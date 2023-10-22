DEFEAT FANI WILLIS

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $2,190
Campaign funds will be received by Trevian Kutti
As a Trump co-defendant in one of the biggest election interference cases in United States history, Trevian Kutti is steadfast on helping destroy the attack on American freedoms currently taking place in Georgia…and she needs your help. By supporting Trevian, you will help topple the corrupt and unjust attempt to undermine the one thing we must all protect, the United States Constitution.
Trevian understands the battlefield of this highly crucial and deciding moment in history. She believes in victory at all costs, victory inspite of all terror, and victory however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival.
Best wishes
I hope and pray for what you are doing.
Thanks for keeping it real. I hate corruption. Praying the dominos fall and praying for your safety.
You go girl. Just watched your Bill Barr video and you are amazing.
Best of luck to you, I have faith everything will turn out fine but still want to support.
Best of luck young lady.
Fani, Biden & the rest of those Marxist dems..
Good luck. I hope you come out of this rich and famous with a job in the Trump administration
I know it's not much but I hope it helps. Now let's win this!
Praying for you. Thanks for your courage and the amazing example you set.
Do what we’re called to
Praying for you!!!!
Take Fani Down. She should lose her Law License bringing lawfare to US Citizens.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.