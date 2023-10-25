Hello, everyone. My name is Scott Mercer, and I was diagnosed with ALS in 2006. When I received my diagnosis, I had the perception that my life was over. I knew that ALS wasn’t a disease that offered hope of survival or recovery; that it was only a question of what one’s rate of progression would be and, therefore, how much time one had left to live. At the time of my diagnosis, I was given a prognosis that I would only live up to 5 more years. Seventeen years later, I am still alive but still battling this horrific disease. I have decided to share a little bit of my personal story in hopes to help elucidate what living life is truly like for individuals with ALS and what challenges they may be facing each and every day. For starters, I am 95% paralyzed, but I can still feel everything. I can still feel any and all uncomfortable/agitating sensations that most people experience every day. Many of these are things that the average person may not think twice about because they have the physical ability to fix it quickly and easily: my foot might be in the wrong position, I might have an itch that I am unable to scratch on my own, there might be a bug on me that I can't get off. Another significant example is sleeping at night. Every night, I go to sleep in the same position that I wake up in; unable to readjust for comfort nor temperature. There are many, many times that I wish something could move, but I can’t do anything about it without asking for help. When you have ALS and are paralyzed, you are forced to rely on someone else to do everything for you. Under those circumstances, you lose all autonomy to do what you want, when you want, how you want to do it. You have almost zero control over your life.

This means that individuals with ALS are completely reliant on someone else’s time and abilities for their health, hygiene, tasks, and any activity. Therefore, access to the various equipment that is available is often a key determinant in one’s quality of life. Since becoming disabled, I have found that acquiring the imperative assistance of such equipment can be extremely troublesome for those who greatly need it. This is especially true for ALS patients who are not veterans or who do not have insurance. Since I served in both the Marine Corps and the Coast Guard aviation, the VA provides much of the equipment necessary for my care. Additionally, I am fortunate to have incredible friends that ensure that I have anything else that my family and I need, but, unfortunately, this is not the case for everyone. Even when equipped with all the best tools and necessary accessories, ALS is still incredibly challenging for both the patient and the caregivers. I cannot imagine the additional stress, obstacles, and suffering that those without the assistance of equipment must endure every day.

Therefore, I want to, and feel the need to, do something to help make a change. I have created a new challenge: The $5 Challenge. The goal is to raise enough money to provide all essential equipment for each and every ALS patient and their families. Some examples of essential equipment include wheelchairs, computer adaptive technology, hoyer lifts, ceiling lifts, etc. I believe we all deserve equal access to these tools/machines, and I hope to help as many people in the ALS community as possible.

And so, with this , I challenge you to join me in participating in The $5 Challenge:

1. Visit the link https://www.givesendgo.com/GB9M9

2. Pledge $5, or any amount you can afford to donate to the ALS community

3. Forward/share this email/information to everyone on your contact list and post this to your social media

4. My goal is to beat the Ice Bucket Challenge .