Supporting Lisa Robinson

Support Councillor Lisa Robinson: A Voice for the people is under attack by CAO and Municipal Council. Threatening her to remain silent or starve.

Dear Friends and Supporters,

We are reaching out on behalf of Councillor Lisa Robinson, a courageous advocate who has dedicated herself to transparency, accountability, and standing up for the rights of the people. Her relentless fight against corruption and collusion within municipal government has made her a target for those who fear change and accountability.

Despite facing repeated retaliation, Councillor Robinson has remained unwavering in her mission to expose injustice and give power back to the people. Unfortunately, this has come at a great personal cost. Council has unjustly suspended her pay multiple times, leaving her, as a single mother, without a source of income to support her family. Her “offense” was simply exercising her right to freedom of expression and fighting for what is right.

Lisa has championed causes that matter deeply to so many of us. She has fought for the exclusive display of governmental flags on municipal flagpoles, the right for individuals to choose biological washrooms that align with their comfort and safety, and the protection of cherished national traditions like the singing of the national anthem. She has also been a fierce advocate for children and parental rights, free expression, ensuring that everyone has the right to be heard—without fear of retaliation or censorship.

We cannot allow political persecution to strip a dedicated public servant of her livelihood. That’s why we’ve launched this GiveSendGo campaign to support Lisa during this difficult time. The funds raised will help cover her living expenses, legal fees, and the costs associated with defending her right to speak truth to power.

Councillor Robinson has always stood up for us, refusing to be silenced or coerced into submission. Now, she needs our support. Every dollar contributed is a stand for justice and a message that political retaliation will not be tolerated.

Please consider making a donation, no matter how small. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks will help amplify Lisa's cause. Together, we can ensure that no one—especially not an elected official chosen by the people—is financially destroyed for daring to speak the truth.

Thank you for standing with Lisa Robinson. Your kindness, generosity, and solidarity mean more than you know.

"Strength Does Not Lie In The Absence Of Fear, But In The Courage To Face It Head-On And Rise Above It" - Councillor Lisa Robinson







