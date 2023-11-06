Supporting to build place of worship for a church

Goal:
We started a church (Makarios City Assemblies of God) about a year ago at a place called Teiman in Accra but our land is swampy and as such, we need to do a lot of filling with sand.
We are trying to build a place of worship but scarcity of funds.
We need to build a place for the children as well
We need washrooms for both the children and adults etc
We need musical equipments and proper chairs etc
All these things I have enlisted are capital intensive and we do not have that strength so its extremely difficult for us right.
I believe your financial assistance to us as a church can really make a difference and bring closure to these needs.
I trust in God and I also trust in your benevolence.
You can put a smile on our faces with your donations.
God bless you.
This grant is provided by our Giver Army "Faith Based" Cause. We pray that your church plant will be successful and that many will come to put their hope in Jesus. Philippians 4:18
August 7th, 2024
This is what we have done with the donation we have received so far. We bought two trips of sands. One was used for filling of a small portion of the land and the other will be used for plastering of the building. There is still so much work to be done but we are trusting God to make a way. Thank you to all donors so far. Your donation has put a smile on our faces. God bless you.
