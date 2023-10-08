building a recovery center for vetrans

Raised:
First of all me and my family have been feeding soldiers in the north of Israel for over a year now.
we have seen first hand the Trauma and struggle for most men going through war, not seeing their families, friends and loved ones for months at a time and the affect it has had not only on them but on the kids at home not knowing or hearing from their fathers only the news
Praying for you guys!
Praying for all of you, miss all of you. P&S
Mag Jesus se lig skyn deur julle harde werk.
May 'The LORD open the heavens, the storehouse of His bounty, to send rain on your land in season and to bless all the work of your hands.' Blessings
פלוגה א ערב פלוגה תודה רבה
That your work may shine like a light in the darkness.
We love and pray for Israel! We love its Messiah, Yeshua Ha-Mashiach!
Great work Yoni and team blessings
You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless Israel.
With prayers and blessings. God is with you.
