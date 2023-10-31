Rare Synucleinopathy Treatment

After being misdiagnosed for over two years, and undergoing intensive diagnosis and treatments out of pocket for a mysterious debilitating neurological condition Razi’s condition worsened. What started with muscle twitching dizziness and vision disturbances grew to convulsions,fasciculations, heart rate changes and weakness. Then swallowing and digestion issues. Various clinics and hospital stays did not yield definitive answers. One treatment resulted in blood clot from her neck down her right arm. Treatments weren’t working…then she underwent a biopsy for a rare condition.





Bedridden for nearly three years since symptoms appeared her muscles, nerves, vision, mobility, swallowing and limb weakness are affected, she was finally diagnosed with a rare synucleinopathy- via biopsy.





Prior to this she was an active mother homeschooler entrepreneur, publisher, speaker and activist. To know Razi is to know her soft spoken manner, her steadfast stance for freedom and liberty, and her love of making people laugh and feel seen. First and foremost motherhood was her proudest calling.



