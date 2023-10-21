Need help battling cancer

Goal:
Well I have always struggled. My identity was stolen since I was a kid. So my whole life I’ve had to rent rooms. Never have I been able to get credit. Well I’ve always worked. I shows owners of complex what I was making she let me move in. This was 3 years ago. And I’m 49. Well a year ago I was rushed to emergency room. There for days found out I had tumors. I went to urologist and the doctors said I have over 30+ tumors in my bladder. They did emergency surgery. And I did treatments once a week for 6 months. I went back 3 months ago and doctors said still have over a dozen that it’s gotten aggressive. Well they wanted to do another surgery immediately. I told them I can’t I’m trying to catch up on bills from first surgery. My condition has worsened in peeing straight blood and huge chunks of tumors or blood clots. I know I need this surgery but I can’t recover homeless. My landlord said she’s is gonna evict me. Oh I don’t know what to do. I loose my apartment I will never ever get another one. But I do the surgery then I’m homeless. I was on disability but exhausted said to contact federal social security.
You should ask for financial aid from the hospital regarding your hospital bills. I hope you did go ahead with the second surgery. Ask Catholic Charities to help you. Good Luck.
Stay strong. 🙏
Praying for you brother!
August 19th, 2024
Well starting this journey 8 months ago. 4!months ago had to get my bladder removed. I had over 30+ tumors. Doctors said so many they couldn’t count. I’m definitely not doing good. I was in the hospital for 2 months. Couldn’t walk etc. well now I’m behind on rent. And car broke down. I had paid guy to come out he said he would come back. But didn’t I had already paid him due to his wife need to pay rent. I’m stressing very badly. I know ots not good for me. I don’t know what to do. Can’t be homeless I have to use restroom every 2 hrs. Due to no bladder. If anyone can donate or just please share
Thank you!
