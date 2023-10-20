Helping the Family of Linda Hoffman

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $355
Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Hoffman
Thank you for considering donating to Linda Hoffman's Funeral Fund. She lost her battle with congestive heart failure on Wednesday. after a two week struggle in the ICU. She was a dedicated mother, feline enthusiast, and outdoor lover.
I’m very sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in our prayers.
sorry for ur loss Jeff. she is in a better place
Sorry for your loss. She was lucky to have you though all her troubles. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.