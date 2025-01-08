Support the Ginsterblum Family

EMBRACING THE NEXT CHAPTER

Abigail and I wanted to take the time to share some exciting details regarding the next chapter of our lives, the reason behind it, and a way that you can partner with us!

For the last (almost) two years, we have had the incredible opportunity to serve Bridgeway students by ministering to youth in our church. We have poured out our hearts investing in the next generation, and by God’s grace, we have seen many youth’s lives transformed. Together, we’ve been able to serve the church together and grow in our spiritual gifts. Pastoring at Bridgeway has been a tremendous blessing and opportunity. But after a couple of years in this role, Abigail and I sensed a transition coming. Upon starting at Bridgeway, I simultaneously began my seminary degree online. Seminary education is something I’ve felt led to pursue for several years. Unfortunately, after taking a few semesters of classes, I realized it wasn’t possible to pastor full-time and earn my M.Div. After much prayer and counsel, Abigail and I have decided to transition from our roles at Bridgeway and move to the Southeastern's seminary campus in Wake Forest, North Carolina to pursue my master’s degree.

THE WHY



The reason why we choose Southeastern is simple: They are dedicated to equipping the next generation of church planters, pastors, evangelists, and missionaries to fullfill the great commission in North America and beyond. They are a missional seminary with a strong emphasis on the great commission.

Over the last several years, Abigail and I have felt a strong calling to plant a church in the coming years to further the mission of Jesus here, locally and worldwide. We believe seminary is the next step to receive the equipping needed for this calling. After much prayer and counsel, we’ve decided to create an opportunity for friends to partner in the work that the Lord is doing.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Early on, Abigail and I realized that moving across the states to pursue seminary would be a massive leap of faith and we would need help from the church as prayer and financial partners. That is why we have partnered with GiveSendGo, a Christ-centered crowdfunding platform, to make partnership with our friends and local church possible. By partnering with us financially through a monthly or one-time donation, you are doing three things.

1. Investing in our current and future ministry

2. Helping us complete school faster

3. Staying up to date with us through regular video updates, testimonies, and prayer requests

Southeastern’s Masters of Divinity program is 82 hours and typically takes 3-5 years to complete. If we raise $1200 monthly, I can commit to full-time studies and finish my degree more quickly to return to Oklahoma and pursue further ministry (Lord willing).

We ask you to prayerfully consider partnering with us through GiveSendGo. Upon partnering, you will receive an email notification when we share video updates, testimonies, prayer requests and more. By partnering financially, you become an integral part of our mission, enabling us to focus on our studies and service without the burden of financial stress. Your financial contributions, big or small, will directly impact our ability to pursue education without compromising our commitment to theological education.

Beyond financial assistance, we covet your prayers. Pray for wisdom, guidance, and a deepening of our faith as we navigate this new chapter. Your support is truly immeasurable, and we believe that a partnership will be mutually encouraging and strategic for kingdom advancement. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out by phone or email.

In Christ,

Nate & Abigail Ginsterblum