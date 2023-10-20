Campaign Image

Helping the Family of Linda Hoffman

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $355

Campaign created by Wendy Hoffman

Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Hoffman

Helping the Family of Linda Hoffman

Thank you for considering donating to Linda Hoffman's Funeral Fund. She lost her battle with congestive heart failure on Wednesday. after a two week struggle in the ICU. She was a dedicated mother, feline enthusiast, and outdoor lover.



Recent Donations
Show:
Luis Vazquez and family
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I’m very sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in our prayers.

Angela & Jeff Hoch
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

sorry for ur loss Jeff. she is in a better place

Paulie Graham
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Elyse Bumback
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Sorry for your loss. She was lucky to have you though all her troubles. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo