Support Jared Owens Family

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver 4 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver 8 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver 9 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver 10 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver 11 months ago Hang in there Owens family! 1

Anonymous Giver 11 months ago Love you guys. Hope this helps. Stay strong. Know Jesus is still on the throne and these people aren’t getting away with anything. 1

Anonymous Giver 11 months ago Hope all goes well, Jared. 1

Anonymous Giver 11 months ago Good luck Jared god bless you 1

Anonymous Giver 11 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving song dedicated to J6ers Lyrics by Scarlett / Weiping( 维平) . 11/5/23 Music: Serenade..Franz Joseph Haydn(Austrian composer of the Classical ) We know you in the vast sea of people There are thanks & gratitude. Thanks to God for creating you & us. We miss you. We love you. We are no longer lonely because of you . There is a more exciting life with 1

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago I used to think that we live in the greatest Democracy in the world but your situation makes me doubt it. Stay strong! 1

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago Dear Owens family, May God be with you no matter where you are and protect you all especially your baby. Thank you for your sacrifice! We will pray for you and your family. Hold the line and God bless you all! From a Chinese American patriot 3

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago Praying for you and your family, Jared. God Bless, from the J6 community 2

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago 3

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago Merry Christmas! Free J6! 🇺🇸 2

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago Hi Jared and Rachel. I live in Springfield, MO!! I pray you are doing as well as possible, Rachel! I love to hear your husband laugh! lol 3

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago 2

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago May God be with you and your loved ones! 3

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago Dear Owens family, we just heard your story from a group of Chinese American Patriots. You all will be in our prayers. May God be with you no matter where you are and protect you all especially your baby. Thank you for your sacrifice! We will pray for you and your family. Hold the line and God bless you all! - Love from Yucun/Amy/Jenny/Patty 4

Anonymous Giver 1 year ago 3