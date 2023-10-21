Campaign Image

Need help battling cancer

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $883

Campaign created by Chad Alvarez

Campaign funds will be received by Chad Alvarez

Need help battling cancer

Well I have always struggled. My identity was stolen since I was a kid. So my whole life I’ve had to rent rooms. Never have I been able to get credit. Well I’ve always worked. I shows owners of complex what I was making she let me move in.  This was 3 years ago. And I’m 49. Well a year ago I was rushed to emergency room. There for days found out I had tumors.  I went to urologist and the doctors said I have over 30+ tumors in my bladder. They did emergency surgery. And I did treatments once a week for 6 months. I went back 3 months ago and doctors said still have over a dozen that it’s gotten aggressive.  Well they wanted to do another surgery immediately. I told them I can’t I’m trying to catch up on bills from first surgery. My condition has worsened in peeing straight blood and huge chunks of tumors or blood clots. I know I need this surgery but I can’t recover homeless. My landlord said she’s is gonna evict me. Oh I don’t know what to do. I loose my apartment I will never ever get another one. But I do the surgery then I’m homeless. I was on disability but exhausted said to contact federal social security. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Wendy Krusheski
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
5 months ago

You should ask for financial aid from the hospital regarding your hospital bills. I hope you did go ahead with the second surgery. Ask Catholic Charities to help you. Good Luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Cin O.
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Stay strong. 🙏

Oreo
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #1

August 19th, 2024

Well starting this journey 8 months ago. 4!months ago had to get my bladder removed. I had over 30+ tumors. Doctors said so many they couldn’t count. I’m definitely not doing good. I was in the hospital for 2 months. Couldn’t walk etc. well now I’m behind on rent.  And car broke down. I had paid guy to come out he said he would come back. But didn’t I had already paid him due to his wife need to pay rent. I’m stressing very badly. I know ots not good for me. I don’t know what to do. Can’t be homeless I have to use restroom every 2 hrs. Due to no bladder. If anyone can donate or just please share 

Thank you!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo