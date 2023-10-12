Support Joe Hoft's Efforts to Save the USA

Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Hoft
America is facing the greatest threat to its existence right now. We are under siege by an evil force that is trying to destroy everything good and holy about this great country.
This campaign is dedicated to ending this takeover by spreading the good word about this blessed country and its people while also pointing out the many lies from those who hate America and the human race.
We are the major majority. We are the God-loving, family-loving, and America-loving people of the USA.
We will win.
Joe worked around the world for a Fortune 500 Corporation while attending executive meetings, and board and audit committee meetings in multiple countries. He lived in Hong Kong for nearly a decade overseeing the major business function for a multinational US corporation and prior to that oversaw the financial reporting for multimillion-dollar and billion-dollar entities. He’s earned ten degrees or designations, including an MBA, CPA, CISA and FLMI.
Joe Hoft is now a radio host and author. He's done exceptional work regarding the 2020 Election and published three books on "The Steal".
Your gift will assist Joe in continuing his honest reporting, his exceptional interviews, and his special projects to help save the USA from this communist/fascist assault.
A tiny help towards the vicious lawfare being waged against you and your brother. Thank you for All you do for this country and for the J6ers. Hopefully we will have some good news soon.
Joe, Your Steal books are red pilling my newly minted conservative 39 year old daughter! Thank you so much for all you do to shed light on our Election Fraud. Your work ethic reigns supreme!
Thank you for coming to Oregon to help us! And thank you for all you and your brother do!!! Your dedication, leadership, insight, courage and fortitude are admirable. Your efforts in so many arenas are inspiring and motivating. Thank you again--so very much!
Dear Joe Hoft, You are an individual of highest character and a great heart. When you speak there is no doubting your sincerity and commitment to the truth. I look forward to meeting you in Tennessee in a few weeks.
Thanks, Joe
God bless you Joe
Thank you for your continued efforts to expose the truth for all to see. God Bless
Thank you so much again Joe. Keep fighting the good fight.
Thank you for the books. Looking forward to working with you.
Joe, you are David fighting Goliath, and we know who wins in the end! Your job: to see that we Americans can even make it to the end and continue to be the Republic our forefathers created. Give all to the Lord Jesus Christ, and He will always guide your path. God bless you and God bless America!
Keep up the great work, Joe!
