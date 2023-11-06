Campaign Image

Supporting the Shepard Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $8,500

Total Raised:

 USD $2,475

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Russell Shepard

Campaign funds will be received by Russell Shepard

Supporting the Shepard Family

Hello, my name is Russell, I'm a father and a grandfather. I was working full time and running our small farm part time. 2023 has been the hardest year for me and my family. I've been in and out of the hospital a lot this year. I'm on 24/7 oxygen and have LIVER Failure and can't work. I'm on the Transplant list. It's always been very hard for me to ask for help but here I am asking that whatever you can give will be a blessing. My goal is to have my transplant and get back to work and have my life back. With your kindness and gift today will help me reach that goal. Thank, you so much for reading my post.  Russell

Recent Donations
Show:
Michael Hachicho
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Clifford VaughtName
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

The Drones
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending love and prayers.

Denise
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Pamela Rohr
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Russell you are in my thoughts and prayers. Keep fighting the fight. XOXO

Piedad Gutierrez
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Tiffni
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

The Gibsons
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Laura
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

The Garza family
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Pokey
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers Russell for fast wait on the list and full recovery.

Holly Frye
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for y’all. We love you!😘

Clifford
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Leslie
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Russell, Prayers for the transplant to come to you quickly and fast healing to get back to the life that God has intended for you and the family. Lord my God, I called to you for help, and you healed me. Matthew 4:23 NIV Heal me, Lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise. Jeremiah 30:17 NIV

Russell Shepard
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you dad

Pam Shepard
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

I love you,

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo