Memorial for Cheyenne Goins





As you know Cheyenne Goins was murdered on August 8th 2021. The loss of Cheyenne has rattled the San Luis Valley community tremendously, reminding us how it important to make the huge decision of who our friends really are. The people involved were sentenced in August of 2023. Unfortunately it was not the verdict we were wanting.however, we are still happy these “people” are locked up and the San Luis Valley can be a little safer.





With wanting to lay Cheyenne to rest, the cost of doing so is not cheap. We are asking for your help to create a beautiful headstone for Cheyenne, which encapsulates how beautiful she was on this earth. We appreciate the amount of support and the continuance of support that the Goins and Sandoval family have been receiving. This is our finally step for Cheyenne. This memorial is the last thing we can provide to her on this earth. Let’s make it as beautiful as she was. A ceremonial service date will be determined soon, and we will keep you posted. Thank you ❤️.

Our family have finally decided to lay to rest Cheyenne Goins. For the past two years we have had her ashes in our possession due to sentencing not being resolved, and it being heartbreaking for us not wanting to let her go of her quite yet. Now that the sentencing is over, it is easier for us to lay her to rest. This memorial is for her friends and family to visit and pay their respects.