Help Turtleboy defend free speech

Aidan Kearney is an award winning journalist who has uncovered and reported on the coverup of John O'Keefe's murder, and the subsequent framing of his innocent girlfriend Karen Read. While the rest of the mainstream media has chosen not to ask questions directly to the conspirators responsible for John's death, Aidan has repeatedly asked them tough questions in person, and held peaceful protests in Canton to raise awareness about the coverup. For having the audacity to speak out against corruption and murder, the State Police and the District Attorney's Office charged him with 8 felony counts of witness intimidation. The message was sent loud and clear - if you exercise your First Amendment rights and expose police corruption they will send men with guns to your house to arrest you in front of your children's school bus. The Commonwealth will be throwing everything at Aidan in an attempt to silence his voice because he's too effective. He needs aggressive, experienced, and competent representation. To that end we urge you to donate what you can to the legal defense fund, which will go towards expenses related to Aidan's legal defense, including legal and expert fees and costs. 




Updates

Update #1

July 5th, 2024

It has come to my attention that an external 60/40 raffle to raise money for my legal defense fund has been started, and that many people have paid for raffle tickets by donating to the legal defense fund. This has to be done separately, which is why our campaign has been temporarily disabled. We hope to get this resolved and have it up and running again. Anyone who donated thinking it was for a raffle is eligible for a refund and should contact support@givesendgo.com. 




