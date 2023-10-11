Help Ma'May and Greg Grimm

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $60,670
Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Grimm
UPDATE: Doctors have diagnosed Ma'May with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She is participating in a clinical trial. Please pray for the intercession of Blessed Fr Xavier Seelos. We need a miracle! And share this campaign, please.
This past August our beloved Ma'May began feeling unwell. Tests have revealed a blockage in the ducts leading from the pancreas to the stomach. A procedure to relieve her symptoms and bloodwork give strong indications of pancreatic cancer. She is facing a long and steep uphill battle. If you know Ma'May, you love her. She lights up every room she's in with her beauty, grace, and good cheer. She is a deeply faith-filled woman who lives as she believes. Ma'May and Greg have two beautiful little kids, Thaddeus and Eponine.
Ma'May's treatments will obviously mean a loss of income for both Greg and her so I'm raising funds to sustain their family as they go through this. Please consider helping and PRAY for healing, mercy and peace. God bless us all!
Prayers for your family
Praying for you all!
Praying for you dear ones!
God bless you and your family.
Dear MaMay and Family, We were overjoyed to have you all at our wedding! You are in our continued prayers. This gift is from our friends and family to you🙏❤️ In Christ Jesus, Katie and Family
Pat Blackwells, mom
Donating in the name of the Michael & Julia Edwards family.
May 6th, 2024
I posted the following update on Facebook April 1, 2024:
A scan last week revealed that Ma'May's pancreatic tumor, which had previously gone from 4x3x2 cm to around 2x2x2 cm, has increased to ~3x2x2 cm. Some of the liver lesions they were keeping an eye on increased by about a millimeter, and there are now multiple new densities in the liver that are very small.
During a meeting with the doctor, his (not particularly firm) recommendation was to start on a different drug regimen, Nalirifox. Since this means getting off the current study, she is less restricted in what she can take. Unfortunately, the studies for the Nalirifox chemo cocktail do not show any great promise other than as an extension of life by a couple months and as a possible path toward further studies.
I hate cancer.
Ma’May wants to give the new drugs at least a couple months, when the Cancer Center will do another assessment to check progress.
She will start after we get back from vacation to St. Augustine, FL, the 1st or 2nd oldest continuously occupied city in the US, where we’ll be hanging out with our friends, the Kriegels, taking a side trip to the Kennedy Space Center museum, and visiting the old Spanish fort, among other planned activities.
During treatment on the last chemo regimen + study drug, Ma’May stopped taking the steroids since they caused insomnia. A while after this, she started getting more joint pain and painful edema, especially in her feet and lower legs. She got back on the steroids and took a diuretic, which reduced the swelling, but she still has some residual ankle and lower leg pain. Massage helps some.
She hasn’t been on chemo for a week and a half or so and the neuropathy in her fingers is pretty much gone. Thank God there was no permanent damage on that front. Her energy is pretty good right now, though her nutrient uptake and weight are still lacking. She continues to take enzymes to help with this, but her atrophied pancreas still makes this an uphill battle.
Thank you for your prayers and support. Please continue to pray for her healing.
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, pray for her.
October 27th, 2023
From Greg, October 27:
Yesterday, Ma'May had a port installed near her right shoulder and an ultrasound guided biopsy of her liver lesions to verify that it is pancreatic cancer rather than some other form in order to qualify for the study. This was done laparoscopically instead of endoscopically, like the last biopsy was. Unfortunately, this means that they made a small incision on her right side, instead of inserting the tube down her mouth. So, she is quite tender from 3 incision areas: chest and neck for port and right side for ultrasound probe / scope / biopsy needle.
Thank goodness this last ultrasound and biopsy is on the study's dime as our our bills have totaled more than $30k.
Today, we're going for an EKG, more blood work, and yet another CT scan to get baseline data for the study.
Next, we have a chemo teaching appointment on Nov. 2, Seelos shrine Nov. 3-6, then start chemo on the 8th.
We wanted to send to you all our most heart-felt appreciation of your help, offers of help, financial giving, prayers, and love. We are so humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. Thank you to the stars and back.
October 27th, 2023
October 11th, 2023
The biopsy results show adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. It is cancer of the lining of the duct.
The doctor suspects Stage 2 cancer.
Further tests are forthcoming.
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, pray for Ma'May.
October 11th, 2023
