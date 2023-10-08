Campaign Image

building a recovery center for vetrans

building a recovery center for vetrans

First of all me and my family have been feeding soldiers in the north of Israel for over a year now.

we have seen first hand the Trauma and struggle for most men going through war, not seeing their families, friends and loved ones for months at a time and the affect it has had not only on them but on the kids at home not knowing or hearing from their fathers only the news 

Recent Donations
Gianwathie Moonsamy
₪ 60.00 ILS
1 month ago

Gianwathie Moonsamy
₪ 75.00 ILS
3 months ago

Gianwathie Moonsamy
₪ 38.00 ILS
5 months ago

Gianwathie Moonsamy
₪ 40.00 ILS
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 203.00 ILS
6 months ago

Praying for you guys!

Boots
₪ 37.00 ILS
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 150.00 ILS
8 months ago

Gianwathie Moonsamy
₪ 47.00 ILS
10 months ago

Paolo and Salvina
₪ 200.00 ILS
10 months ago

Praying for all of you, miss all of you. P&S

Anonymous Giver
₪ 120.00 ILS
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 100.00 ILS
1 year ago

Mag Jesus se lig skyn deur julle harde werk.

Anonymous Giver
₪ 1000.00 ILS
1 year ago

May 'The LORD open the heavens, the storehouse of His bounty, to send rain on your land in season and to bless all the work of your hands.' Blessings

Shai
₪ 300.00 ILS
1 year ago

פלוגה א ערב פלוגה תודה רבה

With love from Switzerland, we stand with you!
₪ 1000.00 ILS
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 25.00 ILS
1 year ago

That your work may shine like a light in the darkness.

Anonymous Giver
₪ 220.00 ILS
1 year ago

We love and pray for Israel! We love its Messiah, Yeshua Ha-Mashiach!

Anonymous Giver
₪ 1500.00 ILS
1 year ago

Great work Yoni and team blessings

Bill Meyer
₪ 1000.00 ILS
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
₪ 2167.00 ILS
1 year ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless Israel.

Johanna
₪ 500.00 ILS
1 year ago

With prayers and blessings. God is with you.

