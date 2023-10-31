Rare Synucleinopathy Treatment

Goal:
USD $150,000
i'm so sorry, our debt card has been chaged x2. i was nowhere in the neighborhood and i thought I would stop by and say hello. What movie was that line used in??Hope all is well Prayers.. Me
merry Christmas
God speed
Love you girl! Get well soon prayers always
Blessings to you
Hope you get recovery soon and God bless you and your daughters!
Good luck! Thank you for all that you do! Keep fighting!
Getting cloer
Psalm 107:20 He sent his word, & healed them, & delivered them from their destructions. The word sent in this passage means Strongs H7971 “send forth, drive cattle to pasture, send messenger, etc., “ So right right now in the mighty holy precious name of Jesus, we send healing into Ravi’s body. We drive the word of healing into her body as cattle driven through a pasture.We command healing!
I hope your treatment is successful and you recover quickly.
Lifting you up and praying for you Phenom. May the good Lord bring total healing and many blessings your way. 🙏 BTW, I'm C.Tymi on your space. Keep the faith!
Praying this treatment will be timely and successful for you. May you know His peace as you await the funding to get treated. He loves you muchly, Phenom!
March 22nd, 2024
Friends!
Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock .com has announced he will match $5000 in donations made through this weekend to help meet our goal. This is an amazing blessing! And a sign of hope! Let’s make this happen!
Thank you for your kindness, prayers and. generosity.
If you do not wish to use give send go you may donate securely through this link https://cash.app/$RaziBerry
February 28th, 2024
Razi is 1/3 of the way to the goal to get treatment. Synucleinopathies affect the central and autonomic nervous system and every organ and body system is affected- vision digestion movement etc. Please share this fund in a hopeful push to get her and her girls the opportunity for relief through this treatment.
The prior update has a beautiful article written about her that you can share as well
We are God’s hands
February 18th, 2024
Synucleinopathies are rare, cruel, hard to diagnose slow killers. They attack your central and autonomic nervous systems affecting every single body system in cruel and painful fashion. They are theives.
We are not close to our goal. Pray for victory against this. Share our hope. Here is a beautiful article written by attorney Paul Ingrassia to enjoy and share. God bless you
https://paulingrassia.substack.com/p/spaces-host-and-maga-digital-firebrand
February 18th, 2024
Synucleinopathy syndromes are rare hard to diagnose slow killers that attack both the central and autonomic nervous systems, affecting every body system.
Please share this opportunity to help Razi and thank you for the support you’ve given so generously. *We are not close to our goal.* Please pray
Please read this beautiful article by Attorney Paul Ingrassia to learn more https://paulingrassia.substack.com/p/spaces-host-and-maga-digital-firebrand?r=ziuz9&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
January 19th, 2024
Many have asked how to support with CashApp instead of this platform. You can go to https://cash.app/$RaziBerry
Please continue to pray and share this link so that we reach the next milestone of $20,000 more to get started with treatment.
December 1st, 2023
November 11th, 2023
Thank you to everyone who has helped so generously so far. We are almost at 10% of our goal which if met will go towards a nurse advocate, transport to facility and first two week ( 12 day) stay and treatment. It will also ease the financial burden for her and her daughters. Thank you for your prayers! The most difficult part right now aside from weakness is the constant dizziness and painful convulsions that she experiences mostly throughout the night.
November 5th, 2023
Thank you for those that have donated so generously! We have long way to go to get Razi scheduled for treatment and to make transport arrangements as well as a nurse companion/ nurse advocate. Keep sharing the link and sending up your prayers.
