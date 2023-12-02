Supporting the Belknap Family

Many of you know that our daughter, Elizabeth, and her husband, Michael, welcomed their second son, Silas, in June of 2023.

Shortly after little Silas was born, blood tests confirmed that he has X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID-X1), or “Bubble Boy Disease.” This rare genetic disorder makes his immune system nonfunctional. Consequently, if Silas is exposed to an infectious disease, his body lacks a way of defending itself. Even relatively minor infections could be debilitating or deadly.

Thankfully, steps were taken early to protect this little guy, such as the family going into isolation. Silas is currently admitted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and has receive chemotherapy and a gene therapy treatment.

In June of 2021, Aziel, Elizabeth and Michael’s eldest, was also born with SCID. He is doing well after receiving chemo and a bone marrow transplant, but you can imagine how difficult it must be for the family going through this a second time!

We are asking for any donations to help ease their financial burden.

Though Michael’s schedule has been difficult to manage due to constant hospital visits, he is able to work from home. But since Elizabeth works with the public, she is unable to do the same. Thus, this situation has both caused a loss of income and compounded medical expenses.

We sincerely appreciate any donations and/or prayers to support the Belknap family. Thank you!