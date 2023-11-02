Helping get her son back





My friend is a very caring and honest young woman who has done anything she could to help whomever she was able too.you didn't have to be a friend or even family and she has always had a heart of gold to help in any possible way, she's honestly in the situation she's in because she's always helped others and not herself.

She had a problem with addiction and she finally wanted to get help not just for herself but also her youngest son.

She's raised him pretty much alone even though she had been married to his father, her son is a special little boy with so many different talents, raising him on her own and finding out that he was autistic was very hard to accept but also harder to raise with him needing a lot more attention then her other two children whom are now grown , she had him go and be with his father so she could get the help she needed and finally accepted to get.

She had lost her home,her vehicle, job and now her son a in just a short amounts of time.

She's ready to finally be sober and happy and get her son back with his mommy but needs a little bit of help getting there .. if anyone is willing to help her get into a place so she can be with her son again please help, anything will definitely get her closer to making her son smile knowing they can finally be a family again