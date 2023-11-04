Support Jared Owens Family

Campaign funds will be received by Rachael Owens
Jared is facing trouble for 1/6/21. If you know Jared at all you know he is loyal, kind, family oriented, Christian, and Patriotic. We are all devastated and heartbroken. We have a 13 month old baby and Jared was the sole provider for us. We would be grateful for any and all help. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness.
Hang in there Owens family!
Love you guys. Hope this helps. Stay strong. Know Jesus is still on the throne and these people aren’t getting away with anything.
Hope all goes well, Jared.
Good luck Jared god bless you
Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving song dedicated to J6ers Lyrics by Scarlett / Weiping( 维平) . 11/5/23 Music: Serenade..Franz Joseph Haydn(Austrian composer of the Classical ) We know you in the vast sea of people There are thanks & gratitude. Thanks to God for creating you & us. We miss you. We love you. We are no longer lonely because of you . There is a more exciting life with
I used to think that we live in the greatest Democracy in the world but your situation makes me doubt it. Stay strong!
Dear Owens family, May God be with you no matter where you are and protect you all especially your baby. Thank you for your sacrifice! We will pray for you and your family. Hold the line and God bless you all! From a Chinese American patriot
Praying for you and your family, Jared. God Bless, from the J6 community
Merry Christmas! Free J6! 🇺🇸
Hi Jared and Rachel. I live in Springfield, MO!! I pray you are doing as well as possible, Rachel! I love to hear your husband laugh! lol
May God be with you and your loved ones!
Dear Owens family, we just heard your story from a group of Chinese American Patriots. You all will be in our prayers. May God be with you no matter where you are and protect you all especially your baby. Thank you for your sacrifice! We will pray for you and your family. Hold the line and God bless you all! - Love from Yucun/Amy/Jenny/Patty
January 18th, 2024
Jared has been released on home detention. He is not able to leave the house to work or anything. While we are thankful for him being home with us, we are still in need of help with donations. Thank you all for your help, prayers and well wishes. God bless!
