Jeremy and Family J6 Survival Fund

This is a fund I have put together for my husband Jeremy Groseclose and our family. I have known Jeremy most of my life. He is a wonderful father and husband. Jeremy has been by my side through becoming a mother, building a family and through reaching my goals of becoming a Social Worker, he has been the backbone of our family. Our daughter has Autism and is non verbal and he has been one of her biggest advocates for her care. Even through this J6 nightmare, he has tried to hold strong for myself and our children but a family can only take so much. My heart has been broken many times watching this vibrant loving soul who could make you smile on your worst day become a faded reflection of who he once was. I know he's still that person and I need your help to show him. Jeremy was not charged with any violent charges yet has been sentenced to 40 months in Federal Prison. This is almost unbearable for our family, especially our kids who count on him to say goodnight and for him to tell them he loves them with all his heart every single night. Not having him home will cause tremendous stress not only emotionally but financially as I am now a single mother. Any funds contributed will go directly to support our family including Jeremy while incarcerated as well as help pay the fines incurred. I thank each and everyone of you who have donated and given kind words and prayers, I could never say enough but you are so very appreciated. We love our Country and pray for healing.

Below is a link where you can watch an interview I did with GiveSendGo. This interview was done about 9 months ago but I was not able to post at that time due to legal proceedings. I hope it will at least shine some light on who our family is.

Given Send Go Spotlight Podcast Interview

