Sparra Family

God put his hand in my life and saved my from late, stage four Pancreatic cancer. I was given six weeks to live on February 23rd, 2022. The cancer is gone and I am being fully restored physically. My family has been with me and their faith in Him has made the past 21 months remarkable. Looking from the things looked tough, but from the inside, everyday was a huge has been a blessing because we were able to witness firsthand God’s Grace & Majesty

Currently, all is going well as we reset financially. You prayers and support will build the financial bridge we need as I go back to work and I’m able to take care of my family.

Thank you.