Supporting soldiers in the north

Goal:

 ILS ₪50,000

Raised:

 ILS ₪78,337

Campaign created by Yonathan ILUZ

Campaign funds will be received by Yonathan ILUZ

After supporting soldiers in the north of Israel for the last three weeks with food, clothes, watches and other equipment.

We now need help to continue in our work and help us stay open as we have dedicated all of our time into this project. All help is apreciated thank you all and God Bless

If you would like to follow our journey feel free to follow us on our instagram @papino.pies

 https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=51ugvk8s8zoq&utm_content=nxq8z08

Recent Donations
Ward Hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
3 months ago

Ward Hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
4 months ago

Ward Hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
5 months ago

ward hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
7 months ago

Ward Hodges
₪ 4200.00 ILS
8 months ago

ward hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
9 months ago

ward hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 136.00 ILS
11 months ago

ward hodges
₪ 2519.00 ILS
1 year ago

ward hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 500.00 ILS
1 year ago

Jesaja 55,12–13 (ESV): 12 “For you shall go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and the hills before you shall break forth into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands. 13 Instead of the thorn shall come up the cypress; instead of the brier shall come up the myrtle; and it shall make a name for the LORD,

ward hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 1000.00 ILS
1 year ago

Go, Yoni go!

Thank you!
₪ 100.00 ILS
1 year ago

Thanks for your hard work!

Nenad
₪ 500.00 ILS
1 year ago

Dear brother and sister God bless you for being a blessing for soldiers God protect you all and give you peace Best regards. Nenad..

Anonymous Giver
₪ 200.00 ILS
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 1000.00 ILS
1 year ago

Go Y, go with joy & peace in your heart -always!

ward hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
1 year ago

Marla Lindsey
₪ 100.00 ILS
1 year ago

ward hodges
₪ 4000.00 ILS
1 year ago

