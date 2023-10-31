Jeremy and Family J6 Survival Fund

Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Dean
This is a fund I have put together for my husband Jeremy Groseclose and our family. I have known Jeremy most of my life. He is a wonderful father and husband. Jeremy has been by my side through becoming a mother, building a family and through reaching my goals of becoming a Social Worker, he has been the backbone of our family. Our daughter has Autism and is non verbal and he has been one of her biggest advocates for her care. Even through this J6 nightmare, he has tried to hold strong for myself and our children but a family can only take so much. My heart has been broken many times watching this vibrant loving soul who could make you smile on your worst day become a faded reflection of who he once was. I know he's still that person and I need your help to show him. Jeremy was not charged with any violent charges yet has been sentenced to 40 months in Federal Prison. This is almost unbearable for our family, especially our kids who count on him to say goodnight and for him to tell them he loves them with all his heart every single night. Not having him home will cause tremendous stress not only emotionally but financially as I am now a single mother. Any funds contributed will go directly to support our family including Jeremy while incarcerated as well as help pay the fines incurred. I thank each and everyone of you who have donated and given kind words and prayers, I could never say enough but you are so very appreciated. We love our Country and pray for healing.
Below is a link where you can watch an interview I did with GiveSendGo. This interview was done about 9 months ago but I was not able to post at that time due to legal proceedings. I hope it will at least shine some light on who our family is.
I am praying daily that all the J6 political prisoners will soon be vindicated. God has a plan. I know I would have Bern IN DC on J6 if there had been any way I could. All will be revealed.
praying for your family, such injustice,
Dear Lauren and Family, I pray God’s Unconditional Love, Courage and Hope over you. Lord, give this precious family the strength to refuse to be discouraged because “You are our God and You will hold them up with Your Victorious Right Hand” (Isa 41:10) “Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary” (Isa 40:31)
"Thank you so much Gary for your prayers and support we truly appreciate it! " By Lauren Dean
I pray God will give you strength through this and that Jeremy will be released and home in just a short time. - mom of 2 J6 sons
"Thank you for your support and we are praying for you too" By Lauren Dean
Better days will still come. Give Jeremy our love.
"Thank you so very much" By Lauren Dean
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.