Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Support Jared Owens Family

Campaign created by Rachael Owens

Campaign funds will be received by Rachael Owens

Support Jared Owens Family

Jared is facing trouble for 1/6/21. If you know Jared at all you know he is loyal, kind, family oriented, Christian, and Patriotic. We are all devastated and heartbroken. We have a 13 month old baby and Jared was the sole provider for us. We would be grateful for any and all help. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Hang in there Owens family!

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Love you guys. Hope this helps. Stay strong. Know Jesus is still on the throne and these people aren’t getting away with anything.

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Hope all goes well, Jared.

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Good luck Jared god bless you

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving song dedicated to J6ers Lyrics by Scarlett / Weiping( 维平) . 11/5/23 Music: Serenade..Franz Joseph Haydn(Austrian composer of the Classical ) We know you in the vast sea of people There are thanks & gratitude. Thanks to God for creating you & us. We miss you. We love you. We are no longer lonely because of you . There is a more exciting life with

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

I used to think that we live in the greatest Democracy in the world but your situation makes me doubt it. Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Dear Owens family, May God be with you no matter where you are and protect you all especially your baby. Thank you for your sacrifice! We will pray for you and your family. Hold the line and God bless you all! From a Chinese American patriot

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Praying for you and your family, Jared. God Bless, from the J6 community

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Merry Christmas! Free J6! 🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Hi Jared and Rachel. I live in Springfield, MO!! I pray you are doing as well as possible, Rachel! I love to hear your husband laugh! lol

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

May God be with you and your loved ones!

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Dear Owens family, we just heard your story from a group of Chinese American Patriots. You all will be in our prayers. May God be with you no matter where you are and protect you all especially your baby. Thank you for your sacrifice! We will pray for you and your family. Hold the line and God bless you all! - Love from Yucun/Amy/Jenny/Patty

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Updates

Update #1

January 18th, 2024

Jared has been released on home detention. He is not able to leave the house to work or anything. While we are thankful for him being home with us, we are still in need of help with donations. Thank you all for your help, prayers and well wishes. God bless!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo