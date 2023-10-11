Help Ma'May and Greg Grimm

UPDATE: Doctors have diagnosed Ma'May with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She is participating in a clinical trial. Please pray for the intercession of Blessed Fr Xavier Seelos. We need a miracle! And share this campaign, please.





This past August our beloved Ma'May began feeling unwell. Tests have revealed a blockage in the ducts leading from the pancreas to the stomach. A procedure to relieve her symptoms and bloodwork give strong indications of pancreatic cancer. She is facing a long and steep uphill battle. If you know Ma'May, you love her. She lights up every room she's in with her beauty, grace, and good cheer. She is a deeply faith-filled woman who lives as she believes. Ma'May and Greg have two beautiful little kids, Thaddeus and Eponine.

Ma'May's treatments will obviously mean a loss of income for both Greg and her so I'm raising funds to sustain their family as they go through this. Please consider helping and PRAY for healing, mercy and peace. God bless us all!