Goal:
ILS ₪50,000
Raised:
ILS ₪78,337
Campaign funds will be received by Yonathan ILUZ
After supporting soldiers in the north of Israel for the last three weeks with food, clothes, watches and other equipment.
We now need help to continue in our work and help us stay open as we have dedicated all of our time into this project. All help is apreciated thank you all and God Bless
If you would like to follow our journey feel free to follow us on our instagram @papino.pies
https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=51ugvk8s8zoq&utm_content=nxq8z08
Jesaja 55,12–13 (ESV): 12 “For you shall go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and the hills before you shall break forth into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands. 13 Instead of the thorn shall come up the cypress; instead of the brier shall come up the myrtle; and it shall make a name for the LORD,
Go, Yoni go!
Thanks for your hard work!
Dear brother and sister God bless you for being a blessing for soldiers God protect you all and give you peace Best regards. Nenad..
Go Y, go with joy & peace in your heart -always!
