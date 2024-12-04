Senior Shelter

As most of us are realizing, the state of the economy is getting progressively worse. Prices are increasing for everyday needs, and availability of help to make ends meet are becoming more scarce and more difficult to be eligible for. This is the situation that has brought us to creating this campaign. Dad has been receiving a monthly social security check to pay for needs. However, with the cost of medical insurance and necessary medications increasing, the amount has proven insufficient for basic survival. Our main goal is to get the apartment over the shop completed so that Dad can finally move in. It is so close to completion but the money just isn't here to bring it over the finish line and make it livable. Once he is able to move in, he will be eligible for help from Medicaid. The current situation of Dad, Sean, and Pam all living in the same residence prevents him from being eligible for the much needed assistance. Additionally, it creates a financial and emotional strain on everyone involved.

Family has been helping with materials and labor whenever its been possible to do so. Due to Dad's health, his hip replacement surgery and the quadruple bypass open heart surgery, he has been much more limited in what he is able to work on himself. The majority of this project has been completed with surplus building supplies, donated time, and finding great deals on marketplace or craigslist. The estimated costs of the remaining needs are based off of this thrifty building ability. Here are a few of the specifics needed and their estimated cost:

-1000sq ft of flooring $3000-$4000

-Dishwasher and stove $500-$1000

-Electric motor for elevator lift $300-$400

-Other parts for lift $250-$350

There are other needs that we have not yet found deals on, such as: insulation for the floor, window blinds for 8 windows, and a few fixtures.

As you can see, there really isn't too much more that needs to be done in order to completely change the reality that Dad is currently finding himself in. To be able to have a space of his own, to be eligible for the financial assistance he needs, and to have the security of home would be absolutely life changing.

Thank you.