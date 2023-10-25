Sparra Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,405
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Sparra
God put his hand in my life and saved my from late, stage four Pancreatic cancer. I was given six weeks to live on February 23rd, 2022. The cancer is gone and I am being fully restored physically. My family has been with me and their faith in Him has made the past 21 months remarkable. Looking from the things looked tough, but from the inside, everyday was a huge has been a blessing because we were able to witness firsthand God’s Grace & Majesty
Currently, all is going well as we reset financially. You prayers and support will build the financial bridge we need as I go back to work and I’m able to take care of my family.
Thank you.
All glory and honor to King Jesus. Happy Birthday, Jesus!
All glory and power and might be to the King Eternal! He is our only Hope and the joy of our hearts!
"All things are possible to him who believes" - Jesus (Mark 9:23)
Test … for big blessings to come.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.