a brain tumor that is about 4 cm in size. It is unknown whether the tumor is cancerous or not and whether it is or isn't will be determined after he has had brain surgery and it is removed.

Charlie is a compassionate and loving husband and father, he works very hard as a blue collar worker and husband to support his amazing family. Unfortunately after the surgery he will be out of work for an unspecified amount of time, and as the sole provider for his family this puts a strain financially to provide, on top of hospital bills. We are hoping to raise enough money to at least alleviate the financial side of things

Please consider blessing this family to ease their financial burden.

Please continue to pray for my son and his family. ❤️