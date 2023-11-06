Supporting the Shepard Family

Monthly Goal:
Hello, my name is Russell, I'm a father and a grandfather. I was working full time and running our small farm part time. 2023 has been the hardest year for me and my family. I've been in and out of the hospital a lot this year. I'm on 24/7 oxygen and have LIVER Failure and can't work. I'm on the Transplant list. It's always been very hard for me to ask for help but here I am asking that whatever you can give will be a blessing. My goal is to have my transplant and get back to work and have my life back. With your kindness and gift today will help me reach that goal. Thank, you so much for reading my post. Russell
Sending love and prayers.
Russell you are in my thoughts and prayers. Keep fighting the fight. XOXO
Prayers for a speedy recovery!!
Prayers Russell for fast wait on the list and full recovery.
Praying for y’all. We love you!😘
Russell, Prayers for the transplant to come to you quickly and fast healing to get back to the life that God has intended for you and the family. Lord my God, I called to you for help, and you healed me. Matthew 4:23 NIV Heal me, Lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise. Jeremiah 30:17 NIV
Love you dad
I love you,
