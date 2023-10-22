Campaign Image

DEFEAT FANI WILLIS

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $2,190

Campaign created by AMERICA STANDS WITH TREVIAN KUTTI

Campaign funds will be received by Trevian Kutti

DEFEAT FANI WILLIS

As a Trump co-defendant in one of the biggest election interference cases in United States history, Trevian Kutti is steadfast on helping destroy the attack on American freedoms currently taking place in Georgia…and she needs your help. By supporting Trevian, you will help topple the corrupt and unjust attempt to undermine the one thing we must all protect, the United States Constitution.

Trevian understands the battlefield of this highly crucial and deciding moment in history. She believes in victory at all costs, victory inspite of all terror, and victory however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kellie Corinne
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Best wishes

John Gannon
$ 30.00 USD
22 days ago

I hope and pray for what you are doing.

Paul Gieselman
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

Thanks for keeping it real. I hate corruption. Praying the dominos fall and praying for your safety.

Marshall Warren
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

You go girl. Just watched your Bill Barr video and you are amazing.

GenericStatue
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Best of luck to you, I have faith everything will turn out fine but still want to support.

Kenny
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Roger Batnharr
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Best of luck young lady.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Fani, Biden & the rest of those Marxist dems..

Rosa Cantz
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Good luck. I hope you come out of this rich and famous with a job in the Trump administration

3MINUTESOFBLACK
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

Bantherny
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

I know it's not much but I hope it helps. Now let's win this!

David Hall
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

David Hall
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you. Thanks for your courage and the amazing example you set.

Compassion
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Do what we’re called to

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you!!!!

Stephen Mann
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Take Fani Down. She should lose her Law License bringing lawfare to US Citizens.

Mary Schott
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo