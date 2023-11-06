Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting to build place of worship for a church

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Stephen Bennywood

Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Bennywood

Supporting to build place of worship for a church

We started a church (Makarios City Assemblies of God) about a year ago at a place called Teiman in Accra but our land is swampy and as such, we need to do a lot of filling with sand. 

We are trying to build a place of worship but scarcity of funds. 

We need to build a place for the children as well

We need washrooms for both the children and adults etc

We need musical equipments and proper chairs etc

All these things I have enlisted are capital intensive and we do not have that strength so its extremely difficult for us right.

I believe your financial assistance to us as a church can really make a difference and bring closure to these needs.

I trust in God and I also trust in your benevolence. 

You can put a smile on our faces with your donations.

God bless you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Giver Army Grant
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

This grant is provided by our Giver Army "Faith Based" Cause. We pray that your church plant will be successful and that many will come to put their hope in Jesus. Philippians 4:18

Updates

Update #2

August 7th, 2024

Update #1

August 7th, 2024

This is what we have done with the donation we have received so far. We bought two trips of sands. One was used for filling of a small portion of the land and the other will be used for plastering of the building. There is still so much work to be done but we are trusting God to make a way. Thank you to all donors so far. Your donation has put a smile on our faces. God bless you.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo