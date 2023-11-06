Supporting to build place of worship for a church

We started a church (Makarios City Assemblies of God) about a year ago at a place called Teiman in Accra but our land is swampy and as such, we need to do a lot of filling with sand.

We are trying to build a place of worship but scarcity of funds.

We need to build a place for the children as well

We need washrooms for both the children and adults etc

We need musical equipments and proper chairs etc

All these things I have enlisted are capital intensive and we do not have that strength so its extremely difficult for us right.

I believe your financial assistance to us as a church can really make a difference and bring closure to these needs.

I trust in God and I also trust in your benevolence.

You can put a smile on our faces with your donations.

God bless you.